Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police

On Sunday, demonstrators attempted to burn a police station in another night of violent protests in Portland.

A protest was proclaimed after more than 200 protesters marched in “armour, boots, gas masks, all-black clothes” and bearing axes on Portland Police Bureau (PPB) North Precinct.

Around 20 convictions resulted in clashes with police officers.

RT reports: while officers kept a distance from protest for the first half, they replied aggressively after “some people started tossing pieces of concrete, rocks and glass bottles at the officers” and set the fire on the outskirts of a house.

“As the officers were about to push the crowd, someone lit a canopy against the building on fire. The fire began spreading to the side of the building and the officers on the roof used a fire extinguisher to try to extinguish it, “reported the PPB in a statement saying” As they put out the flames, some people pelleted the officers with brick.

Demonstrators could rejoice as the police attempted to shoot on the social media, one screaming “Burn Baby, Fire! The protesters have installed pre-shifting barricades on Northeastern Emerson Street near the neighborhood, blocking the road with an artillery dump and a large truck while firing heavy rockets, industrial flares, paint bombs, shoot marbles and “at least one ball loaded with feces.”

Around 35 policemen were finally called out to quench the violence. According to police, there were 23 arrests for disorderly conduct, assaults, disruptions and interfering with a peace officer.

The PPB released video which shows the effects of the recent violence across the North Precinct, where rubble and projectiles may have littered the ground.

Aftermath: On the evening of August 23rd, the next morning, a hostile mob assaulted officials in North Precinct.

Ceramic fragments, bricks, heavy metal spikes, flames and more were attacked by the officers. They left behind a sea of rubble after the crowd dispersed. pic.twitter.com/iPHF-wBgX August 24, 2020 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice).

Sunday marked the 88th night of unrest and demonstrations in Seattle, a regular phenomenon since the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police in May.