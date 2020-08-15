Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests

During Kamala Harris’ tenure as Chief Prosecutor of San Francisco, she was unable to prosecute any of the sexual assault cases raised against pedophile priests in the region, while accepting “big memorable” contributions from senior officials in the Catholic Church.

During her 13-year career as district attorney and then general counsel, Harris refused to investigate a single case of child sexual assault as a pedophile priest. To put this into perspective, at least 50 major cities across America brought charges against priests over the same time.

Around the same time Harris refused to investigate allegations of priestly child sexual abuse, according to Peter Schweizer, President of the Government Transparency Center, her bureau will “strangely conceal critical evidence of crimes that have happened.”

Breitbart report: Reports from the revelation reveal that when Harris’ boss, Terence Hallinan, a former San Francisco District Attorney, had conducted an intense enquiry on San Francisco pries, charged with sexual harassment, Harris’ effort to dislodge Hallinan showed an unprecedented flood of incomparable contributions from the Catholic Church’s high-level officials.

Swiss wrote:

Harris had no special affiliation with the Catholic Church or with Catholic organisations, but the money was still huge, unprecedented. Lawyer Joseph Russoniello represented the church on a wide variety of matters, including the handling of the case of church misconduct. He served on the National Oversight Board of the Catholic Church (NRB) in the United States. Catholic Bishops’ Conference. The aim of the NRB was to investigate allegations of misconduct by the Catholic Church. Russoniello was once a director in Cooley Godward’s San Francisco law firm. Russoniello gave her campaign the full amount by statute, $1.250, and added another $2.250. He also sat on the Advisory Council of Harris when she was District Attorney at San Francisco. Another law company, Bingham McCutcheon, which deals with legal problems surrounding Catholic charities in the archdiocese, paid a fee of $2,825. Curiously, Bingham McCutcheon had contributed just $650 to two other candidates in San Francisco before. Unlike Russoniello, they had uncommon resources.

Schweizer found out that “majority members of the San Francisco Catholic archdiocese-linked institutions and their family members contributed another $50,950 to the Harris effort,” in addition to political contributions from multiple law firms supporting the San Francisco priests against abusses.

As Schweizer noted, the interaction between Harris and others seeking to avoid access to confidential records of the archdiocese providing information on priests charged with sexual misconduct was comprehensive.

According to the journalist, the Cooley Godward lawyer Paul Renne was the husband of former San Francisco city prosecutor, Louise Renne, a Harris mentor. Paul Renne partnered with Joseph Russoniello, a prosecutor who, according to Schweizer, “negotiated the deal to enter into public declarations of misconduct.”

Though Harris praised her early career as a prosecutor for sexual crimes, after her campaign against Hallinan, her office did work to cover the reports of priests of the San Francisco archdiocese ‘s sexual abuse claims.

According to the Swiss:

The archdiocese archives were used by the Hallinan office to direct its proceedings and openly debated releasing the records after the victims’ identities and identity had been deleted. On the other side, Harris agreed suddenly to bury the documents. For whatever excuse, she didn’t want to share the documentation in any way. The office of Harris said the cover-up concerned the protection of the victims of the abuse. “District Attorney Harris concentrates her energies on placing child molesters in jail,” reported her office. “We don’t want to sell our victims to look good in the paper.”

However, the communities of victims were very reluctant to release the papers.

“His actions were enraged,” Schweizer said. “In addition, the cover-up benefits the perpetrators by keeping their suspected crimes hidden, they claimed, far from protecting victims.”

“They ‘re full of crap,” said Joey Piscitelli, regional northwest director of the Survivors Network of Priest Abused (SNAP), Schweizer wrote. “On that, you should quote me. They don’t help the victims.

Similarly, Rick Simons, Counsel, who represents victims of clergy sexual misconduct, claimed Harris’ decision to hide the records “marks a trend, procedure and culture of disregarding children’s interests in one of the largest San Francisco city and county agencies and in the Bay Area.”

When Harris tried to blame Hallinan for hiding the records, her predecessor replied that she had made the kind of deals that permitted the sexual scandal in Church to continue as long as it had.

Following Harris ‘s efforts to cover documents, Swiss writer James Jenkins, the psychologist who established the Independent Review Board for the Archdiocese – which oversaw procedures for dealing with abuse claims – “abruptly withdrew from the Board”

He accused the church of “disappointment, coercion and power” for blocking the publication of its findings. Jenkins argued that not only did Harris’ deal with the Archdiocese deny the rights of known victims, it also impeded the development of other potential cases.

In April 2010, Schweizer reported that Harris’ office refused a request by a San Francisco Weekly reporter who had searched for the abuse records of the archdiocese. In 2019, Schweizer also wrote that he demanded the same information from a lawyer in California.

“The District Attorney’s office in San Francisco replied that they had no more in their custody,” he said.

“They were destroyed? Have they been moved elsewhere? “The Swiss asked. “It’s still a worrying mystery.”