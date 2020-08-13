Best Android Game Apps For The Summer

If you think you’re running out of movies, series, books, or hobbies this summer, try mobile gaming. From racing, RPGs, platformers, shooters, logic puzzles, to PC ports, and more, here we’ve handcrafted a quick list of some of the best android games. There’s everything for everyone. So you should be able to find what suits you best. Without any further ado, let’s get right into the best Android games to date to make your summer better:

Flashback Mobile

This is a classic science fiction cinematic platformer that’s similar to Another World or Prince of Persia but with better graphics and a mobile version for more convenience and satisfying gameplay.

Door Kickers

This one’s a premium side-scrolling old-school action game where you’re on the lookout for the bad guys. It’s a run-and-gun single-player game. So choose your gear, kick the doors, and experience the action.

GRIS

GRIS is the story of a young girl who’s dealing with painful experiences in life. It’s a PC port and console game that recently made way to Android and is an excellent puzzle where Gris is on a quest to overcome her fears. The visuals and music are exceptional, and the gameplay is absolutely engaging.

BlockuDoku

If you’re a fan of block games, try BlockuDoku. The objective of this game is to keep the playing field as clean as possible to score more. The more clutter you create on the board, the sooner a level ends. No matter what type of a gamer you are, block games are everyone’s favorite, and for the love of classic games, this one’s a must-try.

Thumper

At the core, Thumper is an auto-running psychedelic game that relies heavily on rhythm-based controls to progress in each level. You can also add physical controllers for more precision.

Sprint RPG

Sprint is a game full of treasures and perils and the one that races against the clock and your memory. If you wish to reach the last level, you’ll have to spend a lot of time with it. So pick your sword, embrace your shield, wear your battle shoes, and run!

Gravity Box

If you talk of the graphics – they aren’t the best. But if you ask about the gameplay – trust us, you won’t be disappointed. Minimalism is the concept with Gravity Box, and the aim is to shoot projectiles, probably in the opposite direction, to help you move forward. So it’ll be like shooting your way to success!

And that’s the end of the best Android games you can play this summer. We hope you’d enjoy these – our personal favorites are BlockuDoku (as we’re a fan of block games) and Thumpers for a meditative gaming experience during such unprecedented times. Feel free to share in the comments below the ones you try and let everyone else know.

Happy summers and happy gaming!