The shoreline of Lake Michigan was mapped by a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy drone in the far upper peninsula of the state, when the soon eagle took shadow at the presence of the interloper and attacked it.

In the battle, EGLE drone lost its propeller, falling 160 feet into the cold, icy waters of Lake Michigan in northern Europe. This would have made a perfect viral video, but sadly there was no footage from the state EPA.

It was “eagle versus EGLE” and there was no problem with our national bird sending its competitor to airspace.

CBS News: News:

The confrontation between the arrogant and the EGLE occurred when environmental quality analyst and Hunter King, the drone operator, measured erosion along the shoreline. The data are used to help communities cope with increasing levels of water.

As King faced a poor reception by satellite, he pressed “Go Back” and reminded him of the drone. Yet when she went along, she began “waving furiously” during her tussle with the eagle.

“It’s been like a really bad rollercoaster ride,” King said.

The drone cost the state $950, so the scientists felt they could look for something. We enlisted a couple who saw the battle in the sky and confirmed the triumph of the bald eagle.

King and the couple spent hours searching for the drone but returned empty hands. Some days later, Arthur Ostaszewski, Director of the EGLE Unmanned Aircraft Systems, found a kayak.

Ostaszewski searched for two hours in a grid pattern about 150 feet offshore, in four feet of water but also found nothing. “I played Battleship and wanted to cover the whole wall,” he said about his quest.

“The attack may have been a territorial conflict with the electronic opponent, or a hungry eagle,” he said. “Or perhaps his name wouldn’t like to be misspelled.”

We appear to have more than one EGLE comedian.

The drone team of the agency is looking at ways to reduce repeated attacks in the future, including changing the drone’s design to make them look less like moose.

EGLE urged the Department of Natural Resources to repress the eagle anyway, but the agency said that it had no power to make a quote to non-human individual wildlife.

“Unfortunately, we can’t do anything,” said the department spokesperson. “She is a cruel and persistent mistress.”

Personally , I believe that the human scientist EGLE should be accused of deliberately invading the territory of the bald Eagle. At least a fine or perhaps even prison time should be considering the bird’s protected status.