Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators

Published

17 hours ago

on

Avatar:The Last Airbender

Avatar’s creators: The Last Airbender decided to quit the Netflix live-action series.

In an open letter, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who came in as show operators and executive producers in 2018, declared their departure from the series, citing a lack of creative direction.

“Some of you asked me for updates on the Netflix live-action show of Avatar. Finally, I can tell you that I no longer participate in the project, “writes DiMartino.

“Bryan Konietzko and I took the tough decision to give up production in June of this year after two years of development work.”
“When Bryan and I signed on to the project in 2018, we were hired as managing producers and exhibitors. Netflix said in a joint announcement of the show that it will respect our dream and enable us to produce the show. We also shared how happy we were to be at the helm. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as we hoped.

The animator said that he “couldn’t influence the artistic course of the show,” despite “unforeseen incidents” occurring and “plans for transition”

“I have therefore decided to quit the project. It was the toughest professional decision I had ever to make, not one I took easily, but for my happiness and artistic integrity it was important, “he added.

DiMartino also explained that his departure was not the end of his engagement with the Avatar universe, but “whatever version would end up on the screen would not be what Bryan and [DiMartino] had foreseen or intended to do.”

Konietzko made a statement via Instagram: “While I worked on the side of Netflix and our own small production team with some amazing people, I thought the overall management of the project created a divisive and unsupportive atmosphere.”
“To be sure, it wasn’t an easy thing that we didn’t get our way. Mike and I are friends, we didn’t have to come from all our thoughts, “he said. “As long as we thought that these proposals were in keeping with Avatar’s ethos and dignity, we would have been able to adopt them. We came to the conclusion, however, that we could not guide the course of the show meaningfully.

This duo created Avatar ‘s original animated series: The Nickelodeon’s Last Airbender in 2005, which won numerous prizes over its five-year run.

In 2018, Netflix revealed that it plans to reboot the show on a live basis, following 12-year-old Avatar Aang, the only one who can control all four elements as it travels to fight the Fire Country.

RadioTimes.com reports that the live-action version of the Netflix show is still underway, with a statement from a spokesman: ‘We have great respect and appreciation for Michael and Bryan and of the story they have created in the animated avatar series.’

They added: ‘While they choose to abandon the live-action film, we trust the creative team and its adaptation.’

