Connect with us

Diseases

How COVID-19 help us fight chronic tiredness?

Published

14 hours ago

on

Corona Virus

MY DAUGHTER is among other people who suffer from an affably complex chronic condition which looks remarkably similar to one that now threatens COVID-19 survivors’ long-term welfare.

Reports of COVID-19 survivors who are unable to return to normal life due to constellations of symptoms such as exhaustion, joint pain, trouble breathing and thinking or concentrating have been reported in recent weeks. The “long-haul patient” deals with problems the survivors of the serious acute respiratory syndrome, a disease known as SARS, have previously seen.
Those signs are very well known to those of us who have myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome or ME / CFS or care for them. According to the Disease Control and Prevention Centers and the Institute of Medicine research, the ME / CFS disease affects up to 2,5 million Americans and is a severe, invalid disease. This causes intense fatigue and multiple systemic effects that reduce pre-illness habits for at least six months. Health expenses and lost sales cost the US economy up to 24 billion dollars annually.

ME / CFS symptoms often escalate following physical, mental or emotional activity. Although the aetiology of the disease is uncertain, and it is still too early to identify COVID survivors with ME/CFS, individuals with “post-COVID-19 syndrome” have already confirmed that they are unable to perform basic everyday activities for months following an acute infection.

The lack of knowledge of ME / CFS has sadly contributed to an insufficient education of doctors about the disorder and a lack of satisfaction with the needs of patients. In fact, about 70 per cent of patients in one 2012 study had to see at least three doctors before getting a ME / CFS diagnosis or related disease. Nevertheless, nearly 90 per cent of patients with the disorder remain undiagnosed, partially due to specialists’ geographical or financial access barriers.
I can relate to the struggles that people with ME / CFS face as a doctor and a patient’s mother. Once my daughter developed mysterious symptoms, neither her multiple doctors nor I could link the distinctions of anything that went wrong with her safety. By the age of 14, she displayed ambiguous gastrointestinal symptoms and never suggested an underlying cause or the likelihood of ME / CFS despite experiencing new endocrine and autoimmune disorders. It took 8 years for her to identify and diagnose the more common symptoms of ME / SFC, another year to realize that mould contamination was a significant trigger and a further year to demonstrate that her immune system had become hypervigilant and released inflammatory substances that triggered many of her symptoms.

The reports of those with ME / CFS symptoms following COVID-19 leaves me with mixed emotions. At the one hand, I fear the potential for highly devastating long-term effects for thousands of people and the economy. Nonetheless, I believe this will give us the ability, data and attention to better understand the roots and the knowledge of ME / CFS and to pave the way for broader studies into ways to fix it.

Certainly, over the years there have been calls to develop centres of excellence to strengthen our care of ME / CFS patients. Unfortunately, the effect of these initiatives on public perception or study has been minimal.
Nevertheless, several researchers have provided key data on which we can develop. We know that other diseases are associated with ME / CFS, with 50 to 80 per cent of patients who unexpectedly develop a flu-like disease. Certain factors, including physical and emotional trauma, genetic predispositions and environmental contaminants, such as toxins or moulds affecting my daughter may also play a significant role.

There are indications that infectious agents can enter the brain through the olfactory system and cause an inflammatory reaction that disrupts body functions. At the cellular level, scientists have identified an impaired capacity to generate energy from common “power” sources. For their part, my daughter always said that she was running out power because she had already done simple things like walking left her bedbound. She knew more than we did in her body: her cells literally lacked strength. In the process, she and I focused so much on the clear symptoms that we ignored the issue that might have identified us earlier.

Unfortunately, getting ME / CFS diagnosed is just half the fight. It is difficult to establish treatments to treat or cure the illness, without knowing why and how inflammation and symptoms linger so long or the role other causes and exposures play in the disease. As the National Institutes of Health have emphasized in the past, we will make innovative attempts to draw on what we already know and answer these questions directly.

Now is the best moment. The pandemic provides the potential to become more knowledgeable of the causes of this epidemic and to investigate the efficacy of therapies in other countries. Conventional medicine takes approaches to treat the whole person more and more. Yet, as the medical community is working to integrate patient experiences into treatment and research strategies, I expect the voices of ME / CFS patients to be stronger than ever.
This is not only a long-standing, well-coordinated effort to study this but also a summary of our medical care and research goals that may lead to the growth of thousands of COVID-19 survivors with the debilitating effects of ME / CFS. Today, more than ever, we recognize that the combination of genetic, environmental and social factors leads to health and disease. To order to understand the role of genes to diseases, priority should also be given to researching a changing climate that results in new infectious and chemical exposures.

