Connect with us

Tech

How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing

Published

17 hours ago

on

How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing

Why My Computer Keeps Crashing

Some users reported that their computers may crash when they are playing games, watching movies, surfing internet, and in other cases every now and then. Still worse, the computer may keep crashing sometimes. Many users have no idea why does this annoying issue happens.

In fact, it is not a serious problem. Generally speaking, the issue of computer keeps crashing may be caused due to these factors: hardware errors, software errors and computer overheating.

Firstly, let’s talk about overheating. It is the most common reason for a computer to keep crashing. Two cases may lead to computer overheating. When you place a computer onto a soft surface, there is no good ventilation so that the computer may crash because of hardware failure. The other is a corrupted fan, which causes computer overheating.

Hardware issues include bad sectors, file corruption, and registry errors. However, it is hard to tell which driver is responsible for crashing. So, reinstalling the common system drivers (including motherboard and Graphics card) is a practical way to resolve the case.

As with the software errors, you may meet the situation when a program often freezes or crashes, the system will inform you to close it to avoid computer lagging. Just do it after saving important data.

Except for the 3 main reasons for the computer keeps crashing, there are other possible factors: corrupted RAM, newly added devices, software bugs, corrupted system files, and power supply failure.

5 Fixes for Computer Keeps Crashing Issue

Since you have make it clear that why does your computer keep crashing, you can take actions to fix it with corresponding measures. Here, we’ve summarize 5 available and effective methods for you to choose one to solve your problem.

Solution 1: Scan Hard Drive and Repair Bad Sectors

As we mentioned before, bad sectors on hard drive may result in computer crashing. In this situation, you need a disk manager to scan hard drive and repair the bad sectors.

MiniTool Partition Wizard is a good choice. The Surface Test feature enables you to detect and fix found errors quickly. In addition, this utility can also help you resize partition, check SSD health, check and fix file system issues, rebuild MBR, etc.

Now, follow these steps to check whether there is bad sector on your hard drive.

Step 1: Install and launch Partition Wizard to enter the main interface. Choose the target drive and click Surface Test on the left panel.

minitool

minitool

Step 2: Click Start Now button to begin the scanning process. Then, the program will scan the selected drive automatically for bad sectors.

Step 3: If bad sectors (marked in red) have been found, just type cmd in the search box to run Command Prompt. Enter this command chkdsk d: /f/r and hit Enter button. d stands for the target hard drive.

 

Solution 2: Check CPU

Since overheating may lead to issue computer keeps crashing, you need to check if the CPU works normally. 2 things can help you ensure the proper work of CPU.

1: Clean Computer Case

To ensure the fan’s normal work, you need to clean the dust covered on the case or laptop because too much dust can block the airflow, which lead to computer overheating.

2: Ensure Proper Ventilation

As mentioned above, the location of the computer also matters. Lay it on a place where it can obtain good air ventilation. Do not put the case against the wall, or block the air vents.

 

Solution 3: Boot Computer in Safe Mode

To make sure what program(s) trigger the issue computer keeps crashing, you may try boot in safe mode. Then, find out the problematic program(s) to uninstall.

If the computer runs properly after booting in safe mode, it indicates that the program or application is responsible for the crashing issue. However, you can’t uninstall the program in safe mode.

Don’t worry. You can try this method to uninstall programs within several steps.

Step 1: Press Win + R to launch Run window. Then type regedit and click OK.

Step 2: In the Registry Editor window, please navigate to this path: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SYSTEM > Current ControlSet > Control > SafeBoot > Minimal

Step 3: Right-click Minimal and choose New, and then click Key.

regerstry editor new

regerstry editor new

Step 4: Give a name to the new key with MSIServer.

Step 5: Double click the key on the right side of the window. Input Service to the Value data to change its default data value.

registery editor

registery editor

Step 6: Exit the Registry Editor and uninstall the program.

After that, check if the error computer keeps crashing can be solved.

 

Solution 4: Update Drivers

Why does my computer keep crashing? The outdated drivers may be the fault. Therefore, you can try updating the drivers to deal with it.

Step 1: Just go to Device Manager to see which driver needs to be upgraded.

Step 2: Choose a target one and right-click it. Select Update driver to go on.

Step 3: Update all necessary drivers (if there are available updates) one by one manually.

 

Solution 5: Run SFC Utility

SFC, the system file checker, is a Windows built-in tool that can help you solve some problems related to a system files, such as 0x0000001a and 0x8007000d errors. Here is a guide for you to run this utility.

Step 1: Run Command Prompt as administrator from and enter the Command Prompt window.

