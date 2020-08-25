More Than 60 Shot, 5 Killed, Over Weekend In Chicago’s Mayor Lightfoot

At least 66 men, five fatally, were shot in Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot over the weekend.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 61 people, including three boys, were wounded and five died during the weekend’s shooting.

Breitbart reports: On August 23, 2020, Breitbart News reports that 24 of them were shot alone in Chicago from Friday to Saturday night. Four of the patients prevailed in their injuries. These three people were killed in separate shooting incidents early Saturday morning.

The Sun-Times notes that the first of two more deaths occurred Saturday morning at 7:22 a.m., when Esteban Campos Jr., 43, was shot ‘in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue.’

A second fatality – which resulted in a total of five deaths for the weekend – went at 6:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, in Lawndale. There was an argument, then a shooting, that led to Martin Coleman ‘s death.

WLS confirmed a shooting took place on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago around 2 am. Monday morning, when a man was shot “many times,” he was rushed to a safe hospital.

At least 50 people were shot, five killed, at least 35 fatally last weekend and four killed, and 34 shot on the weekend before that, nine killed, 3 weekends ago.