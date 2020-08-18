Connect with us

News

The production of hysteria over mail

Published

5 seconds ago

on

The production of hysteria over mail

Donald Trump’s stupidly at it again. He is either the most evil man ever to be the president or the stupid. It is either a machiavellian genius who manipulates the media and its hypnotized followers, or an idiot of stupid knowledge.

Trump is accused of sabotage in the November elections because he will not give 25 billion dollars to postal unions and incompetent postal managers. The money will stave off catastrophe for about a year at the rate at which the USPS burns cash. Without that money , people know that thousands — no, tens of thousands — no, millions of voters waiting until the last minute to send an absentee poll might not count their votes because Trump.

The Americans are up in arms and prepare a rally to show their indignation. But it probably won’t happen until after the election since they will eventually get there.

The postal “crisis” presupposes that the USPS did well before the shenanigans of Trump — anything a few tens of trillions of taxpayers couldn’t fix. This is actually what the postal unions say. The letter operators and the postal workers’ unions assure the public in a statement published on Saturday that they can carry out the job without money.

‘The National Letter Carriers’ Association (NALC) and the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) are well aware of the truth; the people who actually process and send the mail are their members. Postal Workers and Letter Carriers both say unequivocally that, whatever the administration attempts to undermine its confidence in the postal system , the system is able to deliver each and every ballot delivered by mail in a safe and timely way.

“Indeed, NALC ensures that even if every single vote was cast by mail during the November 2020 elections, the US. The postal service will have no issue with the delivery of ballots, whether Congress provides the money provided in the HEROES Act or not.

“The United States. Postal Service has a complete structure in place to coordinate the delivery of mail ballots securely and promptly with state and local election boards.

And what is the hustle and bustle? The carriers state that they will cast their votes on time. The postal workers claim that they don’t need additional cash. Where is a “crisis,” pray say?

Nancy knows Pelosi. Yes, she is about to call on representatives of the House of Representatives to deal with the “crisis” from the campaign trail back to Washington.

Political: Political:

The prospect of returning early on a Saturday afternoon call for emergency leadership, addresses Pelosi and other top Democrats, including House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md) and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.).

Democrats want to address organisation, not to make additional funding available at this point in the coming weeks in the Postal Service, based on sources familiar with the discussion.

Nothing says of “crisis” in Washington as if pulling politicians out of their political stunt campaigns like organizing a congressional “emergency” session.

One option is to vote on a modified version of the proposal introduced earlier this week by the Chair of Parliament’s Supervisory Committee Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) to prohibit USPS from carrying out a planned revision of the organization that critics maintain would prevent postal voting.

Other top Democrats have also tackled other issues, including federal unemployment benefits and voting rights. But Democratic sources say that – at least for now – the immediate focus is to preserve the postal service before the elections.

So, now, Democrats want to become mail delivery experts and dictate how mail is to be delivered to management? Sheesh. Sheesh.

The media contributes to the flames of crisis. There are some headlines to choose from.

“USPS bans mailboxes and reduces postal times as opposing Trump’s election repression administration” — CNN (Obama eliminated ten thousands of mailboxes from unions or Democrats without a peep.)
“Trump’s attack on the United States. The Postal Service gives Democrats a new message for the campaign
The New York Times “Postal Crisis Ripples the whole country as election seats”
“Exclusive: UPS, FedEx advise that ballots such as the United States can not be carried. Operation Postal “— Reuters

The headline of Reuters is hysterical. UPS and FedEx should not be voting. They ‘re not the United States. Post service. Postal service. An act of Congress would have to be done before they could vote.

However if fear and indignation are created, all the better.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The production of hysteria over mail
News5 seconds ago

The production of hysteria over mail
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
News60 mins ago

25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
News1 hour ago

The Hollywood manufacturer admits that industry is run by children who traffic and sacrifice
Michigan refuses 846 Dead Voters mail-in ballots
News2 hours ago

Michigan refuses 846 Dead Voters mail-in ballots
President James Woods Calls Trump The 'Last Stand'
News3 hours ago

President James Woods Calls Trump The ‘Last Stand’
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
News4 hours ago

The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
UK-Govt
News5 hours ago

UK Government Remove 1.3 million coronavirus samples from their ‘Double Counting’ data
News6 hours ago

Epic Battle of Titans Bald Eagle Bests Michigan EPA Drone
Imagine 'Antifa Ballot Harvesters.' It's not difficult to do.
News7 hours ago

Imagine ‘Antifa Ballot Harvesters.’ It’s not difficult to do.
Pedophile cop charged while on duty for operating a child porn ring
News7 hours ago

