Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
According to a White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Chairman Trump is set to report a “major medical advance” for COVID 19 on Sunday evening.
“Tomorrow at 6 pm the news conference with President @realDonaldTrump on China’s major therapeutic breakthrough,” she tweeted. “Secretary Azar and Dr. Hahn are going to be there.”
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) August 23, 2020
The news is on the fringes of the Republican National Convention 2020, which begins on Monday night.
Chairman Trump made headlines on Saturday morning by suggesting that until after the election the deep state had suppressed progress on vaccines.
The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020
No other information were given about the “big therapeutic breakthrough.”
Time can say how the media can respond to the news about the “big therapeutic breakthrought,” but in view of how they responded to hydroxychloroquine, my money is instantly discouraged as a “saving his reelection” by Trump’s announcement from the media and the Democratic Party.
The media fought against the decades-old anti-paludist drugs when Trump first targeted hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine as a potential game changeer in the fight against coronavirus.
“To combat the coronavirus, President Donald Trump takes the boldness of false hope,” said CNN, after Trump has announced that it has pushed the FDA to rapidly monitor the approval of the antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, for the treatment of coronavirus patients. The USA Today editorial board accused Trump of “peddling snake oil and false hope.” ‘Trump wrote to the White House podium to deal with the fake cure of a virus that could kill hundreds of thousands of Americans in a way that would have driven him to kick out the home shopping network and would have triggered criminal lawsuits for falsification and fraud.’
The media has largely overlooked success stories from patients with coronavirus who recovered following treatment with the drug. In April, Karen Whitsett, Detroit Democrat State Senator, Mich., praised opioid and President Trump to save her life. After taking the drug, other patients with coronavirus reported dramatic recoveries.
Rather, the media concentrated on a few reports that indicate hydroxychloroquine was associated with higher mortality — however, these reports were incomplete. For example, in the April Veteran’s Affairs report, not measured by peers, the sickest patients were overwhelmingly treated. Two other studies linked hydroxychloroquine to higher mortality, but these studies were focused on unreliable results, and one of them was retracted by two well-respected medical journals.
There have now been 80 studies (47 peer-reviewed) on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine. The vast majority of them have positive results , especially when they are administered early.
The newspapers and the Democratic Party have done their best to frighten people with hydroxychloroquine. Countries that use the medication widely to treat patients with coronavirus have significantly lower death rates than countries that do not:
How many people have died of hydroxychloroquine in the United States and other countries?
— Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 23, 2020
I assume that any medical breakthrough revealed on Sunday evening should be treated with hydroxychloroquine. The left does not want the virus to be successfully treated until after the election. Democrats seem more than willing to encourage people to die in pursuit of power unnecessarily.
Trump to reveal 'Breakthrough' treatment for COVID-19
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