We do need to move from studying how factors impact an organ system to how they affect our DNA and the underlying mechanisms that regulate the work of many bodies. So we must develop so standardize medical practices more interdisciplinary and inclusive, keeping patients like my daughter from cracking.

A new approach is important to offer tailored treatment to patients with complex multisystem disorders like ME / CFS. With this strategy, we will give hope and quality of life to millions of people who have been in silence for too long.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

uber
News14 hours ago

Uber CEO says his service is likely to shut down in California temporarily if it has to designate drivers as employees.
Google
News14 hours ago

Google develops a global network for earthquake detection
TikTok
Entertainment14 hours ago

China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
North Carolina dog
carona virus14 hours ago

North Carolina dog tests positive for coronavirus that died after ‘acute’ illness
Corona Virus
Diseases14 hours ago

How COVID-19 help us fight chronic tiredness?
Elijah McClain's
crime15 hours ago

What we know about Elijah McClain’s killing
Kamala Harris
Politics16 hours ago

Joe Biden Sees the Potential in Kamala Harris
Trump
Politics16 hours ago

The U.S Intelligence says  Republicans are coordinating with Russia to reelect Trump
trauma
baby health17 hours ago

In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
Coronavirus vaccine
Diseases17 hours ago

Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
Hyper Scape
Entertainment18 hours ago

Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
tesla
Finance20 hours ago

Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
home decor3 days ago

7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Business3 days ago

Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
pga tour
Golf3 days ago

How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
demat account
Finance6 days ago

Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
Sports6 days ago

Generating real cash out of PKV games
kratom
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
One may think that successful machinery transport is just as easy as shipping other items. Though moving them from one place to another indeed follows the same shipping principles applied globally, there are still some exceptions, especially for some heavy machinery. With that being said, any organization needs to be aware of the important practices that encompass machinery shipping. Machinery Transport 101: How to Transport Machinery and Their Parts Successfully shipping any type of machinery and its parts require individuals to determine the proper mode, carrier, and packaging needed to transport such materiel. The following practices always take precedence when transporting such assets: • Apperceiving the machinery for transport. An initial assessment of the machinery to be transported must be completed before the transport itself takes place. The clients must take note of any features that could affect freight capacities like weight and dimensions. The key here is to understand the type of machinery that needs to be shipped. Researching how other clients and carriers have moved them in the past can ensure a shipment’s success. • Packing the materiel accordingly. Transporting heavy machinery cannot be compared with regular freight movement where small items are packed in boxes filled with protective material such as bubble wrap. It often brings with it more machinery shipping packaging regulations compared to regular transport. Planning and proper handling of heavy machinery are indeed needed. There is a delicate balance to maintain between a client’s shipping needs and the carrier’s packaging requirements. Some carriers have strict regulations, requiring every machinery fit for transport to be stored in container vans, which adds rental costs to the client’s expenses. Aside from that, knowing the kind of work needed to load the equipment is necessary as well. For instance, loading docks and cranes might be needed to get heavy equipment on the back of a trailer truck. • Determining the Suitable Mode. Knowing the difference between FTL and LTL is important for determining the appropriate mode to use. FTL (full-truckload) service means that an entire truck is necessary to fully transport the cargo, while LTL (less-than-truckload) means that the shipment can be moved using a relatively smaller vessel. With that said, clients must consider their preferred mode for transporting their machinery. • Selecting the “Right” Carrier. Now, this one is a combination of what the sender currently knows about shipping machinery and the most relevant carrier available to them. Depending on the type of machinery a client or a company wants to ship, finding the right freight movement company could prove to be difficult. Regardless, the aim is to find a carrier that’s specialized and known for reliable machinery transport and especially the particular machinery they need transported. For instance, shipping heavy machinery would be handled better by international carriers who specialize in the movement of heavy machinery like bulldozers, backhoe loaders, heavy hydraulics, etc. The efficiency and rate of shipping success increase exponentially with these specialized carriers, not to mention they also reduce the risk of unanticipated costs and damages. Knowing the Different Shipping Modes Since we’ve previously talked a bit about the shipping modes, let’s go through all of them and compare what each can provide clients. It’s vital to know about the various shipping modes because they’re all dependent on timing, cost, and size of the shipment. Taking the time to read through each mode would help you decide which one is the most suitable in your case. • Full Truckload (FTL) – This mode necessitates the use of a whole trailer, with the shipment’s overall weight reaching over 6,804 kilograms (15,000 pounds). • Less than Truckload (LTL) – This mode is used when the shipment weighs between 68 (150 pounds) and 6,804 kilograms but doesn’t need a full trailer. • Partial Truckload (PTL) – This mode is used when the shipment’s weight is over 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds). However, you may need to split the expenses of a truck with other clients. • Intermodal – This mode is used when there’s a need (or preference) for combining various transportation modes such as rails, trucks, or ships. One could say that this works best for reliable machinery transport overseas, in vast territories such as Australia. • Expedited – This mode is used when time is of the essence for shipping heavy machinery. Keep in the mind that additional costs may arise from selecting this mode. • Flatbed – This mode is used when the shipment must be loaded from the side or needs dimensional flexibility. Evaluate the Machinery’s Extent of Liability In every shipment that carriers make and every mode of transport, there is a limited liability coverage set for moving all kinds of freight. Both the client and the freight service must come to an agreement to evaluate this extent. The liability coverage is determined by the carrier and is reliant on the type of commodity to be moved. For example, LTL covers a fixed amount of payment per kilogram of shipped freight. Keep in mind that understanding a carrier’s liability for loss of cargo and the limits of their liability coverage offers are good practice. It helps you get a better picture of how they run things and if they’re the right carrier for you. Now that you have an idea how machinery transport and how important practices in general freight shipment work, you can now select the right international transport service for you, to effectively increase your chances of your machinery being shipped successfully. Remember, successful freight movement isn’t just up to the carrier; clients have a very important role to play too.
Travel2 weeks ago

