The U.S. government has preordered 800 million doses of covid-19 vaccine for its 330 million population

8 hours ago

coovid-19 vaccine

In order to ensure a supply of 100 million doses of the novel Coronavirus vaccine that the US government has entered into a $1,525 billion deal with Moderna, a U.S.-based biotech firm.

With this, the US government has now concluded advance supply agreements with five companies whose candidate vaccines are considered to be the leading supporters of approval. This is Moderna ‘s second contract. Previously, the US government had offered the company US$ 995 million to develop innovations that are first used for the production of a vaccine. Moderna ‘s candidate vaccine uses the new Coronavirus messenger RNA to trigger an immune response in people. Until now, no RNA-based vaccine has been developed for any disease.

The two deals together carry the US government’s contribution to US$ 2.48 billion in Moderna vaccines. An unspecified portion of this money was intended as a stimulus to deliver the vaccine promptly, but the company did not reveal the agreed schedules. The company said in a statement that the deal also included an option to purchase another 400 million doses of vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is the final stage of clinical trials and will be accepted by the beginning of 2021.

In January 2021, the US government has committed itself to provide, through a plan called Operation Warp Speed, at least 300 million doses of a new Coronavirus vaccine. So far, the United States has signed deals with various firms, the most likely candidates being accepted, for at least 700 million doses.

It secured 300 million doses of vaccine in a $1.2 billion deal between Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Novax has an additional US $1.6 billion contract for 100 million doses. The biggest deal until now was with the vaccine partners Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline. The government of the United States has agreed to pay the US $2.1 billion for 100 million doses.

The US has also entered into a 1 trillion dollar deal for the provision of 100 million doses with Johnson & Johnson. There is also another $1.95 billion deal for 100 million doses between Pfizer and BioNtech.

That means that the United States has already signed advance agreements for 800 million vaccine doses for a population of 330 million. Maybe not all vaccines produced are successful. Diversification means that the U.S. will have assured supplies to every good candidate vaccine and win the competition.

Oxford University expects to see results by September with the Swedish-British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, while the US research company Moderna is collaborating with the USA. National Institutes of Health ( NIH), possibly November, are planning for the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump initiated ‘Operation Warp Speed’ with a view to developing, manufacturing and delivering the COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021 to all Americans.

Hundreds of millions of dollars were earmarked for vaccine developers, including nearly $ 500 million at the end of March for Johnson & Johnson.

The United States has spent more money on companies than any other country in the hope of one vaccine against the highly contagious virus.

To date, Washington has spent at least $9.4 billion on seven vaccine developers and has entered into production contracts with five to supply 700 million doses.

These are: Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, Oxford / AztraZeneca, Novaváx, Pfizer / BioNTech, Sanofi, Merck Sharp and Dohme. These include the following firms.

Two vaccine manufacturers — Oxford / AztraZeneca and Sanofi / GSK — have agreed or are currently negotiating a combined 700 million doses with the European Commission.

The UK is seeking a separate pre-order of 250 million doses from four companies ahead of Brexit.

Japan has 490 million doses from three manufacturers, of which 250 million are from United States Novavax.

Pharmaceutical giant Takeda purchased rights for the research-funded Novavax vaccine for Japan. This will be locally generated.

A similar model was chosen by Brazil to order 100 million doses of AstraZeneca and to collaborate with Chinese Sinovac to manufacture 120 million CoronaVac, already tested with the Brazilians.

Two Chinese vaccine candidates – Sinovac and Sinopharm – undergo clinical testing, but only a few foreign collaborations, one with Brazil and one likely with Indonesia have been confirmed.

Russia said 20 countries have 1 billion doses of Sputnik V pre-ordered and that it would be capable of generating 500 million doses per year with international partners in five nations.

Launched in 2017 by Norway, India, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Wellcome Trust, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations aims to ensure “equitable access” to future vaccines.

It has purchased 300 million doses of AstraZeneca in cooperation with the Vaccine Alliance in hundreds of developing countries.

The Giant Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, will produce thousands of thousands of doses for Asia and elsewhere.

Novavax and AstraZeneca have signed separate agreements with SII to manufacture one billion doses in India and low and middle revenue countries, provided they demonstrate their efficacy in clinical trials.

