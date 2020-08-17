Connect with us

News

Imagine ‘Antifa Ballot Harvesters.’ It’s not difficult to do.

Published

13 hours ago

on

Imagine 'Antifa Ballot Harvesters.' It's not difficult to do.

Just before Saturday, congresswoman Ayana Presley called for more unrest and unrest on America’s streets through postal ballots and the United States. I worried about the crowd and the vote. Postal Service (USPS).

“Ballot-Harvester” is a term for someone who can pick up the ballot of another person or, in some cases, fill it in and carry it to the polling station, the elections center or the post office. See the list of states below and their laws on the processing of the vote by other citizens. At least 27 states require someone else to vote.

In 2018, an entire Congressional delegation in that rock-ribbed, conservative district lost in Orange County , California, because of vote harvesters gathering and often filling up ballots. Liberal vote harvesters used undocumented aliens to collect voters’ ballots. We organized “ballot meetings” and went door-to – door in big corporations. We don’t know what happened to all the ballots, because there are no chain of custody records.

Start with Chaos, and add Mob and voila!

Throughout California, the electoral system has essentially preserved the one-party laws of the Democrats, which were established by all-mail electoral throughout 1998. For one exception, since 1998, no Republican has been elected to the State House. And that exception was against a Democrat who was unusually corrupt and was behind Melissa’s “Sweetcakes.”

Will the ‘Squad’ of the AOC run the Rioters? Another was also calling for more ‘Street Unrest’

Like California, Oregon allows political parties to see who votes and who does not vote in real time. There follows intimidation and impersonation of voters. There is no way to know the number of voters because no ID is needed and nobody checks.

The Los Angeles County processed 90 percent of all the state’s last minute provisional ballots, according to the California Election Integrity Project-40 percent of all U.S. provisionals. All you had to do was see who hadn’t voted and call your LA guy to vote.

Things are already a global cluster in Virginia, where the ‘non-profit’ third-party ‘Voting Information Center’ just sent a half million vote-by-mail requests to….who does? In order to add to the confusion, they were returned to the wrong address.

Related: Vote-by-mail rise and failure

Remember the election of Washington State Governor with all of the unofficial last-minute votes in at the last minute? This wasn’t an error. Will you remember the “met” votes – miraculously only enough to place Democrat Christine Gregoire in the mansion of the governor?

And Al Franken and Wisconsin? Those who have found votes and felon votes? Such scandals tend to occur in Wisconsin.

Today I heard that a postal service employee called the WEC and told them that 3 large tubes of absent ballots from Oshkosh and Appleton were just found.

I understand your frustration and work hard to find a solution to the situation.

Sen. Dan Feyen, 8 April 2020 (@SenDanFeyen).

Knock, knock, knock, knock. Who’s there? Who’s there? The primary New York. The primary New York who? We don’t know who it’s so screwed up.

Chaos is deliberate

That was as planned. Mayhem. Mayhem. Confusion. Confusion. The program is daunting.

Voting participation, as promised by the rational Democrats for voting by mail, in Oregon has decreased or remained approximately the same. There is no net gain in voting-by-mail participation. That’s a fireplace. But the device is definitely easier to hustle.

Now take this overwhelmed system and add the crowd.

Can you imagine that the Democrats will collect antifa ballots?

I can. I can.

Have SEIU ever seen at a Tea Party?

The other night in Portland, here were the antifa and Black Lives rioters who spoke to people watching the mess they felt was the safety of their apartments on the upper floor. Sadly, their apartments are attached to a police station for them.

Antifa and BLMTM Apartment Dwellers Rioters:

“We know where you live.” “We will burn down your house.”

“We’ll burn down your house”

“We know where you live ”

Since # antifa has taken residential areas in Portland to riot, they have attacked and intimidated residents. Tonight, those who looked out of the window were threatened. Pic.twitter.com/1qiIOLk99j # PortlandRiots

August 9, 2020 Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo)

Imagine planned election riots and ballot boxes

Do you think that those who threaten the lives of dozens of people living in Portland apartment building and blocking police doors when the arsonists set fire to a building and shoot ball bears at people are not jacking you up for a vote? Is it really such a stretch of imagination? How vulnerable is a manager with hundreds of mailbox keys? How about your anti-famous friend who works in the post office?

Individuals who riot, maim and attack strangers at night do not think about organizing masses to plunder a post office, using their handy IEDs to blow up election vests, to steal bags of ballots, to steal votes and extortion people by using their hacker contingents in all sorts of criminal activities.