Step 2: Type this command sfc /scannow and then press Enter. Wait a moment for the scanning completion.

After that, go to check whether the computer still keeps crashing or not.

Recover Data Lost Due to Computer Crashing

The most terrible situation is you may encounter data loss because of computer crashing. To rescue the missing files, you need to use a professional data recovery program. MiniTool Power Data Recovery is a recommendation.

Follow this tutorial and you can recover lost data easily.

Step 1: Run this software to get the main interface.

Step 2: Choose This PC module to begin. Select the target partition and click Scan.

Step 3: When the scanning process comes to an end, browse the folders listed by path to check what you need to recover.

Step 4: Select all files you need and click Save to choose a storage destination. Please do not save them to the original drive.

solution

Pay attention: Do not save any data to the partition (or drive) where the files were lost from to avoid data overwritten. If the original data is covered by new data, it will not be recovered any more.

Conclusion

Now, I guess you may get the answers of why my computer keeps crashing and how to solve this problem. As 5 different solutions are listed in the paragraphs above, you can choose a suitable one to fix it.

In addition, you have chance to recover the data lost due to computer crashing issue. So, keep calm if meeting this case. This post will help you out.

Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

reduce blood sugar
HEALTH11 hours ago

10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
coovid-19 vaccine
News15 hours ago

The U.S. government has preordered 800 million doses of covid-19 vaccine for its 330 million population
Brazilian chicken wings
carona virus17 hours ago

Chinese officials say Brazilian imported chicken wings tested positive for Covid-19
Avatar:The Last Airbender
Anime17 hours ago

Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Tech17 hours ago

How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Tech18 hours ago

Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
term insurance
Finance18 hours ago

Why Buying A Term Plan Online Is Beneficial For You?
PAIN RELIEVERS
A - Z Health Guides18 hours ago

Effects Of OTC Pain Relivers On Your Health: PROS AND CONS
uber
News1 day ago

Uber CEO says his service is likely to shut down in California temporarily if it has to designate drivers as employees.
Google
News1 day ago

Google develops a global network for earthquake detection
TikTok
Entertainment1 day ago

China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
North Carolina dog
carona virus1 day ago

North Carolina dog tests positive for coronavirus that died after ‘acute’ illness
Corona Virus
Diseases1 day ago

How COVID-19 help us fight chronic tiredness?
Elijah McClain's
crime2 days ago

What we know about Elijah McClain’s killing
Kamala Harris
Politics2 days ago

Joe Biden Sees the Potential in Kamala Harris
Trump
Politics2 days ago

The U.S Intelligence says  Republicans are coordinating with Russia to reelect Trump
trauma
baby health2 days ago

In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
Coronavirus vaccine
Diseases2 days ago

Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
Hyper Scape
Entertainment2 days ago

Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
tesla
Finance2 days ago

Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
home decor4 days ago

7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Business4 days ago

Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
pga tour
Golf4 days ago

How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
demat account
Finance7 days ago

Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
Sports7 days ago

Generating real cash out of PKV games
kratom
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
One may think that successful machinery transport is just as easy as shipping other items. Though moving them from one place to another indeed follows the same shipping principles applied globally, there are still some exceptions, especially for some heavy machinery. With that being said, any organization needs to be aware of the important practices that encompass machinery shipping. Machinery Transport 101: How to Transport Machinery and Their Parts Successfully shipping any type of machinery and its parts require individuals to determine the proper mode, carrier, and packaging needed to transport such materiel. The following practices always take precedence when transporting such assets: • Apperceiving the machinery for transport. An initial assessment of the machinery to be transported must be completed before the transport itself takes place. The clients must take note of any features that could affect freight capacities like weight and dimensions. The key here is to understand the type of machinery that needs to be shipped. Researching how other clients and carriers have moved them in the past can ensure a shipment’s success. • Packing the materiel accordingly. Transporting heavy machinery cannot be compared with regular freight movement where small items are packed in boxes filled with protective material such as bubble wrap. It often brings with it more machinery shipping packaging regulations compared to regular transport. Planning and proper handling of heavy machinery are indeed needed. There is a delicate balance to maintain between a client’s shipping needs and the carrier’s packaging requirements. Some carriers have strict regulations, requiring every machinery fit for transport to be stored in container vans, which adds rental costs to the client’s expenses. Aside from that, knowing the kind of work needed to load the equipment is necessary as well. For instance, loading docks and cranes might be needed to get heavy equipment on the back of a trailer truck. • Determining the Suitable Mode. Knowing the difference between FTL and LTL is important for determining the appropriate mode to use. FTL (full-truckload) service means that an entire truck is necessary to fully transport the cargo, while LTL (less-than-truckload) means that the shipment can be moved using a relatively smaller vessel. With that said, clients must consider their preferred mode for transporting their machinery. • Selecting the “Right” Carrier. Now, this one is a combination of what the sender currently knows about shipping machinery and the most relevant carrier available to them. Depending on the type of machinery a client or a company wants to ship, finding the right freight movement company could prove to be difficult. Regardless, the aim is to find a carrier that’s specialized and known for reliable machinery transport and especially the particular machinery they need transported. For instance, shipping heavy machinery would be handled better by international carriers who specialize in the movement of heavy machinery like bulldozers, backhoe loaders, heavy hydraulics, etc. The efficiency and rate of shipping success increase exponentially with these specialized carriers, not to mention they also reduce the risk of unanticipated costs and damages. Knowing the Different Shipping Modes Since we’ve previously talked a bit about the shipping modes, let’s go through all of them and compare what each can provide clients. It’s vital to know about the various shipping modes because they’re all dependent on timing, cost, and size of the shipment. Taking the time to read through each mode would help you decide which one is the most suitable in your case. • Full Truckload (FTL) – This mode necessitates the use of a whole trailer, with the shipment’s overall weight reaching over 6,804 kilograms (15,000 pounds). • Less than Truckload (LTL) – This mode is used when the shipment weighs between 68 (150 pounds) and 6,804 kilograms but doesn’t need a full trailer. • Partial Truckload (PTL) – This mode is used when the shipment’s weight is over 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds). However, you may need to split the expenses of a truck with other clients. • Intermodal – This mode is used when there’s a need (or preference) for combining various transportation modes such as rails, trucks, or ships. One could say that this works best for reliable machinery transport overseas, in vast territories such as Australia. • Expedited – This mode is used when time is of the essence for shipping heavy machinery. Keep in the mind that additional costs may arise from selecting this mode. • Flatbed – This mode is used when the shipment must be loaded from the side or needs dimensional flexibility. Evaluate the Machinery’s Extent of Liability In every shipment that carriers make and every mode of transport, there is a limited liability coverage set for moving all kinds of freight. Both the client and the freight service must come to an agreement to evaluate this extent. The liability coverage is determined by the carrier and is reliant on the type of commodity to be moved. For example, LTL covers a fixed amount of payment per kilogram of shipped freight. Keep in mind that understanding a carrier’s liability for loss of cargo and the limits of their liability coverage offers are good practice. It helps you get a better picture of how they run things and if they’re the right carrier for you. Now that you have an idea how machinery transport and how important practices in general freight shipment work, you can now select the right international transport service for you, to effectively increase your chances of your machinery being shipped successfully. Remember, successful freight movement isn’t just up to the carrier; clients have a very important role to play too.
Travel2 weeks ago

6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
air conditioning float switch
Tech2 weeks ago

What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
Using The Correct Flange
Tech2 weeks ago

How to use The Correct Flange
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
car2 weeks ago

Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance

BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS
Entrepreneurship4 weeks ago

BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN
PDF Files
Tech4 weeks ago

PDF Files: Here’s What You Need to Know
Effective Management
Tech4 weeks ago

What is Endpoint Management and Why IT Matters
FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
Celebrities4 weeks ago

FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
Whats the difference between online and live casino?
Sports3 weeks ago

Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
fibro
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
10 Different Types Of Software Development
News3 weeks ago

10 Different Types Of Software Development
St. Augustine of Hippo
Facts3 weeks ago

The 5 Most Popular Saints
injured at work
care3 weeks ago

Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
daniel
Boxing3 weeks ago

Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
Aromatherapy
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
seo
Marketing3 weeks ago

Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
fine arts students need a quality printer
Education3 weeks ago

Things Every New Student Should Know
Emergency Medical Transport Insurance
Finance4 weeks ago

A Complete Guide to Life Insurance Coverage for Women
online gaming
Marketing3 weeks ago

Tips For Selling Your Products Online
employees
Business3 weeks ago

Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
Doctors
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Tips for Finding The Best Doctor
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips
What’s the key to finding college scholarships
Education3 weeks ago

The First Time Away From Home: Tips for Students
air conditioning float switch
Tech2 weeks ago

