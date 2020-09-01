Connect with us

A - Z Health Guides

Ageing at Home and Mental Health: Why Seniors Prefer to Stay Put

Published

1 day ago

on

Ageing at Home and Mental Health

The term “mental health” refers to the emotional and psychological well-being of an individual and can include depression, anxiety, and other psychological conditions. Seniors are susceptible to these issues because of the natural physical and emotional hurdles to overcome — with age comes physical illness, mobility challenges, and loneliness.

It becomes more critical than ever in a Senior’s life to be close to their friends and family. Loneliness is far too common among the ageing community. It’sa trigger for depression, low self-esteem, and even dementia. Seniors need to be in a familiar place, close to the people and things that bring them joy. Moving your loved one into along-term care home used to be a common practice among families.

However, did you knowthat about 44% of Seniors living in long-term care homes experience depression?Many Seniors are concerned about health and safety risks and find it painful to move into a long-term care facility because the separation from friends and family is too hard. Today, the majority of Seniors choose to age in place, receiving health care services you can get at home from a professional home healthcare provider.

Often, it’s easier for Seniors to manage mental health issues at home than at a long-term care facility. Read on to discover why that is.

Understanding Senior Depression in Long-term Care Homes

Several different pathways lead to depression in Seniors, including genetic vulnerability and neurologic or medical illness. Among long-term care residents, environmental stressors and social losses frequently combine with medical, genetic, and neurological factors to result in depression symptoms.

Long-term care residents commonly have conditions associated with depression, such as diabetes, dementia, heart disease, or stroke. Some may already have a history of recurrent depression, which puts them at a higher risk for reoccurrence.

The experience differs for all residents in a long-term care home, but several shared social changes have a profound effect on many individuals, including:

  • They’re no longer in their own home.
  • They’re no longer in control of what they eat.
  • They’re no longer able to conduct personal business and social activities according to individual schedules.
  • They typically share a room with a stranger.

Most of all, for manySeniors, being away from friends and family is tough. Ageing at home allows for social visits at any time of day, and Seniors have the freedom to follow a schedule on their terms.

The Benefits of Home Healthcare

The right home healthcare company provides Seniors with a professional and compassionate caregiving team. Your loved one can receive all of the treatments found in a hospital or a long-term care home right in the familiarity of home.

Seniors can eat their favourite foods, see the people they love, and won’t have to abide by different time restrictions, rules and regulations. An at-home caregiver can assist your loved one with daily tasks, offering engaging companionship as well as essential healthcare services, such as dressing, meal preparation, and prescription management.

They’ll feel safer surrounded by the routine that home provides, avoiding potential trauma that a move to a facility might provoke.

Home healthcare offers customized individual attention. You can target any mental health concerns much more carefully when your loved one is at home. His or her caregiver will be able to monitor any symptoms and get to the bottom of things much faster than at a long-term care facility.

Untreated, the effects of conditions such as depression, anxiety, and loneliness can be detrimental.If you’re choosing healthcare options for your loved one, consider the benefits of home healthcare. No senior should have to go through emotional hardship on their own.

Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Telehealth
A - Z Health Guides1 day ago

Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Tech1 day ago

Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Ageing at Home and Mental Health
A - Z Health Guides1 day ago

Ageing at Home and Mental Health: Why Seniors Prefer to Stay Put
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Tech1 day ago

4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Guitarist
Education5 days ago

How to Become a Professional Guitarist
From boom to bust in the blink of an eye, a historic community
News6 days ago

From boom to bust in the blink of an eye, a historic community
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue 'Any conditions'
News6 days ago

Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Nancy: Republicans Are ‘National Enemies’
News6 days ago

Nancy: Republicans Are ‘National Enemies’
e03aee96 b710 47b2 9fe9 260347b7db73
News6 days ago

Mayor Wheeler Allows Portland to Burn because he has ‘nothing to lose’ in his opinion
UK Launches Coronavirus ‘Sniffer Dog’ Trials
Anime6 days ago

National Dog Day: Send us photos of your Puppies
Pam Bondi uses the Own Slogan of Biden to expose his hypocrisy
News6 days ago