Day 70: She stands up and tries to set fire to the portland woman

Can you imagine an anticipated riot in the days leading to Election Day outside the election office or any collection point? There have been almost 80 straight days of rioting in Portland. What’s more than 80 days? They ‘re not going to starve. In addition, Uncle Sam is bankrolling some of these criminals, free food from Riot Ribs and “supporters.” There’s a government test on people like the Thomas Jefferson statue vandal on Portland. What are a few more days of prolonged unemployment payments from COVID, right?

Will ordinary people expect different punishments if antifa and Black Lives MatterTM want to beat, threaten, assault and target armed police officers?

PORTLAND: Rioters are tossing explosives and flares to deter police going forward.

Remember when the mayor said that a federal presence was causing the riots? Well, we know officially that the story is a lie.

Day 72 and the nonsense goes on

Pic.twitter.com / PAyPKlTQ3b Specifications

August 8, 2020 ELIJAH RIOT, (@ElijahSchaffer)

In Minneapolis recently, where the police department is being dismantled and “reimagined,” people were told to obey antifa and protesters and revolters from Black Lives MatterTM if they would not end up at a hospital or morgue.

Not persuaded?

There is broad daylight violence and no cop in sight in Portland.

UNHINGED: Mighty Mini Man’s demonstrators go crazy about media and supporters of trumpet, supporters of blue lives and Christians and the elderly bullying them violently here in downtown Portland, opposite the court pic.twitter.com/S2dVHWb145

August 2, 2020-Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow)

Night-time riots are happening, harassing, threatening and assaulting innocent people.

This unknown woman who used a walker was confronted with the group currently outside of East Precinct. pic.twitter.com/k1cCVMbWeather

August 7, 2020 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice)

Where are Riots permitted Harvesting

Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, New York, LLA, Washington , DC, Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Cleveland, Madison, Albuquerque and several others were hit by chaos, plundering and incense.

Let’s just test the State voting procedures on this place for snarling and giggling, thanks from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

I’ve already discussed the loopholes in California and Oregon, but it is worth recalling that the number of elections a public union member may “harvest” is unlimited. If, say, you set up a mega station for the collection of ballots, in a home nursing community or on a parking garage, you have to carry a signal which contains this sentence in a 50-point font: “NOT AN OFFICIAL BALLOT DROP SITE.”

Portland Police Prosecutor Likely To Drop Case against Rioters Who Injure Cops

There appear to be no rules in Washington. None. None. Good luck, CHAZ, Pick, Antimonopolis, Seattle. New York Ditto. Rules of Procedure? No stinking rules are required.

In Minnesota, where there have been protests, poll harvesters are limited to three ballots. Yet no one requires identification, meaning that the total amount of votes that someone can cast is effectively three times that.

Illinois has a provision that, aside from dead people who routinely vote, people in nursing homes and other residential facilities will have a friendly staff member of the SEIU who can support you and vote.

Missouri made me go to the dictionary to understand his rules. ‘An absent vote can be returned in person to the elector’s relative who is in second degree consanguinity or affinity.’ Come on, maaan, I never said I was Skip Gates.

In the district of Columbia, everyone is able to register in a “urgent ballot,” but the person who takes them to the election receptacle must be “an authorized agent.”

In Georgia, the voting harvesters are restricted to 10 votes and only for hospitals, persons with disabilities or illiterates. Gee, just ten? For ballot harvesters too, Denver has a ten-ballot limit.

In Houston, votes must be placed in a “mailer envelope” and mailed uh. The voter is the only person who can vote in person. No ballots are accepted during the election period by persons other than the voting persons.

Throughout Arizona and Ohio, only family members are allowed to vote, but no identification or signature is required.

There are no laws in Wisconsin and New Mexico

Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Benefits of Social Emotional Learning for Students
Education2 hours ago

All about Student accommodation at Sheffield
The production of hysteria over mail
News7 hours ago

The production of hysteria over mail
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
News8 hours ago

25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
News8 hours ago

The Hollywood manufacturer admits that industry is run by children who traffic and sacrifice
Michigan refuses 846 Dead Voters mail-in ballots
News9 hours ago

Michigan refuses 846 Dead Voters mail-in ballots
President James Woods Calls Trump The 'Last Stand'
News10 hours ago

President James Woods Calls Trump The ‘Last Stand’
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
News11 hours ago