6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
air conditioning float switch
Tech2 weeks ago

What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
Using The Correct Flange
Tech2 weeks ago

How to use The Correct Flange
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
car2 weeks ago

Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
demat account
Finance2 weeks ago

Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
employees
Business3 weeks ago

Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
daniel
Boxing3 weeks ago

Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
seo
Marketing3 weeks ago

Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
online gaming
Marketing3 weeks ago

Tips For Selling Your Products Online
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips
Doctors
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Tips for Finding The Best Doctor
St. Augustine of Hippo
Facts3 weeks ago

The 5 Most Popular Saints

BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS
Entrepreneurship4 weeks ago

BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN
Effective Management
Tech4 weeks ago

What is Endpoint Management and Why IT Matters
PDF Files
Tech4 weeks ago

PDF Files: Here’s What You Need to Know
FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
Celebrities4 weeks ago

FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
Whats the difference between online and live casino?
Sports3 weeks ago

Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
fibro
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
10 Different Types Of Software Development
News3 weeks ago

10 Different Types Of Software Development
daniel
Boxing3 weeks ago

Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
injured at work
care3 weeks ago

Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
St. Augustine of Hippo
Facts3 weeks ago

The 5 Most Popular Saints
Emergency Medical Transport Insurance
Finance4 weeks ago

A Complete Guide to Life Insurance Coverage for Women
Aromatherapy
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
seo
Marketing3 weeks ago

Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
employees
Business3 weeks ago

Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
Doctors
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Tips for Finding The Best Doctor
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips
online gaming
Marketing3 weeks ago

Tips For Selling Your Products Online
fine arts students need a quality printer
Education3 weeks ago

Things Every New Student Should Know
What’s the key to finding college scholarships
Education3 weeks ago

The First Time Away From Home: Tips for Students
air conditioning float switch
Tech2 weeks ago

