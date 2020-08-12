Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use

Russia said it approved a vaccine for coronavirus, but sceptics claim that it was not tested for protection and efficacy. Experts on vaccination say this is a potentially risky political act.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin today announced that his country is the first country to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine. He called Sputnik-V vaccine, a node to the world’s first artificial satellite launched over 60 years ago by the Soviet Union. The Russians state that in October they will begin the vaccine, even though they have not performed testing to see if it is safe and reliable.

And that day is today, according to Russia. Over the past 24 hours, the world’s first coronavirus vaccine was seemingly approved by Vladimir Putin. Good news. Great news indeed.

Yet many people at this event are understandably puzzled. For months we have been advised that the race to find a vaccine is more a marathon than a sprint. Also, the ambitious goals of the most successful vaccine initiatives will only start dosing by the end of 2020. Why has Russia been able to get the final blow and finish developing a vaccine months before everyone else?

