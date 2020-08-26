Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue

On the day after Barack Obama was released in January 2009, I declared on the national radio station after “While not voting for Barack Obama, he is my President and I want him to be nice,” I added that I was very happy that a black man was elected President of the United States.

When it turned out, there was no chance. In reality, race relations worsened to a large degree due to Obama during his presidency. Obama turned out to be the Real Torch of Black Lives. As Politico wrote in 2014, Al Sharpton, perhaps the most influential race-builder in the past half a century, “became Obama’s race-to-man.” Sharpton visited the Obama White House 72 times, according to the Washington Post.

Obama is idolized by Democrats and Leftists because he was a political leader who, in his own words, was “substantially changing the US” even before he was elected. And because they admire his calm, even-tempered, regal appearance.

This approach hides a demagogy that reaches way beyond our present president. It was on show at the Democratic National Convention last week.

Obama: “I wished for Donald Trump to have some sincerity, for our country’s sake, in taking the job seriously, to come to feel the bureau ‘s weight and find some respect for the government he was vigilant about. But he never did. He never did. … Donald Trump didn’t become a career if he can’t.

Such ad hominem assaults on his replacement by a former president are exceptional in my life. We are perhaps exceptional in contemporary American culture. Of example, George W. Bush rarely talked Barack Obama seriously, given the latter’s repeated assaults on the presidency of Bush.

Obama: “And the consequences are serious. Seventeen thousand Americans missing. Millions of workers have been destroyed.

America rates ninth per million deaths. Are the greater deaths per million arising from incompetent and/or incompetent governments in countries such as Belgium, Spain, the United Kingdom , Italy and Sweden? For example, was President Donald Trump responsible for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ‘s decision to order nursing homes for COVID-19 installations to sweep the virus through older residents, contributing to at least 6000 deaths (who presumably shield even more from the official counts in New York)?

About “millions of jobs gone,” the locks requested by state governors and leaders, not the virus, are largely destroyed. They were told that lockdowns would last two weeks to “flatten out the curve,” but they occur in several Democratically governed cities and states six months later.

Obama: “And like never before our political institutions threatened.”

Obama does not give an indication of this or his numerous other Trump attacks. There’s a explanation for that. Obama has also been bullying stubborn people. I studied about 20 of his speeches during his presidency. They and his statements were often marked by adamant arguments.

Even the New York Times in 2009, when it published occasional articles which deviated from the left, featured an article of the then White House reporter, Helene Cooper (who was black), called “Any Obama’s enemies are completely made of straw,” in which he cited examples of comments made by others allegedly but actually made by Obama, which he later fired. This was his approach to speech during his administration, and he began his speech at the DNC last week.

Obama: “Joe and Kamala will rebuild our place in the world – and it is vital that we learnt from this pandemic.”

Obama is like all the people to the left, equating the “standing in the country” of America with the status of the president. Non-linkers don’t. As the bold protesters in Hong Kong raised a banner in independence last year, they raised the US banner. America ‘s reputation with them is evidently very strong.

Obama: “(Joe and Kamala) agree the freedom to vote is fundamental in a democracy.”

First straw man. One straw man. What doesn’t think “the right to vote is sacred”—those what demand that people have an identification number when they vote in virtually every other country? Or be it all who do not believe in casting hundreds of millions of votes to voters who have never signed up for absentee voting?

Obama: “I understand why a new immigrant can look around this country and wonder if he’s still here.”

Really? Really? How makes this new legal immigrant think? And is Obama in deceptive confrontation with undocumented immigrants? The reason, naturally, is he (although even the illegal immigrants evidently think there’s a place here for them; why don’t they come after all?).

Obama: “This government has proven that it will break down our freedom if it succeeds.”

Why did this government explain that? Why has Obama not given one reason to justify this extraordinary charge? Anyways, many Americans seem to have to devote all news reporting to the withdrawal of the President, the slander and the lie about a decent person nominated for the Supreme Court, corrupt the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for political ends, and the politics of the country over the last two years about the Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

Obama’s speech gave no information about the man to whom it was aimed, but revealed a great deal about the man who delivered it.