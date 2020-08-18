The production of hysteria over mail

Donald Trump’s stupidly at it again. He is either the most evil man ever to be the president or the stupid. It is either a machiavellian genius who manipulates the media and its hypnotized followers, or an idiot of stupid knowledge.

Trump is accused of sabotage in the November elections because he will not give 25 billion dollars to postal unions and incompetent postal managers. The money will stave off catastrophe for about a year at the rate at which the USPS burns cash. Without that money , people know that thousands — no, tens of thousands — no, millions of voters waiting until the last minute to send an absentee poll might not count their votes because Trump.

The Americans are up in arms and prepare a rally to show their indignation. But it probably won’t happen until after the election since they will eventually get there.

The postal “crisis” presupposes that the USPS did well before the shenanigans of Trump — anything a few tens of trillions of taxpayers couldn’t fix. This is actually what the postal unions say. The letter operators and the postal workers’ unions assure the public in a statement published on Saturday that they can carry out the job without money.

‘The National Letter Carriers’ Association (NALC) and the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) are well aware of the truth; the people who actually process and send the mail are their members. Postal Workers and Letter Carriers both say unequivocally that, whatever the administration attempts to undermine its confidence in the postal system , the system is able to deliver each and every ballot delivered by mail in a safe and timely way.

“Indeed, NALC ensures that even if every single vote was cast by mail during the November 2020 elections, the US. The postal service will have no issue with the delivery of ballots, whether Congress provides the money provided in the HEROES Act or not.

“The United States. Postal Service has a complete structure in place to coordinate the delivery of mail ballots securely and promptly with state and local election boards.

And what is the hustle and bustle? The carriers state that they will cast their votes on time. The postal workers claim that they don’t need additional cash. Where is a “crisis,” pray say?

Nancy knows Pelosi. Yes, she is about to call on representatives of the House of Representatives to deal with the “crisis” from the campaign trail back to Washington.

The prospect of returning early on a Saturday afternoon call for emergency leadership, addresses Pelosi and other top Democrats, including House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md) and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.).

Democrats want to address organisation, not to make additional funding available at this point in the coming weeks in the Postal Service, based on sources familiar with the discussion.

Nothing says of “crisis” in Washington as if pulling politicians out of their political stunt campaigns like organizing a congressional “emergency” session.

One option is to vote on a modified version of the proposal introduced earlier this week by the Chair of Parliament’s Supervisory Committee Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) to prohibit USPS from carrying out a planned revision of the organization that critics maintain would prevent postal voting.

Other top Democrats have also tackled other issues, including federal unemployment benefits and voting rights. But Democratic sources say that – at least for now – the immediate focus is to preserve the postal service before the elections.

So, now, Democrats want to become mail delivery experts and dictate how mail is to be delivered to management? Sheesh. Sheesh.

The media contributes to the flames of crisis. There are some headlines to choose from.

“USPS bans mailboxes and reduces postal times as opposing Trump’s election repression administration” — CNN (Obama eliminated ten thousands of mailboxes from unions or Democrats without a peep.)

“Trump’s attack on the United States. The Postal Service gives Democrats a new message for the campaign

The New York Times “Postal Crisis Ripples the whole country as election seats”

“Exclusive: UPS, FedEx advise that ballots such as the United States can not be carried. Operation Postal “— Reuters

The headline of Reuters is hysterical. UPS and FedEx should not be voting. They ‘re not the United States. Post service. Postal service. An act of Congress would have to be done before they could vote.

However if fear and indignation are created, all the better.