This week, a trio of asteroids with a diameter of more than 25 meters will skim on Earth.

There have been a lot of space rocks lately on our world and on Monday there will be no one but two space rocks.

Each of them and another expected on Wednesday were found this month alone, leaving no time for miscalculation.

RT reporters: Asteroid 2020 PP3, 34 meters long, would travel across us at a distance of 6,1 million kilometers (3.7 million miles). Shortly afterward, the PJ6, 26 meters long, at a distance of 5.3 million kilometres, was announced on August 15 four days later.

First up, Wednesday asteroid 2020 FF3 will come even closer with a diameter of 25 meters, but a healthy distance of 2,4 million kilometers is preserved. Only on August 14th was this space rock found.

Mid week was characterized by two smaller asteroids, 2016 AH164 (3.9 metres) and 2020 QQ2 (15 metres), which will travel on Mondays and Thursdays at a distance of six million and 3.2 million kilometres.

The Chelyabinsk meteor, which erupted over Russia in February 2013, was just 18 meters in diameter, which indicates that it took nothing to destroy a meteorite or comet.

The recently discovered asteroid 2020 PG6 is expected to hit the Earth on 31 August 2029, measuring 14 meters in diameter, again highlighting the importance of humans being cautious so that we do not become swept away and face a catastrophic impact.

The asteroid named 2018VP1 has meanwhile taken all the titles over the last few days from the “asteroid voting day,” as it is measured at 4,994,76 kilometers from Earth on 2, 2020.

NASA has reacted extremely quickly to breathless reports and has clearly stated that, even though the chance will be very small on the Planet on 2 November 2020, just two feet of diameter the day before the US presidential elections, 2018VP1 will likely burn in the Earth’s atmosphere if it is too close.