10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally

Foods to reduce blood sugar naturally

Diet is the most important part of your journey to regulate blood sugar, especially if you are pre-diabetic or diabetic. While other factors such as weight, genetics, stress and activity level play a role in determining blood sugar, following a strict and healthy diet, blood sugar spikes must be kept in check. Did you know that Mother Nature supplies a lot of food that can naturally reduce blood sugar? Here are ten of them.

1.Pumpkin and its seeds

In countries like Iran and Mexico, pumpkin and its seeds are used as a traditional cure for diabetes. Pumpkin and its seeds are great for the regulation of blood sugar as they are full of fiber and antioxidants. According to a study published in the journal Molecules, pumpkin powders and extracts can reduce blood sugar levels in both animals and humans.

2.Seafood

Seafood like shellfish and fish are full of protein, antioxidants, healthy fats , vitamins and minerals. High antioxidant levels of seafood, especially fatty fish such as sardines and salmon, may play a role in controlling blood sugar levels. Not only does seafood slow digestion and control sugar spikes after a meal, it also promotes weight loss by preventing you from overeating.]

3.Nut Butters and Nuts

Having nuts such as almonds and peanuts and nut butter made with them can play a significant role in reducing blood sugar levels. In a study published in the journal Molecules, it was found that the daily consumption of nut butter or almonds and peanuts decreased post-meal blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

4.Broccoli

Broccoli contains a plant compound called sulforaphane, which is produced when chewed or chopped. This compound has properties that can reduce blood sugar. Research published in Nutrients has shown that broccoli rich in sulforaphane has significant anti-diabetic effects. It lowers blood sugar, oxidative stress, and increases insulin sensitivity.

5.Okra

Okra or bhindi is rich in blood sugar-reducing compounds such as flavonoids and polysaccharides. In countries like Turkey, okra seed is used as a treatment for diabetes. Okra is packed with compounds that have a strong anti-diabetic effect and can successfully reduce blood sugar levels.

6.Lentils and Beans

Lentils and beans are full of nutrients that not only keep you healthy, but also actively reduce your blood sugar levels. They are high in resistant starch and soluble fiber, which slows down the digestion process and prevents blood sugar from fluctuating. Adding chickpeas or black beans to your rice will help you manage your blood sugar better than just rice.

7.Flax seeds

Flax seeds are packed with a large amount of healthy nutrients such as healthy fats and fiber. They also allow the body to control blood sugar levels. Research published in Clinical Nutrition Research has shown that people who have 30 grams of linseed every day have better blood sugar levels than those who consume plain yoghurt.

8.Eggs

Eggs are rich in healthy fats, protein , vitamins , minerals and antioxidants. Research has also linked eggs to a controlled level of blood sugar. A study published in Food & Function has shown that having one egg per day has led to a decent drop in blood sugar levels and an increase in insulin sensitivity compared to egg substitutes.

9.Oats

Oats and oats bran are both excellent sources of soluble fiber, which can play a significant role in lowering blood sugar levels. A study published in Nutrients was found to have oats regularly controlled fasting blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. Have 27 grams of oats bran with water before white bread is also associated with lower post-meal blood sugar spikes.

10.chia seeds

Regular consumption of chia seeds has also been linked to a controlled level of blood sugar. They also increase the sensitivity of insulin. Research published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition has shown that having chia seeds can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes while controlling blood sugar levels and increasing insulin sensitivity.