President James Woods Calls Trump The ‘Last Stand’

Actor James Woods praised Donald Trump for his “last booth” in social media this week.

“This is our last booth, people. Your last defender is here. America is gone forever, if they take him down. Vote for @realDonaldTrump because it depends on your personality, “tweeted Woods.

Trump answered himself and said thank you, but unfortunately it appears that the actors’ message triggered the left.

RT reports: Hearing an entertaining spouse in conservative politics is not as common as hearing them align with liberal causes, so although Woods was for years open about his support of Trump, he found himself on Twitter trends and was attacked by the president’s criticisms, some of whom openly wanted his death to inspire his name to set off on trends.

James Woods is not trending, everyone calms down because he’s been found dead by an apparent overdose. Maybe we’ll be lucky next time.

— George Boboo, August 14, 2020.

Others considered him to be a “white nationalist,” although they offered no clear evidence of racism.

“I never felt that James Woods was a great actor. But he is still very positive about the top white supremacist, who stops nowhere to get an imbecilic president re-elected, “tweeted author Brian O’Sullivan.

When I asked if he felt safe to send his girlfriend back to high school during a pandemic, I see James Woods is trending and he blocked me.

August 14, 2020, Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski)

Woods, best known for his roles in movies like ‘Casino’ or ‘Hercules,’ has since become more vocal politically, is “blacklisted” in Hollywood and acting chances have been dried up, despite being a two-time nominee for the Academy Award.