Imagine ‘Antifa Ballot Harvesters.’ It’s not difficult to do.
Just before Saturday, congresswoman Ayana Presley called for more unrest and unrest on America’s streets through postal ballots and the United States. I worried about the crowd and the vote. Postal Service (USPS).
“Ballot-Harvester” is a term for someone who can pick up the ballot of another person or, in some cases, fill it in and carry it to the polling station, the elections center or the post office. See the list of states below and their laws on the processing of the vote by other citizens. At least 27 states require someone else to vote.
In 2018, an entire Congressional delegation in that rock-ribbed, conservative district lost in Orange County , California, because of vote harvesters gathering and often filling up ballots. Liberal vote harvesters used undocumented aliens to collect voters’ ballots. We organized “ballot meetings” and went door-to – door in big corporations. We don’t know what happened to all the ballots, because there are no chain of custody records.
Start with Chaos, and add Mob and voila!
Throughout California, the electoral system has essentially preserved the one-party laws of the Democrats, which were established by all-mail electoral throughout 1998. For one exception, since 1998, no Republican has been elected to the State House. And that exception was against a Democrat who was unusually corrupt and was behind Melissa’s “Sweetcakes.”
Will the ‘Squad’ of the AOC run the Rioters? Another was also calling for more ‘Street Unrest’
Like California, Oregon allows political parties to see who votes and who does not vote in real time. There follows intimidation and impersonation of voters. There is no way to know the number of voters because no ID is needed and nobody checks.
The Los Angeles County processed 90 percent of all the state’s last minute provisional ballots, according to the California Election Integrity Project-40 percent of all U.S. provisionals. All you had to do was see who hadn’t voted and call your LA guy to vote.
Things are already a global cluster in Virginia, where the ‘non-profit’ third-party ‘Voting Information Center’ just sent a half million vote-by-mail requests to….who does? In order to add to the confusion, they were returned to the wrong address.
Related: Vote-by-mail rise and failure
Remember the election of Washington State Governor with all of the unofficial last-minute votes in at the last minute? This wasn’t an error. Will you remember the “met” votes – miraculously only enough to place Democrat Christine Gregoire in the mansion of the governor?
And Al Franken and Wisconsin? Those who have found votes and felon votes? Such scandals tend to occur in Wisconsin.
Today I heard that a postal service employee called the WEC and told them that 3 large tubes of absent ballots from Oshkosh and Appleton were just found.
I understand your frustration and work hard to find a solution to the situation.
Sen. Dan Feyen, 8 April 2020 (@SenDanFeyen).
Knock, knock, knock, knock. Who’s there? Who’s there? The primary New York. The primary New York who? We don’t know who it’s so screwed up.
Chaos is deliberate
That was as planned. Mayhem. Mayhem. Confusion. Confusion. The program is daunting.
Voting participation, as promised by the rational Democrats for voting by mail, in Oregon has decreased or remained approximately the same. There is no net gain in voting-by-mail participation. That’s a fireplace. But the device is definitely easier to hustle.
Now take this overwhelmed system and add the crowd.
Can you imagine that the Democrats will collect antifa ballots?
I can. I can.
Have SEIU ever seen at a Tea Party?
The other night in Portland, here were the antifa and Black Lives rioters who spoke to people watching the mess they felt was the safety of their apartments on the upper floor. Sadly, their apartments are attached to a police station for them.
Antifa and BLMTM Apartment Dwellers Rioters:
“We know where you live.” “We will burn down your house.”
“We’ll burn down your house”
“We know where you live ”
Since # antifa has taken residential areas in Portland to riot, they have attacked and intimidated residents. Tonight, those who looked out of the window were threatened. Pic.twitter.com/1qiIOLk99j # PortlandRiots
August 9, 2020 Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo)
Imagine planned election riots and ballot boxes
Do you think that those who threaten the lives of dozens of people living in Portland apartment building and blocking police doors when the arsonists set fire to a building and shoot ball bears at people are not jacking you up for a vote? Is it really such a stretch of imagination? How vulnerable is a manager with hundreds of mailbox keys? How about your anti-famous friend who works in the post office?
