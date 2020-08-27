News
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Two-time loss challenger Hillary Clinton warned Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden not to “in any conditions” award Trump’s victory as a result of Republican attempts to impede the vote count.
In an interview with The Circus on Showtime, Hillary accused the Republicans of attempting to “measure” absentee voting in order “to achieve a slim edge at electoral reform.” Without any facts, she alleged that Republicans “have done everything they could to sabotage the vote in primary elections in Wisconsin earlier this year.”
“But because the courts had allowed missing votes to be counted because they were released on election day, there were still big races won by the Democrats,” Hillary Clinton said incorrectly.
Nationalreview.com reports: While Republicans supported the initiative of Democratic Governor Tony Evers to mail an absentee ballot application to almost every elector in the state, over 80 percent of the GOP members of the Wisconsin Legislative voted via email in April.
In May Wisconsin Senate leader Scott Fitzgerald said he rejected the mail of absent-minded residents if they did not “mop up” the voters’ register, mostly if of their campaign.
“Wisconsin’s automatic polling, absentee-free voting, early vote in person, and polling on election day make it safer for voters to vote in Wisconsin than in other states,” says Fitzgerald, who eventually voted himself away in April.
Although Democrats were eager to press for mail-in in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several Republicans cautioned that voting by mail could open elections for mass bribery or trigger ballots to be sent to dead and wrong. Some Democrats have been prompted by Republicans to accuse the GOP of electoral suppression.
“We will have our own teams to fight the bullying that Republicans and Trump will bring outside the polls,” said Clinton, asking voters to become campaign workers in November.
“Joe Biden will not consent at all because I think this will be going on because I think he’ll win because we don’t yield an inch even if we’re as centered because unrelenting as it is on the other side,” she then said.
Clinton, too, admitted the significance of the electoral college earlier in the interview, adding, “You might win 3 million votes more and, you know, not get elected thanks to the election college.”
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Nancy: Republicans Are ‘National Enemies’
Mayor Wheeler Allows Portland to Burn because he has ‘nothing to lose’ in his opinion
National Dog Day: Send us photos of your Puppies
Pam Bondi uses the Own Slogan of Biden to expose his hypocrisy
Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
Five franchises that could sign Lionel Messi and four other teams (but not)
Where Lionel Messi might play next if he’s leaving Barcelona
Palantir Officially files IPO paperwork and plans to go public in a direct listing
Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
UPDATED: Falwell Jr. Jerry. Freedom University Disputes Resignation Following Sex Scandal
BLM Chief Fantasizes about baby strangling to death on umbilical cords
Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
Clinton Claims Biden Will not Give ‘Under Any circumstances’
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
Pelosi informs voting public To Forget Trump
NASA Claims 3 Inbound Asteroids This month has already been found
Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
UBL Killer Rob O’Neill is not permitted to suffer by wearing mask while eating cheese puffs. Delta Airlines Forbids
Virginia Announces Compulsory Vaccination Plans COVID-19 for All Residents
Newt Gingrich Tips Trump For ‘Dramatically Larger’ Trip Victory Over Biden
Continues Democratic Convention in D.C. Postal Aid Bill as House Passes
The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award ‘Actor’ & ‘Actress’
One month in two centuries Federal Reserve Just Printed More Money
Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
More Than 60 Shot, 5 Killed, Over Weekend In Chicago’s Mayor Lightfoot
California Gov. Newsom blames the failed pay cut for three months in a row
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
How to use The Correct Flange
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
Generating real cash out of PKV games
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
Joe Biden Sees the Potential in Kamala Harris
Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
What’s kratom: The popular opioid alternative
Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
How to Fix Iphone Restarting and Error 9006 Problems
How COVID-19 help us fight chronic tiredness?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- Finance2 weeks ago
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
- Tech4 weeks ago
What Is An Air Conditioning Float Switch?
- home decor2 weeks ago
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
- car4 weeks ago
Why Subscribing to a Car Equates Safety Plus Self-Reliance
- Entertainment2 weeks ago
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
- HEALTH2 weeks ago
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
- Travel4 weeks ago
6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
- Tech4 weeks ago
How to use The Correct Flange
- News2 weeks ago
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
- Diseases2 weeks ago
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
- Sports3 weeks ago
Generating real cash out of PKV games
- Golf2 weeks ago
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
- A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Top 5 Health Benefits of Kratom
- News2 weeks ago
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
- Business2 weeks ago
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
- Finance4 weeks ago
Basics Of Demat Account & Dematerialization Simplified For You!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.