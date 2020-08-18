News
The Hollywood manufacturer admits that industry is run by children who traffic and sacrifice
According to Hollywood producer John Paul Rice, “the most influential six companies in the land are all complicit in the exploitation of children,” the film industry operated by wealthy pedophiles who sell and kill children for their own depraved pleasure.
“The problem of trafficking in human beings that many people are waking up today for a number of reasons is the one that distinguishes us all in our times,” says Rice, an L.A. Basic film producer who worked on Remember the Titans of Jerry Bruckheimer before producing a string of highly acclaimed films.
“Media companies, the six most powerful corporations in the country, are all involved in trafficking in children worldwide.”
“And I would point for anyone who wanted to know more about Project Veritas and the leak disclosure of Amy Robach’s off-air footage from ABC News, when she found and talked in 2016 that they had all of Virginia Guiffre and all of it, and that they had all the evidence.
“It was Jeffrey Epstein who said, ‘When everything’s done, he will be one of the richest pedophiles in history, burying the story to have access to the Royal family, to which Prince Andrew is now known.
“They had no remorse in that video for the victims. This is a bigger problem because most people in this world, and the world I come from in Hollywood, know that everybody knows there’s a hidden layer. As the MeToo campaign started in 2017, I reached out to my female actor friends who were famous in Hollywood, I asked, ‘What about the children?’ I should know them by name. What about the kids? “And the answer was ‘We know, we know,’ but it was quiet.
And it shattered my perception of what human rights were. It killed me. What the rights of children were. “It’s a child violence culture in which we have worked for a very long time and can continue.
And I’m not going to be quiet. Because it affects each of us. “The TV people who are smiling at you, telling you stories, bringing you news are the ones that are hiding it from us.
They don’t talk about the real problems. We confuse you with problems of separation. It is a matter of reconciliation. I went to MSNBC when the Maxwell files came forth 48 hours ago, went to CNN.com, I looked at each of their headlines and there was no mention of it at all. “It’s a child issue, it’s a human problem.
It’s not a political matter. This does not have anything to do with left vs. right, democrat vs. republican, liberal vs. conservative, or something you are between. “We are facing a crisis of confidence in the leadership of our banks, our media outlets, the television and the music industries in Hollywood.
“It’s not a group of young people who have affairs with older men and who have a group of perverts.
These girls were raped and tortured against their own free will. Whether or not they paid for it, if you read those articles and listen to what Ghislaine Maxwell said about the boys they took in trailer parks in West Palm Beach, it was asked ‘what about young girls, what are we going to do with them? “She said,” They ‘re trash, they ‘re nothing. “The New Yorker’s direct quote. Adult star Jenna Jameson: Hollywood Is Run By Pedophiles Who ‘The Child’s Sacrifice and Torture’
“Once I went and saw edge.org, as you will find out was the Jeffrey Epstein multi-billionaire group of men.
You can look at edge.org today and look up at people under “G.” As a contributing member of this organization, you will see Bill Gates. And you should go back to the wayback machine and internet archives to see everybody else. There was Marina Abramovich. There was Paul Allen. There were all the heads of major industries. “When you begin reading some of the articles, to which I have a direct connection, there’s a direct quote that says, ‘In fact, human beings are among the most useless creatures in our youngest years throughout the animal kingdom.’
Through science, they view children.
That’s their phrase. “They ‘re people who have no reason to tell you what to think, what to do. So when they get up and begin to spread their views on social justice, or whatever, they know that you hear a screen-paced, controlled script that passes through a filter.
“And there is another layer and it is nearly unbelievable to believe that children are sacrificed as well.
And I’m going to give you a stat that you can look up and check for yourself. If you come to UNICEF and look at child trafficking or human trafficking, the UN says that, worldwide, 40 million people traffick around the world every year. 40 million. 40 million. “This is an industry of 150 billion dollars a year which has very dark and ugly ties to it.
And it goes all the way up to and beyond Wall Street. Every year, 5.5 million children are trafficked around the world. Most of them don’t live beyond 7 or 8 and must fill up the supply chain.