One may think that successful machinery transport is just as easy as shipping other items. Though moving them from one place to another indeed follows the same shipping principles applied globally, there are still some exceptions, especially for some heavy machinery. With that being said, any organization needs to be aware of the important practices that encompass machinery shipping. Machinery Transport 101: How to Transport Machinery and Their Parts Successfully shipping any type of machinery and its parts require individuals to determine the proper mode, carrier, and packaging needed to transport such materiel. The following practices always take precedence when transporting such assets: • Apperceiving the machinery for transport. An initial assessment of the machinery to be transported must be completed before the transport itself takes place. The clients must take note of any features that could affect freight capacities like weight and dimensions. The key here is to understand the type of machinery that needs to be shipped. Researching how other clients and carriers have moved them in the past can ensure a shipment's success. • Packing the materiel accordingly. Transporting heavy machinery cannot be compared with regular freight movement where small items are packed in boxes filled with protective material such as bubble wrap. It often brings with it more machinery shipping packaging regulations compared to regular transport. Planning and proper handling of heavy machinery are indeed needed. There is a delicate balance to maintain between a client's shipping needs and the carrier's packaging requirements. Some carriers have strict regulations, requiring every machinery fit for transport to be stored in container vans, which adds rental costs to the client's expenses. Aside from that, knowing the kind of work needed to load the equipment is necessary as well. For instance, loading docks and cranes might be needed to get heavy equipment on the back of a trailer truck. • Determining the Suitable Mode. Knowing the difference between FTL and LTL is important for determining the appropriate mode to use. FTL (full-truckload) service means that an entire truck is necessary to fully transport the cargo, while LTL (less-than-truckload) means that the shipment can be moved using a relatively smaller vessel. With that said, clients must consider their preferred mode for transporting their machinery. • Selecting the "Right" Carrier. Now, this one is a combination of what the sender currently knows about shipping machinery and the most relevant carrier available to them. Depending on the type of machinery a client or a company wants to ship, finding the right freight movement company could prove to be difficult. Regardless, the aim is to find a carrier that's specialized and known for reliable machinery transport and especially the particular machinery they need transported. For instance, shipping heavy machinery would be handled better by international carriers who specialize in the movement of heavy machinery like bulldozers, backhoe loaders, heavy hydraulics, etc. The efficiency and rate of shipping success increase exponentially with these specialized carriers, not to mention they also reduce the risk of unanticipated costs and damages. Knowing the Different Shipping Modes Since we've previously talked a bit about the shipping modes, let's go through all of them and compare what each can provide clients. It's vital to know about the various shipping modes because they're all dependent on timing, cost, and size of the shipment. Taking the time to read through each mode would help you decide which one is the most suitable in your case. • Full Truckload (FTL) – This mode necessitates the use of a whole trailer, with the shipment's overall weight reaching over 6,804 kilograms (15,000 pounds). • Less than Truckload (LTL) – This mode is used when the shipment weighs between 68 (150 pounds) and 6,804 kilograms but doesn't need a full trailer. • Partial Truckload (PTL) – This mode is used when the shipment's weight is over 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds). However, you may need to split the expenses of a truck with other clients. • Intermodal – This mode is used when there's a need (or preference) for combining various transportation modes such as rails, trucks, or ships. One could say that this works best for reliable machinery transport overseas, in vast territories such as Australia. • Expedited – This mode is used when time is of the essence for shipping heavy machinery. Keep in the mind that additional costs may arise from selecting this mode. • Flatbed – This mode is used when the shipment must be loaded from the side or needs dimensional flexibility. Evaluate the Machinery's Extent of Liability In every shipment that carriers make and every mode of transport, there is a limited liability coverage set for moving all kinds of freight. Both the client and the freight service must come to an agreement to evaluate this extent. The liability coverage is determined by the carrier and is reliant on the type of commodity to be moved. For example, LTL covers a fixed amount of payment per kilogram of shipped freight. Keep in mind that understanding a carrier's liability for loss of cargo and the limits of their liability coverage offers are good practice. It helps you get a better picture of how they run things and if they're the right carrier for you. Now that you have an idea how machinery transport and how important practices in general freight shipment work, you can now select the right international transport service for you, to effectively increase your chances of your machinery being shipped successfully. Remember, successful freight movement isn't just up to the carrier; clients have a very important role to play too.
