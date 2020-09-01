4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers

Have your employees complained about workplace frustration due to faulty computer systems? Your company isn’t alone. Technological challenges are the cause of countless business losses, including morale, learning, and productivity.

Whether your business has suffered from such losses or special industrial needs, it may be time to switch to a rugged computer system.

A rugged computer is specifically designed to operate reliably in harsh conditions and environments. They’re built to withstand extreme temperatures, water, and vibrations. In general, rugged computers meet military standards and are used in various industries, including marine, navy, army, oil, transportation, farming, and engineering.

Increasingly, businesses that don’t operate out of rough environments are also investing in rugged computers. They’re motivated by the significant long-term advantages.

1. Durability

A non-industrial grade computer may crash within a few years and cost your company valuable data and money. Rugged computers are known for their longevity, and they can withstand almost anything you throw at them.

Unlike a regular PC, rugged computers are put through an extensive 60-point quality control and burn-in procedure. Before they hit the sales floor, these PCs go through vibration tests, drop tests, and temperature tests.

2. An Efficient and Clear Screen

A rugged screen is useful in poor visual conditions because the display technology can adjust to nearly any situation. Be it a bright, sunny area or a humid warehouse, you can be confident that your rugged device will have a clear display to achieve your technological needs.

Look for a manufacturer that provides SunVu Sunlight Readable LCDs. Such displays improve screen clarity and sharpness in harsh, direct sunlight. They’re available with or without a touchscreen and offer 0-100% brightness control, equipped for all-weather operations.

3. Adaptability

Rugged computers are customizable to most industries and come with a variety of specialized options and features. Unlike standard PCs, rugged computer form factors are widespread. Whether you’re looking for a panel-mount, rack-mount, LCD PCs, PCs without fans, or a system with no moving parts, you can find the right model for your needs.

4. They’re Cost-Effective

Many companies hesitate to switch from using standard computers to rugged technology because of the initial cost. However, after conducting a cost-benefit analysis, they recognize the long-term advantages of making the switch. Rugged computers are more cost-effective because of their durability and longevity.

Is your business in the market for an industrial computer? If so, purchase one from a trusted company that manufactures and directly sells to customers instead of using distributors or resellers. You’ll get your money’s worth by cutting out the middleman. A good company will deliver excellent customer service and advise you on all of the details you’ll need to know before investing in a rugged computer.

Before you purchase another standard PC, consider the value that a rugged computer could bring to your business. Several years from now, you’ll look back and be glad that you did!