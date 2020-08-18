News
Michigan refuses 846 Dead Voters mail-in ballots
The state of Michigan has one of the best records to keep the voting list up-to – date. This is also reassuring that the state electoral authorities rejected 846 votes from people who had been dead and 1,100 more from people who had relocated.
It is worth noting that these votes were not necessarily a fraud attempt. According to the Detroit News, these voters could have died between the first and last counted votes for the 4th August.
The people named as dead or moved include electors who died or left the jurisdiction after they cast their absent ballots, said Tracy Wimmer, Benson’s spokeswoman. The State provides regular social security updates on recent deaths in Michigan so officials can identify ballots from individuals who have died before.
The number of people who have died is actually lower than the elections in November 2016 when 1 782 absentee votes were rejected, as the voters were killed in elections with 400 000 fewer absentee votes than the primary election of August 4.
Michigan clearly makes considerable attempts to keep the voter records up to date. But it doesn’t matter if Democrats get their way in the state.
Benson released the stats Friday when she urged the Republican-controlled legislature to adopt legislation before November requiring clerks to call voters when envelope signatures are not available and if they have been postmarked before election day, they would enable ballots to be counted.
“The data indicates that thousands of voters who cast eligible ballots did not take part in the elections just last week because the legislature refused to step ahead of the primary elections,” the Detroit Democratic said in a statement.
“With the turnout and absentee voting projected to double or triple in November, tens of thousands of Michigan residents could be disenfranchised should the legislature refuse to act again,” she said.
Michigan may be a law exception. Many states have bloated, out-of-date documents and are not as vigilant as Michigan to exclude the dead from the lists. If an effort is made to rid the positions of undesirable voters in these states, the Democrats who accuse of disenfranchising voters will still sue officials.
In November accurate registration rolls will mark the difference between an election filled with question marks and an election that can reasonably be considered fair. That so many states fail this test should concern us all from both sides.
