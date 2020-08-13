How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing

Why My Computer Keeps Crashing

Some users reported that their computers may crash when they are playing games, watching movies, surfing internet, and in other cases every now and then. Still worse, the computer may keep crashing sometimes. Many users have no idea why does this annoying issue happens.

In fact, it is not a serious problem. Generally speaking, the issue of computer keeps crashing may be caused due to these factors: hardware errors, software errors and computer overheating.

Firstly, let’s talk about overheating. It is the most common reason for a computer to keep crashing. Two cases may lead to computer overheating. When you place a computer onto a soft surface, there is no good ventilation so that the computer may crash because of hardware failure. The other is a corrupted fan, which causes computer overheating.

Hardware issues include bad sectors, file corruption, and registry errors. However, it is hard to tell which driver is responsible for crashing. So, reinstalling the common system drivers (including motherboard and Graphics card) is a practical way to resolve the case.

As with the software errors, you may meet the situation when a program often freezes or crashes, the system will inform you to close it to avoid computer lagging. Just do it after saving important data.

Except for the 3 main reasons for the computer keeps crashing, there are other possible factors: corrupted RAM, newly added devices, software bugs, corrupted system files, and power supply failure.

5 Fixes for Computer Keeps Crashing Issue

Since you have make it clear that why does your computer keep crashing, you can take actions to fix it with corresponding measures. Here, we’ve summarize 5 available and effective methods for you to choose one to solve your problem.

Solution 1: Scan Hard Drive and Repair Bad Sectors

As we mentioned before, bad sectors on hard drive may result in computer crashing. In this situation, you need a disk manager to scan hard drive and repair the bad sectors.

MiniTool Partition Wizard is a good choice. The Surface Test feature enables you to detect and fix found errors quickly. In addition, this utility can also help you resize partition, check SSD health, check and fix file system issues, rebuild MBR, etc.

Now, follow these steps to check whether there is bad sector on your hard drive.

Step 1: Install and launch Partition Wizard to enter the main interface. Choose the target drive and click Surface Test on the left panel.

Step 2: Click Start Now button to begin the scanning process. Then, the program will scan the selected drive automatically for bad sectors.

Step 3: If bad sectors (marked in red) have been found, just type cmd in the search box to run Command Prompt. Enter this command chkdsk d: /f/r and hit Enter button. d stands for the target hard drive.

Solution 2: Check CPU

Since overheating may lead to issue computer keeps crashing, you need to check if the CPU works normally. 2 things can help you ensure the proper work of CPU.

1: Clean Computer Case

To ensure the fan’s normal work, you need to clean the dust covered on the case or laptop because too much dust can block the airflow, which lead to computer overheating.

2: Ensure Proper Ventilation

As mentioned above, the location of the computer also matters. Lay it on a place where it can obtain good air ventilation. Do not put the case against the wall, or block the air vents.

Solution 3: Boot Computer in Safe Mode

To make sure what program(s) trigger the issue computer keeps crashing, you may try boot in safe mode. Then, find out the problematic program(s) to uninstall.

If the computer runs properly after booting in safe mode, it indicates that the program or application is responsible for the crashing issue. However, you can’t uninstall the program in safe mode.

Don’t worry. You can try this method to uninstall programs within several steps.

Step 1: Press Win + R to launch Run window. Then type regedit and click OK.

Step 2: In the Registry Editor window, please navigate to this path: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SYSTEM > Current ControlSet > Control > SafeBoot > Minimal

Step 3: Right-click Minimal and choose New, and then click Key.

Step 4: Give a name to the new key with MSIServer.

Step 5: Double click the key on the right side of the window. Input Service to the Value data to change its default data value.

Step 6: Exit the Registry Editor and uninstall the program.

After that, check if the error computer keeps crashing can be solved.

Solution 4: Update Drivers

Why does my computer keep crashing? The outdated drivers may be the fault. Therefore, you can try updating the drivers to deal with it.

Step 1: Just go to Device Manager to see which driver needs to be upgraded.

Step 2: Choose a target one and right-click it. Select Update driver to go on.

Step 3: Update all necessary drivers (if there are available updates) one by one manually.

Solution 5: Run SFC Utility

SFC, the system file checker, is a Windows built-in tool that can help you solve some problems related to a system files, such as 0x0000001a and 0x8007000d errors. Here is a guide for you to run this utility.

Step 1: Run Command Prompt as administrator from and enter the Command Prompt window.

Step 2: Type this command sfc /scannow and then press Enter. Wait a moment for the scanning completion.

After that, go to check whether the computer still keeps crashing or not.

Recover Data Lost Due to Computer Crashing

The most terrible situation is you may encounter data loss because of computer crashing. To rescue the missing files, you need to use a professional data recovery program. MiniTool Power Data Recovery is a recommendation.

Follow this tutorial and you can recover lost data easily.

Step 1: Run this software to get the main interface.

Step 2: Choose This PC module to begin. Select the target partition and click Scan.

Step 3: When the scanning process comes to an end, browse the folders listed by path to check what you need to recover.

Step 4: Select all files you need and click Save to choose a storage destination. Please do not save them to the original drive.

Pay attention: Do not save any data to the partition (or drive) where the files were lost from to avoid data overwritten. If the original data is covered by new data, it will not be recovered any more.

Conclusion

Now, I guess you may get the answers of why my computer keeps crashing and how to solve this problem. As 5 different solutions are listed in the paragraphs above, you can choose a suitable one to fix it.

In addition, you have chance to recover the data lost due to computer crashing issue. So, keep calm if meeting this case. This post will help you out.