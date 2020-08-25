News
Virginia Announces Compulsory Vaccination Plans COVID-19 for All Residents
Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver announced on Friday that it plans to make Virginia coronavirus mandatory once an FDA vaccine has been approved.
Since the Sun Belt hospitalization figures on Friday seem to confirm that the American COVID-19 outbreak has been decreasing, the State of Virginia sets a new precedent by seriously discussing forcing the residents to be vaccinated first with the FDA-approved rush-to-mark candidate.
State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver announced during an interview on Friday that he intended to invoke state legislation to make vaccines mandatory – likely once a Big Pharma drug is affordable.
More from ABC News 8 here:
Commissioner for State Health Dr Norman Oliver told 8News on Friday that he plans to order coronavirus vaccination for Virginia once it’s publicly available.
In the case of a public health crisis, Virginia State Act gives the Health Commissioner authority to order immediate immunizations if a vaccine is available. Health officials say that a vaccine will be issued in 2021.
Dr. Oliver claims that he plans to order the coronavirus vaccine as long as he is still the Health Commissioner.
“Now we are killing people, we are not being treated and we will save hundreds and hundreds of lives if we create a vaccine that will prevent it from spreading in the population.
State-wide pro-patient choice advocates contend that the problem is a personal option and that the FDA’s “accelerated” approval process is cause for concern.
Virginia Freedom Keepers Communications Director Kathleen Medaries, Chesterfield ‘s mother of 3, says it’s about a medical choice.
It is not a problem for Republicans or Democrats. This is not a vaccine or vaccine problem, “Medaries said.
“It’s a question for me to assess each vaccine one at a time for myself and my family.”
“He ought not to be the only one to make all the Virginians a decision,” answered Medaries.
The state’s top medical officer objects to the bill put forward at the State Assembly to create additional exemptions for a mandatory vaccination order , allowing for religious and other reasons.
