Nancy: Republicans Are ‘National Enemies’

The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi described the Republicans as “state adversaries” of MSNBC, making her case for political involvement.

Pelosi accused the GOP and Trump of being “domestic rivals” of the American political system during the interview.

Hours after Trump’s appearance at Monday’s Republican National Convention, Pelosi’s scathing attack came.

“We take an oath to uphold the Constitution and defend it from all enemies, international and domestic,” Pelosi said.

“And unfortunately, our domestic rivals and the upholding of our Constitution are there with their supporters in the United States Congress at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” she said.

“Once again, help the national election postal system.”

“They do all they can, block the referendum – they ‘re going to be there with their acts, frighten voters, bully them by telling law enforcement, minimize the role of the postal system in everything.”

“It’s very disgusting, frankly. State rivals, “said Pelosi.

Washingtontimes.com reports: Ms. Pelosi recently said in November 2019 that it was risky to even give Mr. Trump an chance to retain control by a fair option.

“The poor reaction to these inquiries was, ‘Let the referendum determine’,” she wrote at the time. “This risky situation adds to the importance of our action just because POTUS challenges the legitimacy of the 2020 elections.””

Mr. Trump called the tactics of the President “nuts.”

“Nancy Pelosi has just said it is irresponsible to let voters decide the fate of Trump,” he tweeted on 18 Nov. 2019. “She thinks I’ll win and doesn’t want a chance to let the electorate decide. She wants to change our electoral structure, like Al White. Yeah, she’s CRAZY! She’s CRAZY!