Pedophile cop charged while on duty for operating a child porn ring
Cher Hopes The 'Ground Opens' under Trump and That' 'We'
News7 hours ago

Cher Hopes The ‘Ground Opens’ under Trump and That’ ‘We’
social media
social media2 days ago

New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
iphone
Tech2 days ago

How to Fix Iphone Restarting and Error 9006 Problems
Kamala Harris: Young people are 'STUPID' – 'They really make BAD decisions'
News3 days ago

Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
CDC Warns US To Brace For 'Worst Fall' Every time Coronavirus Guildelines are overlooked
News3 days ago

CDC Warns US To Brace For ‘Worst Fall’ Every time Coronavirus Guildelines are overlooked
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
News3 days ago

Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
"Trump is fighting for his life," says George Soros, "All to retain control"
News3 days ago

“Trump is fighting for his life,” says George Soros, “All to retain control”
Warmer temperatures free tropical soils from carbon dioxide
environment3 days ago

Warmer temperatures free tropical soils from carbon dioxide
Hillary Clinton says she 's willing to represent the government in a bid.
News3 days ago

Hillary Clinton says she ‘s willing to represent the government in a bid.
Trump says Biden wants to lock Americans with his three-month mask mandate
News3 days ago

Trump says Biden wants to lock Americans with his three-month mask mandate
Bill Gates claims that he wants to save lives, and he refuses 'strange' vaccination conspiracies
News3 days ago

Bill Gates claims that he wants to save lives, and he refuses ‘strange’ vaccination conspiracies
Navy SEAL who executed Bin Laden Tells Rioters: 'I can't believe I fought you to defend you'
News3 days ago

Navy SEAL who executed Bin Laden Tells Rioters: ‘I can’t believe I fought you to defend you’
China Says Americans Must Learn To Speak Chinese To ‘Tell Right From Wrong’
News3 days ago

China Says Americans Must Learn To Speak Chinese To ‘Tell Right From Wrong’
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after 'Joke' on murdering Trump
News3 days ago

Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
BLM President advises 'Give Up The House You Own' to the Black family and 'Downsize'
News3 days ago

BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
Rowan Atkinson Blasted over free speech on Twitter
News3 days ago

Rowan Atkinson Blasted over free speech on Twitter
kratom
A - Z Health Guides4 days ago

A kratom guide and its potential safety benefits
clipboard history
How to4 days ago

How to use Windows 10 clipboard history to paste multiple things
kratom
A - Z Health Guides4 days ago

What are the Benefits and side effects of Kratom?
Kamala Harris
Politics4 days ago

Harris brings Biden’s campaign energy, dollars and more

Whats the difference between online and live casino?
Sports4 weeks ago

Best Texas Hold’em Poker Tips To Hone Your Poker Skills
fibro
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Remedies That Can Help Fibromyalgia
10 Different Types Of Software Development
News4 weeks ago

10 Different Types Of Software Development
St. Augustine of Hippo
Facts3 weeks ago

The 5 Most Popular Saints
fine arts students need a quality printer
Education3 weeks ago

Things Every New Student Should Know
seo
Marketing3 weeks ago

Quick 5 Steps Guide: How To Hire the Right SEO Company
daniel
Boxing3 weeks ago

Ahead Of Trilogy Fight Daniel Cormier Explains How He Fumbled Stipe Miocic Rematch
injured at work
care3 weeks ago

Injured at Work? Here’s What you Should do
Kick-Start Your Career With Apprenticeship In Health and Social Care
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

How To Stay Healthy As You Age: Top Tips
online gaming
Marketing3 weeks ago

Tips For Selling Your Products Online
What’s the key to finding college scholarships
Education3 weeks ago

The First Time Away From Home: Tips for Students
employees
Business3 weeks ago

Meet America’s Best Temporary Staffing Companies 2020
Aromatherapy
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

Aromatherapy & Yoga: The Perfect Mix For Your At-Home Yoga Practice
Doctors
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Tips for Finding The Best Doctor
air conditioning float switch
Tech2 weeks ago

What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
tesla
Finance6 days ago

Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
car2 weeks ago

Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
One may think that successful machinery transport is just as easy as shipping other items. Though moving them from one place to another indeed follows the same shipping principles applied globally, there are still some exceptions, especially for some heavy machinery. With that being said, any organization needs to be aware of the important practices that encompass machinery shipping. Machinery Transport 101: How to Transport Machinery and Their Parts Successfully shipping any type of machinery and its parts require individuals to determine the proper mode, carrier, and packaging needed to transport such materiel. The following practices always take precedence when transporting such assets: • Apperceiving the machinery for transport. An initial assessment of the machinery to be transported must be completed before the transport itself takes place. The clients must take note of any features that could affect freight capacities like weight and dimensions. The key here is to understand the type of machinery that needs to be shipped. Researching how other clients and carriers have moved them in the past can ensure a shipment’s success. • Packing the materiel accordingly. Transporting heavy machinery cannot be compared with regular freight movement where small items are packed in boxes filled with protective material such as bubble wrap. It often brings with it more machinery shipping packaging regulations compared to regular transport. Planning and proper handling of heavy machinery are indeed needed. There is a delicate balance to maintain between a client’s shipping needs and the carrier’s packaging requirements. Some carriers have strict regulations, requiring every machinery fit for transport to be stored in container vans, which adds rental costs to the client’s expenses. Aside from that, knowing the kind of work needed to load the equipment is necessary as well. For instance, loading docks and cranes might be needed to get heavy equipment on the back of a trailer truck. • Determining the Suitable Mode. Knowing the difference between FTL and LTL is important for determining the appropriate mode to use. FTL (full-truckload) service means that an entire truck is necessary to fully transport the cargo, while LTL (less-than-truckload) means that the shipment can be moved using a relatively smaller vessel. With that said, clients must consider their preferred mode for transporting their machinery. • Selecting the “Right” Carrier. Now, this one is a combination of what the sender currently knows about shipping machinery and the most relevant carrier available to them. Depending on the type of machinery a client or a company wants to ship, finding the right freight movement company could prove to be difficult. Regardless, the aim is to find a carrier that’s specialized and known for reliable machinery transport and especially the particular machinery they need transported. For instance, shipping heavy machinery would be handled better by international carriers who specialize in the movement of heavy machinery like bulldozers, backhoe loaders, heavy hydraulics, etc. The efficiency and rate of shipping success increase exponentially with these specialized carriers, not to mention they also reduce the risk of unanticipated costs and damages. Knowing the Different Shipping Modes Since we’ve previously talked a bit about the shipping modes, let’s go through all of them and compare what each can provide clients. It’s vital to know about the various shipping modes because they’re all dependent on timing, cost, and size of the shipment. Taking the time to read through each mode would help you decide which one is the most suitable in your case. • Full Truckload (FTL) – This mode necessitates the use of a whole trailer, with the shipment’s overall weight reaching over 6,804 kilograms (15,000 pounds). • Less than Truckload (LTL) – This mode is used when the shipment weighs between 68 (150 pounds) and 6,804 kilograms but doesn’t need a full trailer. • Partial Truckload (PTL) – This mode is used when the shipment’s weight is over 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds). However, you may need to split the expenses of a truck with other clients. • Intermodal – This mode is used when there’s a need (or preference) for combining various transportation modes such as rails, trucks, or ships. One could say that this works best for reliable machinery transport overseas, in vast territories such as Australia. • Expedited – This mode is used when time is of the essence for shipping heavy machinery. Keep in the mind that additional costs may arise from selecting this mode. • Flatbed – This mode is used when the shipment must be loaded from the side or needs dimensional flexibility. Evaluate the Machinery’s Extent of Liability In every shipment that carriers make and every mode of transport, there is a limited liability coverage set for moving all kinds of freight. Both the client and the freight service must come to an agreement to evaluate this extent. The liability coverage is determined by the carrier and is reliant on the type of commodity to be moved. For example, LTL covers a fixed amount of payment per kilogram of shipped freight. Keep in mind that understanding a carrier’s liability for loss of cargo and the limits of their liability coverage offers are good practice. It helps you get a better picture of how they run things and if they’re the right carrier for you. Now that you have an idea how machinery transport and how important practices in general freight shipment work, you can now select the right international transport service for you, to effectively increase your chances of your machinery being shipped successfully. Remember, successful freight movement isn’t just up to the carrier; clients have a very important role to play too.
Travel2 weeks ago

6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
home decor1 week ago

7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
kratom
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
demat account
Finance2 weeks ago

Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
Sports2 weeks ago

Generating real cash out of PKV games
Using The Correct Flange
Tech2 weeks ago

How to use The Correct Flange
pga tour
Golf1 week ago

How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
demat account
Finance2 weeks ago

Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Business1 week ago

Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Hyper Scape
Entertainment5 days ago

Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
Coronavirus vaccine
Diseases5 days ago

Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Tech5 days ago

How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
reduce blood sugar
HEALTH4 days ago

10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally

Trending