“Trump is fighting for his life,” says George Soros, “All to retain control”

Billionaire globalists George Soros said President Trump is extremely dangerous, struggles for his political life and “does nothing to remain in power.”

In an interview with Italian journal La Repubblica, Soros said that “A tricker like Trump can, even in the U.S., be elected president and disrupt domestic democracy”

He said, “But in the United States you have a great tradition of checks, balances and laws. And you’ve got the Constitution above all. So I am sure Trump will prove to be a transitory phenomenon that will hopefully end in November.

Breitbart reports: this was not the first time President Trump was shot by Soros, a long-standing Democrat donor who spent billions on progressive causes.

In a May interview, the founding director of Open Society Foundations said that Trump is a “dictator” if it is not for the USA. Constitution. Constitution. He said the president destroys himself during the pandemic of Wuhan coronavirus.

“Donald Trump wants to be a dictator,” the Independent told Soros. “But he can’t be one because in the United States the people still honor a constitution. So that’s going to discourage him from doing other things. That doesn’t mean he won’t try because he’s fighting basically for his life.

“I’ll always agree that I have trumped my confidence, and he’s surpassed my wildest dreams,” he said.