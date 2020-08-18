Low or No Wagering Bonuses: Top Ways How to Keep What Belongs to You

What to do if you deposited by mistake? Is it possible to get your cashback? This article will offer you top-class ways out used by real pro gamblers. No matter what deposit you’ve made. Find out how you can keep the total cash that was transferred hands down.

Not every gambler understands precisely how to clear the bonus and then withdraw funds from the gaming account. Although claiming a gift looks very simple, it is worth paying attention to the basic rules indicated by online operators.

Often a first deposit is required to receive a bonus. In this case, the premium and the deposit will be blocked until you fulfill the conditions for wagering the reward. However, this does not mean that you cannot withdraw the real money you deposited into the account after you have completed the unlocking conditions.

A reward as a second chance

If it concerns a bonus, which is often called a “second chance,” you can withdraw real funds at any time. In this case, the most important thing is not to place bets using bonus funds. By the way, you can place bets on your real funds and then request a cash withdrawal.

For example:

You deposit for £100. You receive another 100% of the first deposit. The total amount will be £200.

Suppose you start playing using the funds deposited to your balance and win with these funds. In that case, you can withdraw money at any convenient time.

In this case, you will need to return the casino £100, which was received as part of the first deposit bonus. You will be able to withdraw the full amount of funds except for the £100 that the casino transferred to you at the very beginning.

On the other hand, if you lose your own funds and start using bonus money, then the situation will look very different. In this case, you will need to start wagering the entire bonus amount before the reward expires. After you fulfill all the necessary conditions, the bonus amount will be unlocked. As a result, the funds will be transferred to your main account. This is a primary reason why most online players opt for trusted low wagering casinos.

A reward combined with deposit

If it concerns a bonus reward where the bonus is combined with the first deposit, then the situation will look a little different. Basically, the bets that you will place are formed of real funds and bonus money. One of the most effective strategies can be the refusal to fulfill the conditions of the bonus. You just need to wait until the bonus expires or simply do not meet the general wagering requirements.

However, if you placed bets, then when you withdraw your money, you can forget about winnings. When withdrawing funds, you will need to leave the bonus amount and the profits you managed to receive. The thing is that the bets contained bonuses and real money in a 50/50 ratio. In this case, the winnings will go to the online operator.

Strict compliance with bonus rules

The conditions that online operators indicate in bonus offers are mandatory for every player. It doesn’t matter if you like them or not. All that remains is to fulfill these T&C’s or cancel the receipt of the bonus and withdraw funds from the main account.

However, in some cases, you need to be especially careful. The online operators sometimes require a player to place a minimum bet if the bonus was transferred after the first deposit was made. Moreover, be especially careful about the amount of the stake to not exceed the amount indicated in terms of the promo.

Otherwise, the casino may perceive your step as an abuse of the bonus and subsequently fail to pay you the winnings. Make sure that you are not delaying the mandatory participation in the game rounds or wagering rewards using “safe bets.”

If this is your first time with this term, you should know that safe betting includes betting on all the options on a roulette wheel, or on stakes in baccarat. In general, make sure that if you are asked to place a bet, it is entirely safe, and you do not risk losing money.

Also, please note that if you have created an additional account, then the receipt of the bonus or withdrawal of funds may be blocked. Also, make sure that this is your first time participating in the bonus claim. Otherwise, the operator may consider this step a fraud. According to the requirements of most online operators, creating another account or participating in the bonus promotion for the second time is prohibited.