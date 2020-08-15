Connect with us

CDC Warns US To Brace For 'Worst Fall' Every time Coronavirus Guildelines are overlooked

The US faces the “worse decline” of public health accidents if People don’t follow CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield’s coronavirus recommendations.

Redfield said to WebMD: “I ask You to do four simple things for your country right now and for the war against COVID we wage against it: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and be clever about the crowds”

Despite the guidelines, this could be “the worst crash, from the point of view of public health we’ve ever seen,” he added. Besides taking precautions against the pandemic, residents will still be vaccinated against the flu.

“You will protect your children from being vaccinated,” said Redfield.

“One thing for clear, when we look at the deaths we have with flu. The children who are vaccinated are essentially safe from death.

“I don’t want any in America to do that. We just have to do something.

The CDC this year ordered 10 million doses of influenza vaccine for uninsured people, up from 500,000 doses in past years, and will potentially be more available in the winter of 2021, said Redfield.

A minimum of 270 ongoing trials for COVID-19 therapies are now available.

