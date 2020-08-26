Pelosi informs voting public To Forget Trump

While branding the Republicans “domestic rivals,” Nancy Pelosi sparked a backlash and urged americans to ignore Trump as the GOP convention ended.

Talking to the MSNBC on Monday, Pelosi said: “We take the oath of defending the constitution from every threat, both domestic and foreign.

“I’ll say one thing to the people of the Americas: don’t listen to Donald Trump,” said Pelosi, “It is his goal to frighten people, to threaten them, by announcing that he will have law enforcement personnel in polling, to invite Russian access to our elections, letting Putin determine who will be president quite queen.”

“But ignore him,” she said, “because his goal is to limit voting, to discourage voting.”

Breitbart reports: “Shame the Republicans for allowing this to happen, she said. But we’re not agonizing, we ‘re planning. Citizens are right to worry because the President of the United States does what he does. But don’t pay him any publicity. This is clearly a win for those who want a lower participation so that less people take part in the decision. Also, it was disturbing what happened in 2016, Russians were there now 24 hours a day and 7 days a week trying to interfere with our democracy. However, they aren’t the only ones.

“We take an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution against all threats, both domestic and international,” she said. Unfortunately, at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and their supporters in the U.S. Congress the domestic enemies of our voting system and respect our democracy are correct. Once, let us just go out and rally, unite and let the President not dissuade anyone from voting. Once, support the postal system, which is key to elections. They do whatever they can, they discourage the vote with their action, they frighten voters, they threaten with saying the police power is there, they decrease the position of the postal system and that. It’s disgusting, state rivals.