Effects Of OTC Pain Relivers On Your Health: PROS AND CONS

Published

18 hours ago

on

PAIN RELIEVERS

In today’s hectic routine, there is hardly any time for a person to take ample rest or get the required sleep. With non-stop office work and household chores, your body gets tired and breaks down. In frustration and anxiety, you lean towards taking all sorts of pain relievers to recharge yourself. 

Although simple it may seem, these pain relievers provide temporary relief, but they are not a substitute for required sleep or rest, which your body severely needs. It is due to this reason that pharmaceutical companies are luring customers into buying their products. With the incredibly intense competition in the pharmaceutical industry, getting an affordable, medication has become extremely convenient. Hence, every company has started their version of over-the-counter (OTC) medicine.

Every medication comes with its side effects. Therefore, each person’s reaction to a pain reliever is different. The same drug that works for one person may not work for another.

OTC medications are essential for our health care system, and it is the most prevalent method used to treat various common health issues. They are used widely due to their efficient rapid therapeutic action towards acute pain. OTCs are extraordinarily helpful in treating minor aches while relieving fevers, headaches, and other common ailments. There are various categories of OTCs, namely, Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), and Analgesics. NSAIDs include aspirins, ibuprofen, and Naproxen, which prevent the body’s cyclooxygenase (COX) enzymes that reduce pain and swelling. Whereas, the analgesics work in the hypothalamus of our brain to reduce fever and pain. With a breakthrough in this field, there has been a discovery of a pain relief patch using the Neuro Capacitive Technology, making a recovery even more convenient. 

There are pros and cons of taking OTC medication; therefore, we advise you to weigh your options if you are contemplating using them soon.

Pros Of Taking OTC Pain Relievers:

  • Harmless

Most of the OTCs are fast-acting and safe to use with no visible side effects. Some pain relievers are even chemical and drug-free that works fast. For example, if you are looking for a non-invasive and drug-free option, then there is none better than the revolutionary pain relief sticker that works better than any medication. The patch with its Neuro Capacitive Coupling technology provides relief and recovery within minutes. Whether you suffer from aches, pains, or any of injury, pain relief patch provides timely recovery anywhere and anytime you want. However, you must place it carefully over the point of optimum pain to get the ultimate results. This incredible technology helps to reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and provide you active life. 

  • Relieves Pain And Inflammation

Whether you suffer from migraine, injury, menstrual cramp, headache, toothache, backache, arthritis, muscle sprain, and gout, OTC pain medications work well as a remedy. The Ibuprofen that is an NSAID treats ache, fever, and swelling, while the aspirin is an incredible pain killer. Also, Naproxen treats pain, and swelling, while the Acetaminophen helps to reduce inflammatory feelings. 

  • Fewer Medical Expenses

For minor pains such as backache, migraine, menstrual cramps, or toothaches, you can take OTC medication without any doctor’s prescription. Since they are harmless if taken in a small quantity or dose. This factor leads to a few doctor visits and even fewer medical expenses.

  • Easily Accessible

OTC pain relievers are easily, directly, and rapidly available at pharmacies and grocery stores around the clock everywhere in the world. Their easy accessibility makes them even more appealing for the people since they can get it anywhere and anytime to relieve the pain whenever it hits them. 

Cons Of Taking OTC Pain Relievers:

Just like any other medication, OTC pain relievers have its fair share of drawbacks as well. 

Here are some of the disadvantages that these pain relievers have for those who use it excessively:

  • Addiction

The heavy dose pain relievers are very effective; however, they can sometimes have dire consequences. Some of these medications are opioids, which can lead to addiction risks if used frequently and disproportionately.

  • Risks Of Self Diagnosis

While self-diagnosis benefits minor medical problems, it can be a source of numerous health risks in any wrong self-diagnosis. It may deteriorate the existing health condition.

  • Overdose

You should always follow the instructions at the back of the medicine and be careful with how much amount you intake. You may become vulnerable to various health problems in case you take excessive dosage than required. These health issues include liver toxicity that can lead to liver damage; therefore, you must not take more than 4,000mg/day. 

  • Side Effects

Some of the OTC medications do have side effects if used habitually for long periods. According to evidence, NSAIDs may increase the risk of harmful cardiovascular disorders, including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure. The intensity of risk varies according to dosage, frequency of consumption, and duration of treatment.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, there are advantages and disadvantages to every medication. Whether you opt for the NSAIDs, analgesics, or pain relief patches, you can be your best judge. However, we advise you to use them for a shorter time using the lowest effective dose. It is advisable to consume these meds under the supervision of a doctor. Therefore, avoid taking these irrationally, take charge of your deteriorating health condition, and see your general practitioner for proper guidance. 

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors.

