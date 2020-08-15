Hillary Clinton says she ‘s willing to represent the government in a bid.

Hillary Clinton said she is “ready to help” with US fixing if she is asked to serve in the potential Biden administration.

Clinton, the twice-failed presidential nominee, made her remarks at Thursday’s 19th Summit of Members.

“I am ready to give you my help because I think it is a time when every american person – I don’t care which party you are, I don’t care what age , race , gender, I don’t care – every American should want to fix our country.”

Post online reports: Clinton served as Secretary of State alongside Joe Biden during Barack Obama’s administration.

Republicans who questioned her handling of the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack and the controversy about their private email server were strongly critiquing her tenure.

After Biden announced that he had selected Sen Kamala Harris for the November elections in California, Clinton tweeted his decision.

I’m very excited to invite @KamalaHarris on a landmark Democratic ticket,’ tweeted Clinton Tuesday.

‘She has already shown that she is an outstanding public servant and leader. And I know she’s going to be a strong @JoeBiden partner. Join me, please, to get her back and be elected, “added Clinton.

During Thursday’s summit, Harris was also a subject of discussion.

Clinton claimed that she wished that Harris and women in elected office would get ‘less biased’ media attention in the future than she did in 2016.

I hope that the coverage of women who run for President or Vice President will still be less sexist, less sensationalist and less banalizing, especially with Kamala on the ticket, Clinton said.

Clinton, a Democrat, lost President Donald Trump in 2016 in election college despite the fact that he received more votes than he was nationally.

She said she spoke about their campaign with Harris and Biden.

Clinton said that she did not believe that the coronavirus pandemic would end by January, when Biden and Harris assumed office to replace Trump and vice-president Michael Pence.

‘I think that Joe and Kamala will be fully prepared to do everything possible for many long , long days and very short nights,’ Clinton said.