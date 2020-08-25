While America has already been decided in the mainstream media, Joe Biden is about to raise more than 400 votes at election college, a political scientist and electoral forecaster who has rightly predicted 24 out of 26 last presidential elections provides very different information.

Earlier this month Professor Helmut Norpoth completed his 2020 prediction of re-election and projected that President Trump has a 91% chance.

Through a model that he had used to accurately forecast five of the last six presidential elections, the political scientist and college professor estimated that the mainstream media had been wrong: Trump’s 2016 win over Clinton.

It should not surprise you if you look back at the elections in 2016 and remember that Hillary Clinton has a ‘98.1% chance’ and in some cases ‘more than 99% chance’ of winning the presidency.

It has, of course, proven to be gloriously incorrect and has proven to be 1) more than capable of making things complete and twisting, and 2) less than the Democratic Party ‘s PR arm during the election cycle.

How can Norpoth get it right when mass media gets it wrong? Instead of relying on historically inaccurate polling, Stony Brook University’s professor relies on the hard evidence of presidential primary outcomes.

Norpoth points to President Trump’s record breaking participation in the Republican Primaries and highlights some of the early struggles of Joe Biden in the Primary Democratic.

The now Democratic candidate won only around 8 percent of the primary vote in the first-nation, an unprecedentedly low number for a possible candidate.

“People forgot how Joe Biden did in New Hampshire,” Norpoth said in his stony brook news interview. “He was terrible. He received 8.4 percent of the vote, which is incredible for a candidate who wants to be president.

The only presidential election Norpoth has ever wrongly estimated has been the highly disputed presidential election of 2000, won by George W. Bush alone with a razor-thin margin in Florida’s swing state.

“The primary elements are the key to the November election,” Norpoth told Fox News in July. “The early primary schools provide us with a lot of information. On that basis, Donald Trump won them in his party very easily. Joe Biden, the likely Democrats nominee, had a lot of trouble, but on the balance it is that more efficient primary education that gives Donald Trump the edge in November.

Polling is moving in the direction of the president and it is worth remembering that a candidate to defeat an incumbent is extremely unusual in American history.