25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office

Rep. Maxine Waters called on President Trump, by applying the 25th Amendment, to be suspended from office.

On Saturday, Waters told MSNBC that President Trump is lying and has no shame after his ‘assault’ on new driver Kamala Harris, Joe Bidens.

Under section 4 of the amendment the president can be disqualified if he “is unable to discharge his office’s powers and duties.”

Breitbart reports: When asked about Trump’s attacks on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Waters said, « The US president is incredibly divisive. The chairman is lying. It turns people against each other and goes back to the old birther claim they tried to bring on Obama. He is a man who is the most deplorable guy I’ve ever met in my life. Yet our democracy is being compromised. We can’t bear this dictator any more. Not only does this president attack the person who was recently appointed or chosen by Biden as his vice president, he is unwilling to do so. This guy doesn’t have any conscience. He called her mean, the name-calling, on and on and on. I don’t know how much more people will bear from the American people.

She went on:

In fact, I think it is time for Section 4 of Amendment 25, when you combine this with what he is doing, to undermine our democracy and to tear our post, and that his cabinet should send Nancy Pelosi, the speaker identified in the Constitution, to take that man out of office. Section 25 should be implemented. He ‘s dangerous. He ‘s dangerous. Again, this country is tearing up, undermining our democracy. And I want to tell you more about what he’s doing to the post office, because I get more complaints about it than I have about any other problem in my town. He’s not able to have our post office. He can not do that. He can not do this. We must stop him. “We must stop him.

I don’t even support having a hearing. Based on all of the acts he took that are so evident that it is politically apparent that he is attempting to kill the post office, I want an injunction against the President because he feels that the mail-in vote, postal vote will overthrow him and that he can not do little. One of my friends referred to it as the approach of the scorched earth. This president will make every effort to remain in office. So I think with an injunction we have to get right at the court. I’ll talk about that today with the speaker. He has shown that he undermines democracy. It is against the Constitution and I want to put an end to it. I don’t think there’s enough sound. I believe we must go to the courts directly to try to get an order against any more movements from him.