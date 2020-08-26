News
Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
On the day after Barack Obama was released in January 2009, I declared on the national radio station after “While not voting for Barack Obama, he is my President and I want him to be nice,” I added that I was very happy that a black man was elected President of the United States.
When it turned out, there was no chance. In reality, race relations worsened to a large degree due to Obama during his presidency. Obama turned out to be the Real Torch of Black Lives. As Politico wrote in 2014, Al Sharpton, perhaps the most influential race-builder in the past half a century, “became Obama’s race-to-man.” Sharpton visited the Obama White House 72 times, according to the Washington Post.
Obama is idolized by Democrats and Leftists because he was a political leader who, in his own words, was “substantially changing the US” even before he was elected. And because they admire his calm, even-tempered, regal appearance.
This approach hides a demagogy that reaches way beyond our present president. It was on show at the Democratic National Convention last week.
Obama: “I wished for Donald Trump to have some sincerity, for our country’s sake, in taking the job seriously, to come to feel the bureau ‘s weight and find some respect for the government he was vigilant about. But he never did. He never did. … Donald Trump didn’t become a career if he can’t.
Such ad hominem assaults on his replacement by a former president are exceptional in my life. We are perhaps exceptional in contemporary American culture. Of example, George W. Bush rarely talked Barack Obama seriously, given the latter’s repeated assaults on the presidency of Bush.
Obama: “And the consequences are serious. Seventeen thousand Americans missing. Millions of workers have been destroyed.
America rates ninth per million deaths. Are the greater deaths per million arising from incompetent and/or incompetent governments in countries such as Belgium, Spain, the United Kingdom , Italy and Sweden? For example, was President Donald Trump responsible for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ‘s decision to order nursing homes for COVID-19 installations to sweep the virus through older residents, contributing to at least 6000 deaths (who presumably shield even more from the official counts in New York)?
About “millions of jobs gone,” the locks requested by state governors and leaders, not the virus, are largely destroyed. They were told that lockdowns would last two weeks to “flatten out the curve,” but they occur in several Democratically governed cities and states six months later.
Obama: “And like never before our political institutions threatened.”
Obama does not give an indication of this or his numerous other Trump attacks. There’s a explanation for that. Obama has also been bullying stubborn people. I studied about 20 of his speeches during his presidency. They and his statements were often marked by adamant arguments.
Even the New York Times in 2009, when it published occasional articles which deviated from the left, featured an article of the then White House reporter, Helene Cooper (who was black), called “Any Obama’s enemies are completely made of straw,” in which he cited examples of comments made by others allegedly but actually made by Obama, which he later fired. This was his approach to speech during his administration, and he began his speech at the DNC last week.
Obama: “Joe and Kamala will rebuild our place in the world – and it is vital that we learnt from this pandemic.”
Obama is like all the people to the left, equating the “standing in the country” of America with the status of the president. Non-linkers don’t. As the bold protesters in Hong Kong raised a banner in independence last year, they raised the US banner. America ‘s reputation with them is evidently very strong.
Obama: “(Joe and Kamala) agree the freedom to vote is fundamental in a democracy.”
First straw man. One straw man. What doesn’t think “the right to vote is sacred”—those what demand that people have an identification number when they vote in virtually every other country? Or be it all who do not believe in casting hundreds of millions of votes to voters who have never signed up for absentee voting?
Obama: “I understand why a new immigrant can look around this country and wonder if he’s still here.”
Really? Really? How makes this new legal immigrant think? And is Obama in deceptive confrontation with undocumented immigrants? The reason, naturally, is he (although even the illegal immigrants evidently think there’s a place here for them; why don’t they come after all?).
Obama: “This government has proven that it will break down our freedom if it succeeds.”
Why did this government explain that? Why has Obama not given one reason to justify this extraordinary charge? Anyways, many Americans seem to have to devote all news reporting to the withdrawal of the President, the slander and the lie about a decent person nominated for the Supreme Court, corrupt the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for political ends, and the politics of the country over the last two years about the Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.
Obama’s speech gave no information about the man to whom it was aimed, but revealed a great deal about the man who delivered it.
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Nancy: Republicans Are ‘National Enemies’
Mayor Wheeler Allows Portland to Burn because he has ‘nothing to lose’ in his opinion
National Dog Day: Send us photos of your Puppies
Pam Bondi uses the Own Slogan of Biden to expose his hypocrisy
Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
Five franchises that could sign Lionel Messi and four other teams (but not)
Where Lionel Messi might play next if he’s leaving Barcelona
Palantir Officially files IPO paperwork and plans to go public in a direct listing
Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
UPDATED: Falwell Jr. Jerry. Freedom University Disputes Resignation Following Sex Scandal
BLM Chief Fantasizes about baby strangling to death on umbilical cords
Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
Clinton Claims Biden Will not Give ‘Under Any circumstances’
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
Pelosi informs voting public To Forget Trump
NASA Claims 3 Inbound Asteroids This month has already been found
Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
UBL Killer Rob O’Neill is not permitted to suffer by wearing mask while eating cheese puffs. Delta Airlines Forbids
Virginia Announces Compulsory Vaccination Plans COVID-19 for All Residents
Newt Gingrich Tips Trump For ‘Dramatically Larger’ Trip Victory Over Biden
Continues Democratic Convention in D.C. Postal Aid Bill as House Passes
The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award ‘Actor’ & ‘Actress’
One month in two centuries Federal Reserve Just Printed More Money
Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
More Than 60 Shot, 5 Killed, Over Weekend In Chicago’s Mayor Lightfoot
California Gov. Newsom blames the failed pay cut for three months in a row
What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
How to use The Correct Flange
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
Generating real cash out of PKV games
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
Joe Biden Sees the Potential in Kamala Harris
Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
What’s kratom: The popular opioid alternative
Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
How COVID-19 help us fight chronic tiredness?
How to Fix Iphone Restarting and Error 9006 Problems
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- Tech4 weeks ago
What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
- Finance2 weeks ago
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
- home decor2 weeks ago
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
- car4 weeks ago
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
- Entertainment2 weeks ago
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
- Travel4 weeks ago
6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
- HEALTH2 weeks ago
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
- Tech4 weeks ago
How to use The Correct Flange
- News2 weeks ago
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
- Diseases2 weeks ago
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
- Sports3 weeks ago
Generating real cash out of PKV games
- Golf2 weeks ago
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
- A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
- News2 weeks ago
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
- Business2 weeks ago
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
- Finance4 weeks ago
Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.