UBL Killer Rob O’Neill is not permitted to suffer by wearing mask while eating cheese puffs. Delta Airlines Forbids
Delta Airlines also suspended the former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill, a team that killed Osama bin Laden, which belonged to Operation Neptune Spear. Delta allegedly disqualified O’Neill, while he was eating and drinking at the time, for refusing to wear his mask on board. Anyway, the mask mob came to get him.
It would appear that sharing a maskless image with the words “I’m not p*ssy” puts the airline on the brink, so O’Neill is forbidden. Nobody noticed, much less objected at that time to O’Neill on the flight.
I just got prohibited from posting a picture from @Delta. Yeah. Yeah.
— Robert J. O’Neill, August 20, 2020 (@mchooyah).
O’Neill ‘Unwillingness to compromise … for other men’
Dan Saltzstein, the editor of the New York Times, said that he did not know O’Neill but – and this part is amazing – “These are very awkward stuff for you (including the navy [sic] behind you)! SEALs are sacrificing their jobs and miserable for our sake.
Trump ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19 Announce
When he found out how dumb his tweet looked at him, Saltzstein deleted it.
Yet screenshots are forever – with all tweets. This turns out. The wife of O’Neill also removed his initial tweet. The NYT editor says that the Navy SEAL killed Bin Laden isn’t willing to sacrifice anything other than parody pic.twitter.com/8OujxwkeGs.
— August 19, 2020 Amber Athey (@amber athey)
O’Neill’s self-confidence and leadership record
In addition to being Osam bin Laden’s last face as a leader of Navy SEAL Team Six, O’Neill was a rescuer of the Somali Pirates “Captain Phillips” and part of Operation Red Wings team to rescued “Lone survivor” Marcus Luttrell in Afghanistan.
Yeah, Also NPR, acknowledges that voting in person is not as dangerous as alarmists
The man who the New York Times editor described as ‘unwilling to make sacrifices’ was awarded two Silver Star Medals, four Bronze Stars with a ‘V’ for value, and a Commended Medal with ‘V,’ as well as three Navy and Navy Commendations and two Marine Corps Commendations with a ‘V.’
We ‘re pretty sure that he paid his dues as sacrifices go, Editor Saltzstein.
O’Neill said he’s a million-mile Delta flyer, but he’s got an airline retort.
In one of his wife’s tweets, O’Neill wrote, “Thank God, when we killed Bin Laden it wasn’t @delta … We weren’t wearing masks ….” Who has this deleted?
FQeyOgJpau / Pic.twitter.com/ — Cap Capperson (@EyeEyeCap) Mother Superior, August 21, 2020.
O’Neill: Puff cheese and a friendly demonstration
He told Fox that it was a “peaceful protest,” when he ate his cheese puffs and drank water, that the passengers were just handed over to the attendant who can be seen in the photo.
I posted it to my Twitter followers as a peaceful protest and I’m pretty sure that it’s still protected with some of the amendments.
Then it was taken by the New York Post, picked up by the New York Times and put pressure on Delta. O’Neill says Delta’s got a PR problem.
They were accused of racism and anti-semitism, and I would hate to add anti-American.
It is the crowd
Others argued that O’Neill dissolved the retired United States.
Marine was seated behind him, but O’Neill said he knew that the man wasn’t there. He was flacked by the Twitterverse fauxfended. For this act, you deserve a lifetime ban.
Have you excused the veteran behind you?
pic.tzweet.com/VPKuXbnoHi August 21, 2020 Tromachick (@LempaLyn)
But Scott Huesing, veteran of Iraq War, retired Navy and author of a Ramadi book Echo, told O’Neill that the Marines are back and the Delta incident looked horrible.
He suggested that private jet pilots fly O’Neill. Thank you, dad. Thank you . Thank you.
Semper Fi! Semper Fi! https ● t.co / I5sdJf5Wsm — Robert J. O’Neill, August 23, 2020.
Actrician-turned-crafted-linker-scold Alyssa Milano also came into O’Neill’s barbecue and called a “sociopath” to the war hero.
This joke attempt did not go well … https:/t.co/LgQR6UzN0d I’m wearing a mask, @Alyssa Milano …
August 19, 2020 — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah)
O’Neill says he’s not anti-mask and he had six on his trip with him.
One of them was in his lap to put on when he had finished eating his cheese puffs when he took the photo. He told “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” to Fox Business that he was interested in talking to Delta ‘s CEO.
If anyone felt awkward, I’m going to put the mask on.
I have no problem with that. I have no problem with it. I’ve got a problem ordered to do that. I don’t believe I’ve broken the regulation. I ‘d love to talk about it with the CEO , Mr. Bastian. On Twitter, O’Neill can dish it out.
He asked the mass of social media “to get some,” and he wrote, “I’m not the bad guy. I murdered the bad man. I’m not the bad man. I’m not the bad man.
I killed the bad man. August 19, 2020 — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah)
The CEO of Delta has not met O’Neill so far.
Luckily, Combat did not cancel Rob O’Neill’s career.
Yet the Twitter mask mob is likely to ruin his career. How quickly they forget.