Pam Bondi uses the Own Slogan of Biden to expose his hypocrisy
Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
News6 days ago

Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
Lionel Messi
News6 days ago

Five franchises that could sign Lionel Messi and four other teams (but not)
Lionel Messi
Sports6 days ago

Where Lionel Messi might play next if he’s leaving Barcelona
palantir
News6 days ago

Palantir Officially files IPO paperwork and plans to go public in a direct listing
Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
News1 week ago

Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
Tragic Irony BLM Rioters Torch Church With Black Lives Matter
News1 week ago

Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
UPDATED: Falwell Jr. Jerry. Freedom University Disputes Resignation Following Sex Scandal
News1 week ago

UPDATED: Falwell Jr. Jerry. Freedom University Disputes Resignation Following Sex Scandal
BLM Chief Fantasizes about baby strangling to death on umbilical cords
News1 week ago

BLM Chief Fantasizes about baby strangling to death on umbilical cords
Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
News1 week ago

Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
Pelosi Calls Trump Republican Allies ‘Enemies of the State
News1 week ago

Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
News1 week ago

Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
Clinton Claims Biden Will not Give 'Under Any circumstances'
News1 week ago

Clinton Claims Biden Will not Give ‘Under Any circumstances’
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
News1 week ago

Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
Pelosi informs voting public To Forget Trump
News1 week ago

Pelosi informs voting public To Forget Trump
NASA Claims 3 Inbound Asteroids This month has already been found
News1 week ago

NASA Claims 3 Inbound Asteroids This month has already been found
Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
News1 week ago

Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
UBL Killer Rob O'Neill is not permitted to suffer by wearing mask while eating cheese puffs. Delta Airlines Forbids
News1 week ago

UBL Killer Rob O’Neill is not permitted to suffer by wearing mask while eating cheese puffs. Delta Airlines Forbids
Virginia Announces Compulsory Vaccination Plans COVID-19 for All Residents
News1 week ago

Virginia Announces Compulsory Vaccination Plans COVID-19 for All Residents
Newt Gingrich Tips Trump For 'Dramatically Larger' Trip Victory Over Biden
News1 week ago

Newt Gingrich Tips Trump For ‘Dramatically Larger’ Trip Victory Over Biden

tesla
News3 weeks ago

Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
Coronavirus vaccine
News3 weeks ago

Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
reduce blood sugar
HEALTH3 weeks ago

10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
home decor3 weeks ago

7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Hyper Scape
Entertainment3 weeks ago

Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
News3 weeks ago

Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after 'Joke' on murdering Trump
News3 weeks ago

Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
Sports4 weeks ago

Generating real cash out of PKV games
pga tour
Sports3 weeks ago

How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Business3 weeks ago

Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
News2 weeks ago

The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
trauma
Conditions and Treatments3 weeks ago

In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Tech3 weeks ago

How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
TikTok
Entertainment3 weeks ago

China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Tech3 weeks ago

Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Kamala Harris: Young people are 'STUPID' – 'They really make BAD decisions'
News3 weeks ago

Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
kratom
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
iphone
Tech3 weeks ago

How to Fix Iphone Restarting and Error 9006 Problems
kratom
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

What’s kratom: The popular opioid alternative
BLM President advises 'Give Up The House You Own' to the Black family and 'Downsize'
News3 weeks ago

BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
Avatar:The Last Airbender
Anime3 weeks ago

Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
demat account
Finance4 weeks ago

Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
News2 weeks ago

25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
social media
social media3 weeks ago

New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
Trump says Biden wants to lock Americans with his three-month mask mandate
News3 weeks ago

Trump says Biden wants to lock Americans with his three-month mask mandate
Kamala Harris
Politics3 weeks ago

Joe Biden Sees the Potential in Kamala Harris
Elijah McClain's
crime3 weeks ago

What we know about Elijah McClain’s killing
Brazilian chicken wings
Food3 weeks ago

Chinese officials say Brazilian imported chicken wings tested positive for Covid-19
Google
News3 weeks ago

Google develops a global network for earthquake detection
Trump
Politics3 weeks ago

The U.S Intelligence says  Republicans are coordinating with Russia to reelect Trump

Trending