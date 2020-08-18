You have heard the theory of conspiracy that Donald Trump sabotages the United States. By removing mail collection boxes in several states, postal service (USPS)?

Yeah, this is a true doozy, but it seems that’s what the left wants us to believe. The deletion of collection boxes prompted the USPS to delay collection box withdrawal until after elections.

Joe Biden also chimed into the so-called “bizarre” controversy.

“I joke a couple earlier, ‘I wonder whether you are outside trying to hold your mailboxes.’ They literally walk around with tractor-trailers taking up mailboxes,” he said. “You oughta go online to see what they do in Oregon. I say, it’s weird! “President Trump made no secret of his intention to suppress votes at the November 2020 elections,” said National President Everett Kelley of the American Federation of Government Employees.

“His efforts to raise doubts about the United States. The ability of the Postal Service to provide votes cast by mail is just one example of how he hopes to deter Americans from voting. Democrats call for “voter suppression” removal of collection boxes, and Senator Jon Tester (D-Mt.) calls for an investigation.

In reality Taylor Swift, a pop-singer-turned political-whiner, accused Trump of being behind a “calculated USPS dismantling.”

But the truth is that the abolition of mail boxes took years to reduce the expense of the postal service and had little to do with the elections in 2020.

In September 2016, the USPS General Inspector noted that “Nationally, over five years, the number of collecting boxes has decreased by more than 12,000.” Thus, the USPS removed thousands of collection boxes during the Obama Biden administration.

Was it Obama and Biden’s diabolical intention to eliminate the vote in 2020? Did Trump do it to them? The decision to do so was therefore explained:

Some customers complained about the United States.

Postal services have gone too far, and too many boxes in neighborhoods have been removed. They also asked if this initiative would save USPS cash in the long term. For the postal service, this is a difficult balancing act.

Some collection boxes are scarcely used and costly to maintain. At the other hand, mail collection boxes are a tangible example of the Postal Service for the American people. These are also efficient, secure and convenient mail containers. The Postal Service has eliminated undeclared collection boxes, which receive on average fewer than 25 items a day, in order to ensure that their sorting infrastructures are proportionate to consumer requirements at affordable costs; it has also installed collection boxes where they are convenient for consumers.

USPS spokesperson Kimberly Frum told The Hill that USPS collection boxes have been installed and removed for decades.

“The mechanism is complex and statistics will differ every day. During the past, mail boxes were withdrawn and placed during development areas for lack of use, “she explains. “If a box is continuous for months on end receiving a limited amount of mail, the cost of fuel and operating hours for the Postal Service is that the carriers travel to the mailbox to receive the mail. In this regard, eliminating the box is simply a good business sense. It is important to note that anyone with a mailbox can send outgoing letters by using it as a vehicle. She also noted that case-by – case elimination of a box and low volume boxes are retained because they are the only way to send mail in such areas.

“In recent years there has been greater emphasis on stabilizing the number of collection boxes used and transferring low-use cases to heavy-duty areas, such as shopping centres, business parks, supermarkets, etc., for increased customer convenience,” Frum said.

“In addition, collection times differ according to the location and can be adjusted on the basis of transport schedules. Should a collection box change schedule, early warning is put on the box in order to alert customers. Even before Trump took office, the USPS wanted to save money and the strategic location of collection boxes is part of that.

This is not a plot to overthrow the USPS. When Trump wanted to disrupt the 2020 elections by eliminating storage boxes, Obama and Biden are, I guess, too.