Individuals who riot, maim and attack strangers at night do not think about organizing masses to plunder a post office, using their handy IEDs to blow up election vests, to steal bags of ballots, to steal votes and extortion people by using their hacker contingents in all sorts of criminal activities.
Day 70: She stands up and tries to set fire to the portland woman
Can you imagine an anticipated riot in the days leading to Election Day outside the election office or any collection point? There have been almost 80 straight days of rioting in Portland. What’s more than 80 days? They ‘re not going to starve. In addition, Uncle Sam is bankrolling some of these criminals, free food from Riot Ribs and “supporters.” There’s a government test on people like the Thomas Jefferson statue vandal on Portland. What are a few more days of prolonged unemployment payments from COVID, right?
Will ordinary people expect different punishments if antifa and Black Lives MatterTM want to beat, threaten, assault and target armed police officers?
PORTLAND: Rioters are tossing explosives and flares to deter police going forward.
Remember when the mayor said that a federal presence was causing the riots? Well, we know officially that the story is a lie.
Day 72 and the nonsense goes on
Pic.twitter.com / PAyPKlTQ3b Specifications
August 8, 2020 ELIJAH RIOT, (@ElijahSchaffer)
In Minneapolis recently, where the police department is being dismantled and “reimagined,” people were told to obey antifa and protesters and revolters from Black Lives MatterTM if they would not end up at a hospital or morgue.
Not persuaded?
There is broad daylight violence and no cop in sight in Portland.
UNHINGED: Mighty Mini Man’s demonstrators go crazy about media and supporters of trumpet, supporters of blue lives and Christians and the elderly bullying them violently here in downtown Portland, opposite the court pic.twitter.com/S2dVHWb145
August 2, 2020-Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow)
Night-time riots are happening, harassing, threatening and assaulting innocent people.
This unknown woman who used a walker was confronted with the group currently outside of East Precinct. pic.twitter.com/k1cCVMbWeather
August 7, 2020 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice)
Where are Riots permitted Harvesting
Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, New York, LLA, Washington , DC, Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Cleveland, Madison, Albuquerque and several others were hit by chaos, plundering and incense.
Let’s just test the State voting procedures on this place for snarling and giggling, thanks from the National Conference of State Legislatures.
I’ve already discussed the loopholes in California and Oregon, but it is worth recalling that the number of elections a public union member may “harvest” is unlimited. If, say, you set up a mega station for the collection of ballots, in a home nursing community or on a parking garage, you have to carry a signal which contains this sentence in a 50-point font: “NOT AN OFFICIAL BALLOT DROP SITE.”
Portland Police Prosecutor Likely To Drop Case against Rioters Who Injure Cops
There appear to be no rules in Washington. None. None. Good luck, CHAZ, Pick, Antimonopolis, Seattle. New York Ditto. Rules of Procedure? No stinking rules are required.
In Minnesota, where there have been protests, poll harvesters are limited to three ballots. Yet no one requires identification, meaning that the total amount of votes that someone can cast is effectively three times that.
Illinois has a provision that, aside from dead people who routinely vote, people in nursing homes and other residential facilities will have a friendly staff member of the SEIU who can support you and vote.
Missouri made me go to the dictionary to understand his rules. ‘An absent vote can be returned in person to the elector’s relative who is in second degree consanguinity or affinity.’ Come on, maaan, I never said I was Skip Gates.
In the district of Columbia, everyone is able to register in a “urgent ballot,” but the person who takes them to the election receptacle must be “an authorized agent.”
In Georgia, the voting harvesters are restricted to 10 votes and only for hospitals, persons with disabilities or illiterates. Gee, just ten? For ballot harvesters too, Denver has a ten-ballot limit.
In Houston, votes must be placed in a “mailer envelope” and mailed uh. The voter is the only person who can vote in person. No ballots are accepted during the election period by persons other than the voting persons.
Throughout Arizona and Ohio, only family members are allowed to vote, but no identification or signature is required.
There are no laws in Wisconsin and New Mexico
