How To Spot Signs of Nursing Home Abuse

When a loved one is living in a nursing home, it may not always be easy to deal with. This can be particularly true in situations where you suspect that your loved one isn’t getting all the care they need, or that they may even be a victim of nursing home abuse also known as elder abuse. What may make things feel even more complicated is that it isn’t always easy to tell if this is the case. However, by knowing what signs to look out for, it can be much easier for you to discern whether or not you need to be taking steps to protect your loved one.

Infections and Injuries

Some key signs that your loved one is being abused or neglected is that they are experiencing frequent infections or injuries. While it isn’t out of the ordinary for an elder person to experience infections and various kinds of injuries from time to time, if they seem to be occurring on a regular basis, it could be time to do some investigating. This can be true if they are always getting different types of infections, as this is a clue that they are being neglected and not taken care of, rather than just struggling with one stubborn infection. You should also be on the lookout for frequent cuts, scrapes, and bruises, especially on the insides of the arms or on the thighs, where it is more difficult for a person to injure themselves.

Aversion To a Caregiver

Another sign that your loved one could be experiencing abuse is if they display an aversion to a particular caregiver or get angry or agitated when they are in the room. While this may not be so strange if it only happens occasionally, and could just mean that they are in a poor mood, if you notice that they are regularly uncomfortable around the same caregiver, it may be a good idea to begin asking questions, or see if they could have a different caregiver altogether.

Malnutrition and Dehydration

Malnutrition and dehydration are two other big indicators that your loved one is being neglected, and not getting the care they deserve. In some cases, it is possible that your loved one is choosing not to eat or drink, but even so, it is the job of the caregiver to make sure that they have proper nutrition. If they have certain health issues that affect their appetite, this may not be as much of a cause for concern than if they don’t. However, no matter what health issues they may have, if they seem to be losing weight rapidly or are not hydrated, it could be a sign of abuse.

Last Thoughts

Having a loved one in a nursing home or an assisted care facility isn’t always easy to deal with, and it can be even more difficult if you suspect they may be suffering abuse. However, if you learn what signs you should look out for, it can be easier for you to know when to start investigating, and ask for help.