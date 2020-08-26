News
Pam Bondi uses the Own Slogan of Biden to expose his hypocrisy
Former Attorney General Pam Bondi (R-Fla.) used the own campaign motto of Joe Biden to expose his hypocrisy in his influential address at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday.
“Joe promises that he’s trying to develop Good Home. Hey, better put Bidens again, “whispered Bondi.
She researched Biden’s son Hunter, who was a bank director of the board of crooked Ukrainian gas giant Burisma, while his dad forced the Ukrainian president to dismiss a prosecutor who prosecuted Burisma. The Democrats accused President Donald Trump of telling Ukraine’s new president to look into the crisis.
In China, Hunter Biden also raked, while Biden went to the middle of the empire quietly. Hunter Biden broke his promise that by 31 October 2019 he would leave the board of the Chinese corporation while his dad was vying for the chair.
Bondi also shared the story of Joe ‘s brother James Biden, who had been hired to build house in Iraq by a building company costing more than a billion dollars and Joe Biden was in charge of the US invasion. The contract was signed by a corporation operated by “the nearest family friend of Joe Biden who, you guessed, had no business background and no Iraq background.”
The former Attorney General found that Biden has a “deliberate behavioural pattern” which he uses to enrich his family members. Nonetheless, in 2008, the FBI prosecuted Joe Biden’s “Delaware Way” movement for wrongdoing, a “system of favour and cronyism.”
Bondi finished her speech with a clear question. “Why would the elite class have one standard and the rest of us another standards? The full remarks of Pam Bondi at @GOPConvention#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/nHed8bsJst
Pam Bondi’s full remarks at the @GOPconvention#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/nHed8bsJst
— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 26, 2020
From boom to bust in the blink of an eye, a historic community
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Nancy: Republicans Are ‘National Enemies’
Mayor Wheeler Allows Portland to Burn because he has ‘nothing to lose’ in his opinion
National Dog Day: Send us photos of your Puppies
Pam Bondi uses the Own Slogan of Biden to expose his hypocrisy
Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
Five franchises that could sign Lionel Messi and four other teams (but not)
Where Lionel Messi might play next if he’s leaving Barcelona
Palantir Officially files IPO paperwork and plans to go public in a direct listing
Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
UPDATED: Falwell Jr. Jerry. Freedom University Disputes Resignation Following Sex Scandal
BLM Chief Fantasizes about baby strangling to death on umbilical cords
Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
Clinton Claims Biden Will not Give ‘Under Any circumstances’
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
Pelosi informs voting public To Forget Trump
NASA Claims 3 Inbound Asteroids This month has already been found
Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
UBL Killer Rob O’Neill is not permitted to suffer by wearing mask while eating cheese puffs. Delta Airlines Forbids
Virginia Announces Compulsory Vaccination Plans COVID-19 for All Residents
Newt Gingrich Tips Trump For ‘Dramatically Larger’ Trip Victory Over Biden
Continues Democratic Convention in D.C. Postal Aid Bill as House Passes
The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award ‘Actor’ & ‘Actress’
One month in two centuries Federal Reserve Just Printed More Money
Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
More Than 60 Shot, 5 Killed, Over Weekend In Chicago’s Mayor Lightfoot
What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
How to use The Correct Flange
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
Generating real cash out of PKV games
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
Joe Biden Sees the Potential in Kamala Harris
Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
What’s kratom: The popular opioid alternative
Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
How to Fix Iphone Restarting and Error 9006 Problems
How COVID-19 help us fight chronic tiredness?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- Tech4 weeks ago
What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
- Finance2 weeks ago
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
- home decor2 weeks ago
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
- car4 weeks ago
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
- Entertainment2 weeks ago
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
- Travel4 weeks ago
6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
- HEALTH2 weeks ago
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
- Tech4 weeks ago
How to use The Correct Flange
- Diseases2 weeks ago
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
- News2 weeks ago
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
- Sports3 weeks ago
Generating real cash out of PKV games
- Golf2 weeks ago
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
- A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
- News2 weeks ago
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
- Finance4 weeks ago
Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
- Business2 weeks ago
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.