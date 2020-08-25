News
Continues Democratic Convention in D.C. Postal Aid Bill as House Passes
You may have thought on Thursday evening the Democratic Convention was over mercifully when the oldest Democratic presidential nominee in history spoke in favor of it. Of course, you will be incorrect.
The convention was extended a few days after Democrats in the House accepted the postal expenditure bill. Democrats want to give the failed United States Postal service $25 billion more, ostensibly because the new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, threatened to slow the mail, or something.
Speeches by the Democrats were not very different from the virtual speeches given during the convention. Orange man is evil, old gezer is fine, GOP wants to kill you and the postal service worked well prior to DeJoy ‘s takeover, and the mail delivery was “sabotage”
Will the mail speed up by $25 billion? Probably not, but the campaign commercial certainly looks good.
The bill went largely along party lines, 257-150, and 26 Republicans supported the bucking party leaders.
The unusual vote on Saturday followed announcement earlier this week by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that he would put an end to cost-cutting steps until after the November election.
Cost-cutting steps have been introduced by DeJoy since the bloated, inefficient postal service bleeds red ink. Last year, the organization lost 9 billion dollars and is expected to lose 13 billion dollars in revenue this year. There is a 13 billion dollars disparity between profit and spending.
Any private company’s management team with such a record would be canned en masse. But everybody raises the Postal Service.
Over the past 13 years, the post office lost $78 billion in 2020. Anyone who knows the math of education will understand that $25 billion is more taxpayers’ money poured into a black hole. It’s going to solve nothing.
Democrats however argue that funding and the elimination of cost control steps would allow the post office to produce the millions of anticipated mail-in votes. This would encourage the post office to return to those glory days when mail has never been delayed, has never been lost, and “practically everything was fine in every way.”
Phooey. Phooey.
“The large-scale $25 billion message bill introduced by Chairman Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has nothing to do with voting,” said Meadows on “Fox’s news on Sunday” and “has everything to do with a political comment.”
“I have offered 10 billion dollars plus postal reforms for which the Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi [California] [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer [D-NY] has long been asked, and when we offered to say that something was going on with that, the Postmaster General said that he was happy to pay any extra time to make sure we delivered the mail in a timely manner,” Meadows said.
Long ago the Democrats announced that they would not pass any pandemic relief bills again. They placed many poison pills in their April bill and did not worry about the Republicans refuse to give the spectacularly failed, almost independent agency $25 billion to waste.
We don’t want to force elderly people to take their medications before they die — something that has never been postponed before. It is not a matter of making people pay their bills late, or of ensuring that mailed votes are delivered on schedule — not when postal workers say they don’t need the money and don’t be threatened by steps to cut costs.
It is a transparently cynical tactic to frighten men. Sadly, it works like a charm.
