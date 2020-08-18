News
President James Woods Calls Trump The ‘Last Stand’
Actor James Woods praised Donald Trump for his “last booth” in social media this week.
“This is our last booth, people. Your last defender is here. America is gone forever, if they take him down. Vote for @realDonaldTrump because it depends on your personality, “tweeted Woods.
Trump answered himself and said thank you, but unfortunately it appears that the actors’ message triggered the left.
RT reports: Hearing an entertaining spouse in conservative politics is not as common as hearing them align with liberal causes, so although Woods was for years open about his support of Trump, he found himself on Twitter trends and was attacked by the president’s criticisms, some of whom openly wanted his death to inspire his name to set off on trends.
James Woods is not trending, everyone calms down because he’s been found dead by an apparent overdose. Maybe we’ll be lucky next time.
— George Boboo, August 14, 2020.
Others considered him to be a “white nationalist,” although they offered no clear evidence of racism.
“I never felt that James Woods was a great actor. But he is still very positive about the top white supremacist, who stops nowhere to get an imbecilic president re-elected, “tweeted author Brian O’Sullivan.
When I asked if he felt safe to send his girlfriend back to high school during a pandemic, I see James Woods is trending and he blocked me.
August 14, 2020, Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski)
Woods, best known for his roles in movies like ‘Casino’ or ‘Hercules,’ has since become more vocal politically, is “blacklisted” in Hollywood and acting chances have been dried up, despite being a two-time nominee for the Academy Award.
President James Woods Calls Trump The ‘Last Stand’
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
UK Government Remove 1.3 million coronavirus samples from their ‘Double Counting’ data
Epic Battle of Titans Bald Eagle Bests Michigan EPA Drone
Imagine ‘Antifa Ballot Harvesters.’ It’s not difficult to do.
Pedophile cop charged while on duty for operating a child porn ring
Cher Hopes The ‘Ground Opens’ under Trump and That’ ‘We’
New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
How to Fix Iphone Restarting and Error 9006 Problems
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
CDC Warns US To Brace For ‘Worst Fall’ Every time Coronavirus Guildelines are overlooked
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
“Trump is fighting for his life,” says George Soros, “All to retain control”
Warmer temperatures free tropical soils from carbon dioxide
Hillary Clinton says she ‘s willing to represent the government in a bid.
Trump says Biden wants to lock Americans with his three-month mask mandate
Bill Gates claims that he wants to save lives, and he refuses ‘strange’ vaccination conspiracies
Navy SEAL who executed Bin Laden Tells Rioters: ‘I can’t believe I fought you to defend you’
China Says Americans Must Learn To Speak Chinese To ‘Tell Right From Wrong’
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
Rowan Atkinson Blasted over free speech on Twitter
A kratom guide and its potential safety benefits
How to use Windows 10 clipboard history to paste multiple things
What are the Benefits and side effects of Kratom?
Harris brings Biden’s campaign energy, dollars and more
What’s kratom: The popular opioid alternative
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
The U.S. government has preordered 800 million doses of covid-19 vaccine for its 330 million population
Chinese officials say Brazilian imported chicken wings tested positive for Covid-19
Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
10 Different Types Of Software Development
The 5 Most Popular Saints
Things Every New Student Should Know
Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips
Tips For Selling Your Products Online
The First Time Away From Home: Tips for Students
Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
Tips for Finding The Best Doctor
What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
How to use The Correct Flange
Generating real cash out of PKV games
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- Sports4 weeks ago
Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
- A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
- News4 weeks ago
10 Different Types Of Software Development
- Facts3 weeks ago
The 5 Most Popular Saints
- Education3 weeks ago
Things Every New Student Should Know
- care3 weeks ago
Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
- Marketing3 weeks ago
Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
- Boxing3 weeks ago
Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
- A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips
- Marketing3 weeks ago
Tips For Selling Your Products Online
- Education3 weeks ago
The First Time Away From Home: Tips for Students
- Business3 weeks ago
Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
- A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
- A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
Tips for Finding The Best Doctor
- Tech2 weeks ago
What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
- Finance5 days ago
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.