What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
car2 weeks ago

Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
One may think that successful machinery transport is just as easy as shipping other items. Though moving them from one place to another indeed follows the same shipping principles applied globally, there are still some exceptions, especially for some heavy machinery. With that being said, any organization needs to be aware of the important practices that encompass machinery shipping. Machinery Transport 101: How to Transport Machinery and Their Parts Successfully shipping any type of machinery and its parts require individuals to determine the proper mode, carrier, and packaging needed to transport such materiel. The following practices always take precedence when transporting such assets: • Apperceiving the machinery for transport. An initial assessment of the machinery to be transported must be completed before the transport itself takes place. The clients must take note of any features that could affect freight capacities like weight and dimensions. The key here is to understand the type of machinery that needs to be shipped. Researching how other clients and carriers have moved them in the past can ensure a shipment’s success. • Packing the materiel accordingly. Transporting heavy machinery cannot be compared with regular freight movement where small items are packed in boxes filled with protective material such as bubble wrap. It often brings with it more machinery shipping packaging regulations compared to regular transport. Planning and proper handling of heavy machinery are indeed needed. There is a delicate balance to maintain between a client’s shipping needs and the carrier’s packaging requirements. Some carriers have strict regulations, requiring every machinery fit for transport to be stored in container vans, which adds rental costs to the client’s expenses. Aside from that, knowing the kind of work needed to load the equipment is necessary as well. For instance, loading docks and cranes might be needed to get heavy equipment on the back of a trailer truck. • Determining the Suitable Mode. Knowing the difference between FTL and LTL is important for determining the appropriate mode to use. FTL (full-truckload) service means that an entire truck is necessary to fully transport the cargo, while LTL (less-than-truckload) means that the shipment can be moved using a relatively smaller vessel. With that said, clients must consider their preferred mode for transporting their machinery. • Selecting the “Right” Carrier. Now, this one is a combination of what the sender currently knows about shipping machinery and the most relevant carrier available to them. Depending on the type of machinery a client or a company wants to ship, finding the right freight movement company could prove to be difficult. Regardless, the aim is to find a carrier that’s specialized and known for reliable machinery transport and especially the particular machinery they need transported. For instance, shipping heavy machinery would be handled better by international carriers who specialize in the movement of heavy machinery like bulldozers, backhoe loaders, heavy hydraulics, etc. The efficiency and rate of shipping success increase exponentially with these specialized carriers, not to mention they also reduce the risk of unanticipated costs and damages. Knowing the Different Shipping Modes Since we’ve previously talked a bit about the shipping modes, let’s go through all of them and compare what each can provide clients. It’s vital to know about the various shipping modes because they’re all dependent on timing, cost, and size of the shipment. Taking the time to read through each mode would help you decide which one is the most suitable in your case. • Full Truckload (FTL) – This mode necessitates the use of a whole trailer, with the shipment’s overall weight reaching over 6,804 kilograms (15,000 pounds). • Less than Truckload (LTL) – This mode is used when the shipment weighs between 68 (150 pounds) and 6,804 kilograms but doesn’t need a full trailer. • Partial Truckload (PTL) – This mode is used when the shipment’s weight is over 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds). However, you may need to split the expenses of a truck with other clients. • Intermodal – This mode is used when there’s a need (or preference) for combining various transportation modes such as rails, trucks, or ships. One could say that this works best for reliable machinery transport overseas, in vast territories such as Australia. • Expedited – This mode is used when time is of the essence for shipping heavy machinery. Keep in the mind that additional costs may arise from selecting this mode. • Flatbed – This mode is used when the shipment must be loaded from the side or needs dimensional flexibility. Evaluate the Machinery’s Extent of Liability In every shipment that carriers make and every mode of transport, there is a limited liability coverage set for moving all kinds of freight. Both the client and the freight service must come to an agreement to evaluate this extent. The liability coverage is determined by the carrier and is reliant on the type of commodity to be moved. For example, LTL covers a fixed amount of payment per kilogram of shipped freight. Keep in mind that understanding a carrier’s liability for loss of cargo and the limits of their liability coverage offers are good practice. It helps you get a better picture of how they run things and if they’re the right carrier for you. Now that you have an idea how machinery transport and how important practices in general freight shipment work, you can now select the right international transport service for you, to effectively increase your chances of your machinery being shipped successfully. Remember, successful freight movement isn’t just up to the carrier; clients have a very important role to play too.
Travel2 weeks ago

6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
demat account
Finance2 weeks ago

Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
tesla
Finance20 hours ago

Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
kratom
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
Using The Correct Flange
Tech2 weeks ago

How to use The Correct Flange
home decor3 days ago

7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Sports6 days ago

Generating real cash out of PKV games
pga tour
Golf3 days ago

How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
demat account
Finance6 days ago

Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today

Trending