What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
One may think that successful machinery transport is just as easy as shipping other items. Though moving them from one place to another indeed follows the same shipping principles applied globally, there are still some exceptions, especially for some heavy machinery. With that being said, any organization needs to be aware of the important practices that encompass machinery shipping. Machinery Transport 101: How to Transport Machinery and Their Parts Successfully shipping any type of machinery and its parts require individuals to determine the proper mode, carrier, and packaging needed to transport such materiel. The following practices always take precedence when transporting such assets: • Apperceiving the machinery for transport. An initial assessment of the machinery to be transported must be completed before the transport itself takes place. The clients must take note of any features that could affect freight capacities like weight and dimensions. The key here is to understand the type of machinery that needs to be shipped. Researching how other clients and carriers have moved them in the past can ensure a shipment’s success. • Packing the materiel accordingly. Transporting heavy machinery cannot be compared with regular freight movement where small items are packed in boxes filled with protective material such as bubble wrap. It often brings with it more machinery shipping packaging regulations compared to regular transport. Planning and proper handling of heavy machinery are indeed needed. There is a delicate balance to maintain between a client’s shipping needs and the carrier’s packaging requirements. Some carriers have strict regulations, requiring every machinery fit for transport to be stored in container vans, which adds rental costs to the client’s expenses. Aside from that, knowing the kind of work needed to load the equipment is necessary as well. For instance, loading docks and cranes might be needed to get heavy equipment on the back of a trailer truck. • Determining the Suitable Mode. Knowing the difference between FTL and LTL is important for determining the appropriate mode to use. FTL (full-truckload) service means that an entire truck is necessary to fully transport the cargo, while LTL (less-than-truckload) means that the shipment can be moved using a relatively smaller vessel. With that said, clients must consider their preferred mode for transporting their machinery. • Selecting the “Right” Carrier. Now, this one is a combination of what the sender currently knows about shipping machinery and the most relevant carrier available to them. Depending on the type of machinery a client or a company wants to ship, finding the right freight movement company could prove to be difficult. Regardless, the aim is to find a carrier that’s specialized and known for reliable machinery transport and especially the particular machinery they need transported. For instance, shipping heavy machinery would be handled better by international carriers who specialize in the movement of heavy machinery like bulldozers, backhoe loaders, heavy hydraulics, etc. The efficiency and rate of shipping success increase exponentially with these specialized carriers, not to mention they also reduce the risk of unanticipated costs and damages. Knowing the Different Shipping Modes Since we’ve previously talked a bit about the shipping modes, let’s go through all of them and compare what each can provide clients. It’s vital to know about the various shipping modes because they’re all dependent on timing, cost, and size of the shipment. Taking the time to read through each mode would help you decide which one is the most suitable in your case. • Full Truckload (FTL) – This mode necessitates the use of a whole trailer, with the shipment’s overall weight reaching over 6,804 kilograms (15,000 pounds). • Less than Truckload (LTL) – This mode is used when the shipment weighs between 68 (150 pounds) and 6,804 kilograms but doesn’t need a full trailer. • Partial Truckload (PTL) – This mode is used when the shipment’s weight is over 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds). However, you may need to split the expenses of a truck with other clients. • Intermodal – This mode is used when there’s a need (or preference) for combining various transportation modes such as rails, trucks, or ships. One could say that this works best for reliable machinery transport overseas, in vast territories such as Australia. • Expedited – This mode is used when time is of the essence for shipping heavy machinery. Keep in the mind that additional costs may arise from selecting this mode. • Flatbed – This mode is used when the shipment must be loaded from the side or needs dimensional flexibility. Evaluate the Machinery’s Extent of Liability In every shipment that carriers make and every mode of transport, there is a limited liability coverage set for moving all kinds of freight. Both the client and the freight service must come to an agreement to evaluate this extent. The liability coverage is determined by the carrier and is reliant on the type of commodity to be moved. For example, LTL covers a fixed amount of payment per kilogram of shipped freight. Keep in mind that understanding a carrier’s liability for loss of cargo and the limits of their liability coverage offers are good practice. It helps you get a better picture of how they run things and if they’re the right carrier for you. Now that you have an idea how machinery transport and how important practices in general freight shipment work, you can now select the right international transport service for you, to effectively increase your chances of your machinery being shipped successfully. Remember, successful freight movement isn’t just up to the carrier; clients have a very important role to play too.
Travel2 weeks ago

6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
car2 weeks ago

Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
tesla
Finance2 days ago

Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
kratom
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
demat account
Finance2 weeks ago

Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
home decor4 days ago

7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Using The Correct Flange
Tech2 weeks ago

How to use The Correct Flange
Sports7 days ago

Generating real cash out of PKV games
demat account
Finance7 days ago

Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
pga tour
Golf4 days ago

How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?

Trending