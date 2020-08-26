National Dog Day: Send us photos of your Puppies

National Dog Day is Wednesday 26th August and we want your canine friend to be seen and heard.

Upload your fur baby’s picture or video, tell us where you come from and something about your puppy.

According to the National Day Calendar, 10 000 dogs per year are to be saved by the National Dog Day Fund.

Despite people spending much more time at home over the past few months because of COVID-19, others have taken that to get a fluffy new pet along.

As a result, pet adoptions in the world have risen during this pandemic.

There’s still a nationwide contest today! The annual National Dog Day “World’s Cutest Cat” Photo Competition starts at noon (PST).

Here Dog Owners can share a photo of their dog, including the hashtag # nationaldogday and a hashtag of their country, if you are outside the U.S.

The winning ward enjoys a $500 National Dog Day Goodie Pack, a NationalDogDay.com function and exclusive updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram via our social media channels.

The video award “World’s Cutest Dog” begins at midnight. The winner is declared by 3 p.m. (PST) 4 September. 4 October.