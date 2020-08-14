Bill Gates claims that he wants to save lives, and he refuses ‘strange’ vaccination conspiracies

Bill Gates has revealed his thoughts on “strange” vaccine-funding conspiratorial theories.

The philanthropist billionaire says his critics question his motivation to finance a vaccine by reversing his intentions. He says he’s just “giving money to save lives.”

Gates said he was still positive about the prospects of the planet to see the ‘wild theories’ and to beat the coronavirus.

RT reports: Despite spending $350 million in the Covid-19 Vaccine search, Gates claimed in a recent interview with Bloomberg that he does not think the latest pandemic will be over until ‘end of 2021.’

“Well, the initial vaccine will not be ideal for sickness and transmission efficacy. It may not be long-lasting and is mostly used as a stopgap in rich countries, “he added. “We would be fortunate to have a lot before the end of the year.”

Gates believed his opponents “reverse” his motives as conspiracy theories challenge his motive to fund a vaccine, as he is only “giving the money to save lives.”

It’s strange. It’s strange. They understand that I am interested with vaccines and they just undo that, so instead of giving money to save lives, I make money to kill myself. It’s a major problem if it stops people from taking a vaccine or looking at the latest information on wearing a mask, “he said.

Despite numerous reports of paranoia about the need to locate a vaccine – he finds it “strange” and “a big problem” – the billionaire insists that immunization must not be necessary without dealing with the elderly.

“To make it mandatory can often fire back. But if you are going to work in an old-time home or have an obligation to the disabled, you might have to, “Gates said.

Overall, Microsoft’s co-founder isn’t all concerned about coronavirus.

Bizarrely asked by Bloomberg if “we ‘re good,” the tech billionaire dismissed the pandemic and said: “Sure. It wasn’t a more fatal disease, we ‘re lucky.