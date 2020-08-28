How to Become a Professional Guitarist

There are many guitarists out there, and each one has something unique to offer. If you’re interested in learning the instrument yourself, you may wonder what you need to get to the level of some of the experts. Often, it takes time and dedication, but as you progress, you’ll see that it’s well worth it – so don’t miss out on the opportunity to learn.

What is a “professional guitarist”?

Before you aim to achieve high goals and the title of an expert musician, it might be worth understanding what exactly makes a guitarist a professional. Generally, it’s the people who are good enough at what they do to earn money from their work that constitute as professionals. There are quite a few ways that you can do this outside of joining a band and hoping to become a success, whether it’s teaching others through courses or doing gigs in local areas.

How long does it take to get to a professional level?

While everyone’s process is different, it’s worth noting that it isn’t always the quickest of skills to master – and those who want to achieve great things as a musician should certainly consider putting in the time and effort if they want to be as successful as they can be in as short a time as possible.

A general rule is that 10,000 hours can be an excellent amount of time for any goal. Those who invest such a large amount of time into a structured and deliberate process of learning are far more likely to get further and make the most out of their musical talents. It might be worth setting yourself a plan to practice to this level for perhaps a few years, and see how far you have progressed.

It may seem like a long time, but in reality it’ll fly by and you’ll quickly see yourself progressing and increasing your skills as you go.

What’s the best way to achieve this?

Outside of time, it’s important to understand what will help you to reach your goals – this way, you’ll have something to work towards. There are many things that could assist you in your journey, but one thing that almost anyone can benefit from is taking online courses and lessons. There are many amazing ones that can teach you so much; from how to comfortably hold the instrument, to the chords.

These resources are often a useful tool for individuals at any skill level, as there’s always something new that you can learn from a fellow expert. Everyone’s experiences and minds are different, which can offer a variety of knowledge that you can take advantage of to better yourself. Fender Play is one great example of a program, so be sure to head on over to our site to check out our review to see if it could actually teach you to play guitar.

Practice is also vital to success. Don’t rush yourself – take your time to learn and repeat. In general, the more you invest yourself into your learning experience, the better the outcome will be.