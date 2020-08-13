A - Z Health Guides
Effects Of OTC Pain Relivers On Your Health: PROS AND CONS
In today’s hectic routine, there is hardly any time for a person to take ample rest or get the required sleep. With non-stop office work and household chores, your body gets tired and breaks down. In frustration and anxiety, you lean towards taking all sorts of pain relievers to recharge yourself.
Although simple it may seem, these pain relievers provide temporary relief, but they are not a substitute for required sleep or rest, which your body severely needs. It is due to this reason that pharmaceutical companies are luring customers into buying their products. With the incredibly intense competition in the pharmaceutical industry, getting an affordable, medication has become extremely convenient. Hence, every company has started their version of over-the-counter (OTC) medicine.
Every medication comes with its side effects. Therefore, each person’s reaction to a pain reliever is different. The same drug that works for one person may not work for another.
OTC medications are essential for our health care system, and it is the most prevalent method used to treat various common health issues. They are used widely due to their efficient rapid therapeutic action towards acute pain. OTCs are extraordinarily helpful in treating minor aches while relieving fevers, headaches, and other common ailments. There are various categories of OTCs, namely, Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), and Analgesics. NSAIDs include aspirins, ibuprofen, and Naproxen, which prevent the body’s cyclooxygenase (COX) enzymes that reduce pain and swelling. Whereas, the analgesics work in the hypothalamus of our brain to reduce fever and pain. With a breakthrough in this field, there has been a discovery of a pain relief patch using the Neuro Capacitive Technology, making a recovery even more convenient.
There are pros and cons of taking OTC medication; therefore, we advise you to weigh your options if you are contemplating using them soon.
Pros Of Taking OTC Pain Relievers:
Harmless
Most of the OTCs are fast-acting and safe to use with no visible side effects. Some pain relievers are even chemical and drug-free that works fast. For example, if you are looking for a non-invasive and drug-free option, then there is none better than the revolutionary pain relief sticker that works better than any medication. The patch with its Neuro Capacitive Coupling technology provides relief and recovery within minutes. Whether you suffer from aches, pains, or any of injury, pain relief patch provides timely recovery anywhere and anytime you want. However, you must place it carefully over the point of optimum pain to get the ultimate results. This incredible technology helps to reduce inflammation, relieve pain, and provide you active life.
Relieves Pain And Inflammation
Whether you suffer from migraine, injury, menstrual cramp, headache, toothache, backache, arthritis, muscle sprain, and gout, OTC pain medications work well as a remedy. The Ibuprofen that is an NSAID treats ache, fever, and swelling, while the aspirin is an incredible pain killer. Also, Naproxen treats pain, and swelling, while the Acetaminophen helps to reduce inflammatory feelings.
Fewer Medical Expenses
For minor pains such as backache, migraine, menstrual cramps, or toothaches, you can take OTC medication without any doctor’s prescription. Since they are harmless if taken in a small quantity or dose. This factor leads to a few doctor visits and even fewer medical expenses.
Easily Accessible
OTC pain relievers are easily, directly, and rapidly available at pharmacies and grocery stores around the clock everywhere in the world. Their easy accessibility makes them even more appealing for the people since they can get it anywhere and anytime to relieve the pain whenever it hits them.
Cons Of Taking OTC Pain Relievers:
Just like any other medication, OTC pain relievers have its fair share of drawbacks as well.
Here are some of the disadvantages that these pain relievers have for those who use it excessively:
Addiction
The heavy dose pain relievers are very effective; however, they can sometimes have dire consequences. Some of these medications are opioids, which can lead to addiction risks if used frequently and disproportionately.
Risks Of Self Diagnosis
While self-diagnosis benefits minor medical problems, it can be a source of numerous health risks in any wrong self-diagnosis. It may deteriorate the existing health condition.
Overdose
You should always follow the instructions at the back of the medicine and be careful with how much amount you intake. You may become vulnerable to various health problems in case you take excessive dosage than required. These health issues include liver toxicity that can lead to liver damage; therefore, you must not take more than 4,000mg/day.
Side Effects
Some of the OTC medications do have side effects if used habitually for long periods. According to evidence, NSAIDs may increase the risk of harmful cardiovascular disorders, including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure. The intensity of risk varies according to dosage, frequency of consumption, and duration of treatment.
Conclusion
In a nutshell, there are advantages and disadvantages to every medication. Whether you opt for the NSAIDs, analgesics, or pain relief patches, you can be your best judge. However, we advise you to use them for a shorter time using the lowest effective dose. It is advisable to consume these meds under the supervision of a doctor. Therefore, avoid taking these irrationally, take charge of your deteriorating health condition, and see your general practitioner for proper guidance.
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
The U.S. government has preordered 800 million doses of covid-19 vaccine for its 330 million population
Chinese officials say Brazilian imported chicken wings tested positive for Covid-19
Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Why Buying A Term Plan Online Is Beneficial For You?
Effects Of OTC Pain Relivers On Your Health: PROS AND CONS
Uber CEO says his service is likely to shut down in California temporarily if it has to designate drivers as employees.
Google develops a global network for earthquake detection
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
North Carolina dog tests positive for coronavirus that died after ‘acute’ illness
How COVID-19 help us fight chronic tiredness?
What we know about Elijah McClain’s killing
Joe Biden Sees the Potential in Kamala Harris
The U.S Intelligence says Republicans are coordinating with Russia to reelect Trump
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
Generating real cash out of PKV games
Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
How to use The Correct Flange
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN
PDF Files: Here’s What You Need to Know
What is Endpoint Management and Why IT Matters
FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
10 Different Types Of Software Development
The 5 Most Popular Saints
Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
Things Every New Student Should Know
A Complete Guide to Life Insurance Coverage for Women
Tips For Selling Your Products Online
Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
Tips for Finding The Best Doctor
How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips
The First Time Away From Home: Tips for Students
What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
How to use The Correct Flange
Generating real cash out of PKV games
Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- Entrepreneurship4 weeks ago
BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN
- Tech4 weeks ago
PDF Files: Here’s What You Need to Know
- Tech4 weeks ago
What is Endpoint Management and Why IT Matters
- Celebrities4 weeks ago
FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
- Sports3 weeks ago
Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
- A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
- News3 weeks ago
10 Different Types Of Software Development
- Facts3 weeks ago
The 5 Most Popular Saints
- care3 weeks ago
Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
- Boxing3 weeks ago
Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
- A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
- Marketing3 weeks ago
Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
- Education3 weeks ago
Things Every New Student Should Know
- Finance4 weeks ago
A Complete Guide to Life Insurance Coverage for Women
- Marketing3 weeks ago
Tips For Selling Your Products Online
- Business3 weeks ago
Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.