Connect with us

News

Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests

Published

1 day ago

on

Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests

During Kamala Harris’ tenure as Chief Prosecutor of San Francisco, she was unable to prosecute any of the sexual assault cases raised against pedophile priests in the region, while accepting “big memorable” contributions from senior officials in the Catholic Church.

During her 13-year career as district attorney and then general counsel, Harris refused to investigate a single case of child sexual assault as a pedophile priest. To put this into perspective, at least 50 major cities across America brought charges against priests over the same time.

Around the same time Harris refused to investigate allegations of priestly child sexual abuse, according to Peter Schweizer, President of the Government Transparency Center, her bureau will “strangely conceal critical evidence of crimes that have happened.”

Breitbart report: Reports from the revelation reveal that when Harris’ boss, Terence Hallinan, a former San Francisco District Attorney, had conducted an intense enquiry on San Francisco pries, charged with sexual harassment, Harris’ effort to dislodge Hallinan showed an unprecedented flood of incomparable contributions from the Catholic Church’s high-level officials.

Swiss wrote:

Harris had no special affiliation with the Catholic Church or with Catholic organisations, but the money was still huge, unprecedented. Lawyer Joseph Russoniello represented the church on a wide variety of matters, including the handling of the case of church misconduct. He served on the National Oversight Board of the Catholic Church (NRB) in the United States. Catholic Bishops’ Conference. The aim of the NRB was to investigate allegations of misconduct by the Catholic Church. Russoniello was once a director in Cooley Godward’s San Francisco law firm. Russoniello gave her campaign the full amount by statute, $1.250, and added another $2.250. He also sat on the Advisory Council of Harris when she was District Attorney at San Francisco. Another law company, Bingham McCutcheon, which deals with legal problems surrounding Catholic charities in the archdiocese, paid a fee of $2,825. Curiously, Bingham McCutcheon had contributed just $650 to two other candidates in San Francisco before. Unlike Russoniello, they had uncommon resources.

Schweizer found out that “majority members of the San Francisco Catholic archdiocese-linked institutions and their family members contributed another $50,950 to the Harris effort,” in addition to political contributions from multiple law firms supporting the San Francisco priests against abusses.

As Schweizer noted, the interaction between Harris and others seeking to avoid access to confidential records of the archdiocese providing information on priests charged with sexual misconduct was comprehensive.

According to the journalist, the Cooley Godward lawyer Paul Renne was the husband of former San Francisco city prosecutor, Louise Renne, a Harris mentor. Paul Renne partnered with Joseph Russoniello, a prosecutor who, according to Schweizer, “negotiated the deal to enter into public declarations of misconduct.”

Though Harris praised her early career as a prosecutor for sexual crimes, after her campaign against Hallinan, her office did work to cover the reports of priests of the San Francisco archdiocese ‘s sexual abuse claims.

According to the Swiss:

The archdiocese archives were used by the Hallinan office to direct its proceedings and openly debated releasing the records after the victims’ identities and identity had been deleted. On the other side, Harris agreed suddenly to bury the documents. For whatever excuse, she didn’t want to share the documentation in any way. The office of Harris said the cover-up concerned the protection of the victims of the abuse. “District Attorney Harris concentrates her energies on placing child molesters in jail,” reported her office. “We don’t want to sell our victims to look good in the paper.”

However, the communities of victims were very reluctant to release the papers.

“His actions were enraged,” Schweizer said. “In addition, the cover-up benefits the perpetrators by keeping their suspected crimes hidden, they claimed, far from protecting victims.”

“They ‘re full of crap,” said Joey Piscitelli, regional northwest director of the Survivors Network of Priest Abused (SNAP), Schweizer wrote. “On that, you should quote me. They don’t help the victims.

Similarly, Rick Simons, Counsel, who represents victims of clergy sexual misconduct, claimed Harris’ decision to hide the records “marks a trend, procedure and culture of disregarding children’s interests in one of the largest San Francisco city and county agencies and in the Bay Area.”

When Harris tried to blame Hallinan for hiding the records, her predecessor replied that she had made the kind of deals that permitted the sexual scandal in Church to continue as long as it had.

Following Harris ‘s efforts to cover documents, Swiss writer James Jenkins, the psychologist who established the Independent Review Board for the Archdiocese – which oversaw procedures for dealing with abuse claims – “abruptly withdrew from the Board”

He accused the church of “disappointment, coercion and power” for blocking the publication of its findings. Jenkins argued that not only did Harris’ deal with the Archdiocese deny the rights of known victims, it also impeded the development of other potential cases.

In April 2010, Schweizer reported that Harris’ office refused a request by a San Francisco Weekly reporter who had searched for the abuse records of the archdiocese. In 2019, Schweizer also wrote that he demanded the same information from a lawyer in California.