The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
UK-Govt
News12 hours ago

UK Government Remove 1.3 million coronavirus samples from their ‘Double Counting’ data
News13 hours ago

Epic Battle of Titans Bald Eagle Bests Michigan EPA Drone
Imagine 'Antifa Ballot Harvesters.' It's not difficult to do.
News13 hours ago

Imagine ‘Antifa Ballot Harvesters.’ It’s not difficult to do.
Pedophile cop charged while on duty for operating a child porn ring
News14 hours ago

Pedophile cop charged while on duty for operating a child porn ring
Cher Hopes The 'Ground Opens' under Trump and That' 'We'
News14 hours ago

Cher Hopes The ‘Ground Opens’ under Trump and That’ ‘We’
social media
social media3 days ago

New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
iphone
Tech3 days ago

How to Fix Iphone Restarting and Error 9006 Problems
Kamala Harris: Young people are 'STUPID' – 'They really make BAD decisions'
News3 days ago

Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
CDC Warns US To Brace For 'Worst Fall' Every time Coronavirus Guildelines are overlooked
News3 days ago

CDC Warns US To Brace For ‘Worst Fall’ Every time Coronavirus Guildelines are overlooked
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
News3 days ago

Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
"Trump is fighting for his life," says George Soros, "All to retain control"
News4 days ago

“Trump is fighting for his life,” says George Soros, “All to retain control”
Warmer temperatures free tropical soils from carbon dioxide
environment4 days ago

Warmer temperatures free tropical soils from carbon dioxide
Hillary Clinton says she 's willing to represent the government in a bid.
News4 days ago

Hillary Clinton says she ‘s willing to represent the government in a bid.
Trump says Biden wants to lock Americans with his three-month mask mandate
News4 days ago

Trump says Biden wants to lock Americans with his three-month mask mandate
Bill Gates claims that he wants to save lives, and he refuses 'strange' vaccination conspiracies
News4 days ago

Bill Gates claims that he wants to save lives, and he refuses ‘strange’ vaccination conspiracies
Navy SEAL who executed Bin Laden Tells Rioters: 'I can't believe I fought you to defend you'
News4 days ago

Navy SEAL who executed Bin Laden Tells Rioters: ‘I can’t believe I fought you to defend you’
China Says Americans Must Learn To Speak Chinese To ‘Tell Right From Wrong’
News4 days ago

China Says Americans Must Learn To Speak Chinese To ‘Tell Right From Wrong’
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after 'Joke' on murdering Trump
News4 days ago

Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
BLM President advises 'Give Up The House You Own' to the Black family and 'Downsize'
News4 days ago

BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
Rowan Atkinson Blasted over free speech on Twitter
News4 days ago

Rowan Atkinson Blasted over free speech on Twitter
kratom
A - Z Health Guides4 days ago

A kratom guide and its potential safety benefits
clipboard history
How to4 days ago

How to use Windows 10 clipboard history to paste multiple things
kratom
A - Z Health Guides4 days ago

What are the Benefits and side effects of Kratom?

Whats the difference between online and live casino?
Sports4 weeks ago

Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
fibro
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
10 Different Types Of Software Development
News4 weeks ago

10 Different Types Of Software Development
St. Augustine of Hippo
Facts4 weeks ago

The 5 Most Popular Saints
fine arts students need a quality printer
Education4 weeks ago

Things Every New Student Should Know
seo
Marketing4 weeks ago

Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
daniel
Boxing4 weeks ago

Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
injured at work
care4 weeks ago

Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
online gaming
Marketing4 weeks ago

Tips For Selling Your Products Online
What’s the key to finding college scholarships
Education4 weeks ago

The First Time Away From Home: Tips for Students
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips
employees
Business4 weeks ago

Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
Aromatherapy
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
Doctors
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

Tips for Finding The Best Doctor
air conditioning float switch
Tech3 weeks ago

What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
tesla
Finance6 days ago

Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
car3 weeks ago

Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
One may think that successful machinery transport is just as easy as shipping other items. Though moving them from one place to another indeed follows the same shipping principles applied globally, there are still some exceptions, especially for some heavy machinery. With that being said, any organization needs to be aware of the important practices that encompass machinery shipping. Machinery Transport 101: How to Transport Machinery and Their Parts Successfully shipping any type of machinery and its parts require individuals to determine the proper mode, carrier, and packaging needed to transport such materiel. The following practices always take precedence when transporting such assets: • Apperceiving the machinery for transport. An initial assessment of the machinery to be transported must be completed before the transport itself takes place. The clients must take note of any features that could affect freight capacities like weight and dimensions. The key here is to understand the type of machinery that needs to be shipped. Researching how other clients and carriers have moved them in the past can ensure a shipment’s success. • Packing the materiel accordingly. Transporting heavy machinery cannot be compared with regular freight movement where small items are packed in boxes filled with protective material such as bubble wrap. It often brings with it more machinery shipping packaging regulations compared to regular transport. Planning and proper handling of heavy machinery are indeed needed. There is a delicate balance to maintain between a client’s shipping needs and the carrier’s packaging requirements. Some carriers have strict regulations, requiring every machinery fit for transport to be stored in container vans, which adds rental costs to the client’s expenses. Aside from that, knowing the kind of work needed to load the equipment is necessary as well. For instance, loading docks and cranes might be needed to get heavy equipment on the back of a trailer truck. • Determining the Suitable Mode. Knowing the difference between FTL and LTL is important for determining the appropriate mode to use. FTL (full-truckload) service means that an entire truck is necessary to fully transport the cargo, while LTL (less-than-truckload) means that the shipment can be moved using a relatively smaller vessel. With that said, clients must consider their preferred mode for transporting their machinery. • Selecting the “Right” Carrier. Now, this one is a combination of what the sender currently knows about shipping machinery and the most relevant carrier available to them. Depending on the type of machinery a client or a company wants to ship, finding the right freight movement company could prove to be difficult. Regardless, the aim is to find a carrier that’s specialized and known for reliable machinery transport and especially the particular machinery they need transported. For instance, shipping heavy machinery would be handled better by international carriers who specialize in the movement of heavy machinery like bulldozers, backhoe loaders, heavy hydraulics, etc. The efficiency and rate of shipping success increase exponentially with these specialized carriers, not to mention they also reduce the risk of unanticipated costs and damages. Knowing the Different Shipping Modes Since we’ve previously talked a bit about the shipping modes, let’s go through all of them and compare what each can provide clients. It’s vital to know about the various shipping modes because they’re all dependent on timing, cost, and size of the shipment. Taking the time to read through each mode would help you decide which one is the most suitable in your case. • Full Truckload (FTL) – This mode necessitates the use of a whole trailer, with the shipment’s overall weight reaching over 6,804 kilograms (15,000 pounds). • Less than Truckload (LTL) – This mode is used when the shipment weighs between 68 (150 pounds) and 6,804 kilograms but doesn’t need a full trailer. • Partial Truckload (PTL) – This mode is used when the shipment’s weight is over 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds). However, you may need to split the expenses of a truck with other clients. • Intermodal – This mode is used when there’s a need (or preference) for combining various transportation modes such as rails, trucks, or ships. One could say that this works best for reliable machinery transport overseas, in vast territories such as Australia. • Expedited – This mode is used when time is of the essence for shipping heavy machinery. Keep in the mind that additional costs may arise from selecting this mode. • Flatbed – This mode is used when the shipment must be loaded from the side or needs dimensional flexibility. Evaluate the Machinery’s Extent of Liability In every shipment that carriers make and every mode of transport, there is a limited liability coverage set for moving all kinds of freight. Both the client and the freight service must come to an agreement to evaluate this extent. The liability coverage is determined by the carrier and is reliant on the type of commodity to be moved. For example, LTL covers a fixed amount of payment per kilogram of shipped freight. Keep in mind that understanding a carrier’s liability for loss of cargo and the limits of their liability coverage offers are good practice. It helps you get a better picture of how they run things and if they’re the right carrier for you. Now that you have an idea how machinery transport and how important practices in general freight shipment work, you can now select the right international transport service for you, to effectively increase your chances of your machinery being shipped successfully. Remember, successful freight movement isn’t just up to the carrier; clients have a very important role to play too.
Travel3 weeks ago

6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
kratom
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
home decor1 week ago

7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
demat account
Finance3 weeks ago

Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
Using The Correct Flange
Tech3 weeks ago

How to use The Correct Flange
Sports2 weeks ago

Generating real cash out of PKV games
pga tour
Golf1 week ago

How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Business1 week ago

Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
demat account
Finance2 weeks ago

Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
Hyper Scape
Entertainment6 days ago

Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
Coronavirus vaccine
Diseases6 days ago

Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
reduce blood sugar
HEALTH5 days ago

10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Tech5 days ago

How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing

Trending