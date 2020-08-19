A - Z Health Guides
Diabetic Foot Care In High Blood Sugar Patients
High blood sugar causes poor circulation of the blood. It can hurt your feet ‘s nerves, a disease called neuropathy. Neuropathy can cause you to lose sensations in your feet, which can make it difficult for you to realize whether you are cutting or hurting your foot. This can lead to an infection if this leaves a cut untreated. Low circulation can make cuts and infections difficult to treat. Blood sugar poorly regulated can affect many parts of the body, including the nerves and vessels that enter the feet. As a result, people with diabetes are at an elevated risk of foot problems.
While walking is good for our wellbeing and very useful for blood sugar regulation, it could lead to injury risks for people with diabetes and neuropathy. Fortunately, most foot accidents can be avoided by careful foot treatment and the use of careful diabetic footwear.
Diabetic shoes are specially made shoes to protect diabetic feet and to minimize the risk of skin loss, particularly in cases of impaired circulation, neuropathy, and foot disorders. If your diabetes is under control and you have no major foot issues, all you need is a comfortable and good-fitting shoe.
Finding a shoe that fits well and suits the shape of your foot also is critical. You don’t want your foot to slip in the pair. This can lead to blisters, sores, and calluses that can be dangerous to diabetes patients. Choosing the right shoe will help protect you from you may workout injuries. Good shoes will lessen the impact of heavy landings and protect the foot. In addition, different sports or fitness shoes may boost efficiency so that improvements may take place rapidly, for example.
Improper footwear training can cause several injuries. Many less-known injuries are common, as are the more evident injuries like ankle sprains and fractures, bunions, and corn. Metatarsalgia, which can cause discomfort in the game, maybe worsened by malfunctioning boots.
If you have diabetes, finding a good shoe is important. Below are other tips
- Search for a lightweight shoe that can move and breathe your feet.
- Choose a flexible material like leather, linen, or suede.
- Note that a good diabetic shoe will have a shock-absorbing sole that will help reduce foot pressure.
- Pick shoes that can be loosened or tightened with laces. This simplifies the treatment of swelling or shifts in your feet over time.
- Note that the shoe should also have a strong back to provide additional support.
Diabetes people do not wear those styles of shoes:
- Stop any pointed toe shoe because it worsens the feet and limits circulation.
- Don’t wear shoes without the arch support, because the tissue in your foot can break down.
- Pay attention to prevent shoes that don’t fit correctly because they could hurt your feet.
- Wear sparingly high heels. When you wear high heels, the best models are round-toe with heels below 2 inches.
- Diabetic socks are only for diabetes patients. Diabetic socks are most frequently built without seams to reduce the risk of blistering. They are designed to control moisture to reduce the risk of fungal infection or to prevent foot ulcers by coating.
Diabetes socks will have the following characteristics:
- Non-elasticated mangoes
- No protruding seams
- Keep yourself safe (in winter)
- Let your feet breathe and sweat dry (in summer)
It is typically recommended to put people on their diabetic socks from leaving bed in the morning until they get back to bed in the night. The less time you’re barefooted, the less likely you’re to hurt your feet with accidental kicks or stuff. Apart from reducing foot friction, socks will hold the feet at an ideal temperature to increase blood circulation. When you practice or play a sport, you will remove the shoes, sweat and moisture thoroughly and then put on a fresh pair of clean shoes and Men’s socks for diabetes and Women’s diabetic socks. most diabetes individuals often tend to have socks for various activities all day long including house socks, sports socks, and work socks.
Follow these instructions to avoid severe foot issues that may lead to a loss of your toe, foot or leg
- Check your toes and feet, check the tops, arms, surfaces, heels, and area between the toes every day, before you go to bed.
- Wash your feet with mild soap every day in warm water. Hot water and extreme soaps will harm your skin. Check your fingers or elbow to test the water temperature before you bring your foot in.
- Pat your feet to dry and ensure that they dry properly. Infections tend to develop in humid areas, so make sure the area between the toes is well dried.
- Avoid walking naked. Many people know that hot pavements or sandy beaches can be avoided, but even walking alone can lead to sores or wounds that get contaminated.
- Secure your feet from cold and heat.
- Never attempt to cut yourself corn, calluses, warts or other foot injuries. Do not use removers of wart powder, raser blades, maize plasters or removers of liquid maize or callus. See your physician or podiatrist.
- Trim your toenails when your nails are soft after washing your feet.
- Use a moisturizer daily to prevent itching or cracking of dry skin. However, don’t hydrate between the toes to promote fungal infection.
