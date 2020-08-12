News
Google develops a global network for earthquake detection
BACK IN 2016, Ars Technica documented a fascinating use of our smartphones for a set of sensors: earthquake detection. The accelerometers on your phone allow a passable seismometer, so you can locate earthquakes so alert users about the shocks passing through the landscape with location data and enough users. In addition to funding from California, the University of California, Berkeley, has developed an app called MyShake and built an inexpensive, effective earthquake detection network. At least for people who installed the app, it was born.
How if the software didn’t have to be installed? What if earthquake detection has only been implemented into the operating system? That’s the query Google will respond with the Android Earthquake Alerts Program announcement on Tuesday. Through rolling earthquake detection, Google will create what it calls “the largest earthquake detection network in the world,” on almost every Google Play Android phone. Here’s the presentation meat:
Both smartphones have tiny accelerometers that can sense earthquakes. We are also highly able to detect the P-wave, the first wave that occurs from an earthquake that is usually much less destructive than the S-wave that comes later. When the phone detects something that it thinks could be an earthquake, it sends a warning and a rough location of where it happened on our earthquake detection server. The computer then incorporates information from several phones to determine when an earthquake happens. We are primarily competing toward the pace of an earthquake (which is approximately the speed at which signals from phone travel). And luckily for us, light speed is much quicker!
This “race” frequently only works a minute or so of warning, but typically that’s enough to duck and cover when you get the message.
In California, Android earthquake monitoring is a partnership between Google and ShakeAlert, the back-end device that MyShake customers use. ShakeAlert in California blends smartphone readings with a conventional seismometer network, and now Android will be a new ShakeAlert user to pump data and view alert from it.
Google’s in-house Android Earthquake warning program would be on earthquake watch for everyone else in the world without such an advanced Earthquake monitoring network. The company says, “To begin, we’ll use this technology to provide a quick, accurate look at the affected area on Google Search. You find relevant results for you, along with helpful, reliable tools for what you can do in your area following an earthquake when you look up ‘earthquake’ or ‘earthquake near me.'”
The functionality is distributed to and from all Android phones running version 5.0 via Google Play Services. In comparison to major system updates that take several years for most Android phones, Google Play Services is centrally delivered by Google, and in a matter of weeks, it can reach any active Android phone (other than non-Google apps in China). Android 5.0 means that 94 per cent of Google Play’s 2.5 billion Android users have access to the feature. The functionality is disabled (and deactivated) by changing the settings on Android through the Google Location Services switch (also known as Google Location Accuracy), which reads, “Google can periodically collect location data and use it anonymously to improve location accuracy and location-based services.” Earthquake detection uses your coarse position data at the urban level, not your precise location data.
It sounds like Google first needs to gather some data before proactive warnings roll out around the world. Proactive earthquake alarms will be available only in California now (with a ShakeAlert and data set already in place) and Google says: “You should anticipate earthquake notifications to be sent to more states and countries using Android-based earthquake detection in the coming year.”
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
The U.S. government has preordered 800 million doses of covid-19 vaccine for its 330 million population
Chinese officials say Brazilian imported chicken wings tested positive for Covid-19
Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Why Buying A Term Plan Online Is Beneficial For You?
Effects Of OTC Pain Relivers On Your Health: PROS AND CONS
Uber CEO says his service is likely to shut down in California temporarily if it has to designate drivers as employees.
Google develops a global network for earthquake detection
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
North Carolina dog tests positive for coronavirus that died after ‘acute’ illness
How COVID-19 help us fight chronic tiredness?
What we know about Elijah McClain’s killing
Joe Biden Sees the Potential in Kamala Harris
The U.S Intelligence says Republicans are coordinating with Russia to reelect Trump
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
Generating real cash out of PKV games
Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
How to use The Correct Flange
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN
PDF Files: Here’s What You Need to Know
What is Endpoint Management and Why IT Matters
FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
10 Different Types Of Software Development
Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
The 5 Most Popular Saints
Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
A Complete Guide to Life Insurance Coverage for Women
Tips For Selling Your Products Online
Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
Things Every New Student Should Know
How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips
Tips for Finding The Best Doctor
The First Time Away From Home: Tips for Students
What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
How to use The Correct Flange
Generating real cash out of PKV games
Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- Entrepreneurship4 weeks ago
BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN
- Tech4 weeks ago
PDF Files: Here’s What You Need to Know
- Tech4 weeks ago
What is Endpoint Management and Why IT Matters
- Celebrities4 weeks ago
FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
- Sports3 weeks ago
Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
- A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
- News3 weeks ago
10 Different Types Of Software Development
- care3 weeks ago
Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
- Facts3 weeks ago
The 5 Most Popular Saints
- Boxing3 weeks ago
Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
- A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
- Marketing3 weeks ago
Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
- Finance4 weeks ago
A Complete Guide to Life Insurance Coverage for Women
- Marketing3 weeks ago
Tips For Selling Your Products Online
- Business3 weeks ago
Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
- Education3 weeks ago
Things Every New Student Should Know
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.