“The District Attorney’s office in San Francisco replied that they had no more in their custody,” he said.

“They were destroyed? Have they been moved elsewhere? “The Swiss asked. “It’s still a worrying mystery.”

Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

social media
social media5 hours ago

New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
iphone
Tech5 hours ago

Protected: How to Fix Iphone Restarting and Error 9006 Problems
Kamala Harris: Young people are 'STUPID' – 'They really make BAD decisions'
News1 day ago

Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
CDC Warns US To Brace For 'Worst Fall' Every time Coronavirus Guildelines are overlooked
News1 day ago

CDC Warns US To Brace For ‘Worst Fall’ Every time Coronavirus Guildelines are overlooked
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
News1 day ago

Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
"Trump is fighting for his life," says George Soros, "All to retain control"
News1 day ago

“Trump is fighting for his life,” says George Soros, “All to retain control”
Warmer temperatures free tropical soils from carbon dioxide
environment1 day ago

Warmer temperatures free tropical soils from carbon dioxide
Hillary Clinton says she 's willing to represent the government in a bid.
News1 day ago

Hillary Clinton says she ‘s willing to represent the government in a bid.
Trump says Biden wants to lock Americans with his three-month mask mandate
News1 day ago

Trump says Biden wants to lock Americans with his three-month mask mandate
Bill Gates claims that he wants to save lives, and he refuses 'strange' vaccination conspiracies
News1 day ago

Bill Gates claims that he wants to save lives, and he refuses ‘strange’ vaccination conspiracies
Navy SEAL who executed Bin Laden Tells Rioters: 'I can't believe I fought you to defend you'
News1 day ago

Navy SEAL who executed Bin Laden Tells Rioters: ‘I can’t believe I fought you to defend you’
China Says Americans Must Learn To Speak Chinese To ‘Tell Right From Wrong’
News1 day ago

China Says Americans Must Learn To Speak Chinese To ‘Tell Right From Wrong’
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after 'Joke' on murdering Trump
News1 day ago

Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
BLM President advises 'Give Up The House You Own' to the Black family and 'Downsize'
News1 day ago

BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
Rowan Atkinson Blasted over free speech on Twitter
News1 day ago

Rowan Atkinson Blasted over free speech on Twitter
kratom
A - Z Health Guides1 day ago

A kratom guide and its potential safety benefits
clipboard history
How to1 day ago

How to use Windows 10 clipboard history to paste multiple things
kratom
A - Z Health Guides1 day ago

What are the Benefits and side effects of Kratom?
Kamala Harris
Politics1 day ago

Harris brings Biden’s campaign energy, dollars and more
kratom
A - Z Health Guides1 day ago

What’s kratom: The popular opioid alternative
reduce blood sugar
HEALTH2 days ago

10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
coovid-19 vaccine
News2 days ago

The U.S. government has preordered 800 million doses of covid-19 vaccine for its 330 million population
Brazilian chicken wings
carona virus2 days ago

Chinese officials say Brazilian imported chicken wings tested positive for Covid-19
Avatar:The Last Airbender
Anime2 days ago

Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Tech2 days ago

How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Tech2 days ago

Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
term insurance
Finance2 days ago

Why Buying A Term Plan Online Is Beneficial For You?
PAIN RELIEVERS
A - Z Health Guides2 days ago

Effects Of OTC Pain Relivers On Your Health: PROS AND CONS
uber
News3 days ago

Uber CEO says his service is likely to shut down in California temporarily if it has to designate drivers as employees.
Google
News3 days ago

Google develops a global network for earthquake detection

Effective Management
Tech4 weeks ago

What is Endpoint Management and Why IT Matters
Whats the difference between online and live casino?
Sports3 weeks ago

Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
fibro
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
Celebrities4 weeks ago

FINDING TRUE PURPOSE IN LIFE, MOHAMMAD SHAIKH
St. Augustine of Hippo
Facts3 weeks ago

The 5 Most Popular Saints
10 Different Types Of Software Development
News3 weeks ago

10 Different Types Of Software Development
fine arts students need a quality printer
Education3 weeks ago

Things Every New Student Should Know
seo
Marketing3 weeks ago

Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
injured at work
care3 weeks ago

Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
daniel
Boxing3 weeks ago

Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
Aromatherapy
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
Emergency Medical Transport Insurance
Finance4 weeks ago

A Complete Guide to Life Insurance Coverage for Women
online gaming
Marketing3 weeks ago

Tips For Selling Your Products Online
employees
Business3 weeks ago

Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
What’s the key to finding college scholarships
Education3 weeks ago

The First Time Away From Home: Tips for Students
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips
Doctors
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Tips for Finding The Best Doctor
air conditioning float switch
Tech2 weeks ago

What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
tesla
Finance3 days ago

Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
car2 weeks ago

Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
One may think that successful machinery transport is just as easy as shipping other items. Though moving them from one place to another indeed follows the same shipping principles applied globally, there are still some exceptions, especially for some heavy machinery. With that being said, any organization needs to be aware of the important practices that encompass machinery shipping. Machinery Transport 101: How to Transport Machinery and Their Parts Successfully shipping any type of machinery and its parts require individuals to determine the proper mode, carrier, and packaging needed to transport such materiel. The following practices always take precedence when transporting such assets: • Apperceiving the machinery for transport. An initial assessment of the machinery to be transported must be completed before the transport itself takes place. The clients must take note of any features that could affect freight capacities like weight and dimensions. The key here is to understand the type of machinery that needs to be shipped. Researching how other clients and carriers have moved them in the past can ensure a shipment’s success. • Packing the materiel accordingly. Transporting heavy machinery cannot be compared with regular freight movement where small items are packed in boxes filled with protective material such as bubble wrap. It often brings with it more machinery shipping packaging regulations compared to regular transport. Planning and proper handling of heavy machinery are indeed needed. There is a delicate balance to maintain between a client’s shipping needs and the carrier’s packaging requirements. Some carriers have strict regulations, requiring every machinery fit for transport to be stored in container vans, which adds rental costs to the client’s expenses. Aside from that, knowing the kind of work needed to load the equipment is necessary as well. For instance, loading docks and cranes might be needed to get heavy equipment on the back of a trailer truck. • Determining the Suitable Mode. Knowing the difference between FTL and LTL is important for determining the appropriate mode to use. FTL (full-truckload) service means that an entire truck is necessary to fully transport the cargo, while LTL (less-than-truckload) means that the shipment can be moved using a relatively smaller vessel. With that said, clients must consider their preferred mode for transporting their machinery. • Selecting the “Right” Carrier. Now, this one is a combination of what the sender currently knows about shipping machinery and the most relevant carrier available to them. Depending on the type of machinery a client or a company wants to ship, finding the right freight movement company could prove to be difficult. Regardless, the aim is to find a carrier that’s specialized and known for reliable machinery transport and especially the particular machinery they need transported. For instance, shipping heavy machinery would be handled better by international carriers who specialize in the movement of heavy machinery like bulldozers, backhoe loaders, heavy hydraulics, etc. The efficiency and rate of shipping success increase exponentially with these specialized carriers, not to mention they also reduce the risk of unanticipated costs and damages. Knowing the Different Shipping Modes Since we’ve previously talked a bit about the shipping modes, let’s go through all of them and compare what each can provide clients. It’s vital to know about the various shipping modes because they’re all dependent on timing, cost, and size of the shipment. Taking the time to read through each mode would help you decide which one is the most suitable in your case. • Full Truckload (FTL) – This mode necessitates the use of a whole trailer, with the shipment’s overall weight reaching over 6,804 kilograms (15,000 pounds). • Less than Truckload (LTL) – This mode is used when the shipment weighs between 68 (150 pounds) and 6,804 kilograms but doesn’t need a full trailer. • Partial Truckload (PTL) – This mode is used when the shipment’s weight is over 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds). However, you may need to split the expenses of a truck with other clients. • Intermodal – This mode is used when there’s a need (or preference) for combining various transportation modes such as rails, trucks, or ships. One could say that this works best for reliable machinery transport overseas, in vast territories such as Australia. • Expedited – This mode is used when time is of the essence for shipping heavy machinery. Keep in the mind that additional costs may arise from selecting this mode. • Flatbed – This mode is used when the shipment must be loaded from the side or needs dimensional flexibility. Evaluate the Machinery’s Extent of Liability In every shipment that carriers make and every mode of transport, there is a limited liability coverage set for moving all kinds of freight. Both the client and the freight service must come to an agreement to evaluate this extent. The liability coverage is determined by the carrier and is reliant on the type of commodity to be moved. For example, LTL covers a fixed amount of payment per kilogram of shipped freight. Keep in mind that understanding a carrier’s liability for loss of cargo and the limits of their liability coverage offers are good practice. It helps you get a better picture of how they run things and if they’re the right carrier for you. Now that you have an idea how machinery transport and how important practices in general freight shipment work, you can now select the right international transport service for you, to effectively increase your chances of your machinery being shipped successfully. Remember, successful freight movement isn’t just up to the carrier; clients have a very important role to play too.
Travel2 weeks ago

6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
home decor6 days ago

7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
kratom
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
demat account
Finance2 weeks ago

Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
Using The Correct Flange
Tech2 weeks ago

How to use The Correct Flange
Sports1 week ago

Generating real cash out of PKV games
pga tour
Golf6 days ago

How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
demat account
Finance1 week ago

Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Business6 days ago

Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Hyper Scape
Entertainment3 days ago

Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount

Trending