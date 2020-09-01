Connect with us

Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM

Published

9 hours ago

on

Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM

A coordinate measuring machine is an excellent investment for any business that requires precise and accurate geometrical measurements.

For CMMs to work to their full potential, however, they need to be installed and taken care of properly. It is essential to facilitate the correct installation, environment, and maintenance to ensure your machine’s continued functionality.

When you invest in a CMM, be sure to keep these factors in mind to maintain the integrity of your metrology machine:

Installation

Make sure that your CMM is installed correctly and in a practical location. The key to coordinate measuring machine installation is installing your machine in a temperature-controlled space that is functional for both convenience and maintenance.

CMMs are commonly installed in a lab or on a factory floor. While machines placed on a factory floor will need more frequent maintenance, this location will make your equipment more accessible. If you have a smaller CMM, you can store it somewhere with less traffic.

Storage Temperature Requirements

Store your CMM in a temperature-controlled space. According to Quality Mag, CMMs must be stored at an ambient temperature between 18 and 22°C to maintain accuracy. The machine should be stored at a maximum relative humidity between 25-75% to prevent condensation and rusting. The maximum gradient should be at 1°C per meter vertical.

Calibration

Often, CMM manufacturers and retailers will offer machine calibration to ensure your machine’s accuracy and capabilities. Calibration compares your CMM’s measurements with the measurements calculated by a 100 percent accurate machine to identify any deviations or errors.

CMM calibration is crucial for preventative maintenance as it also involves the inspection of bearing conditions and drive components, verification of encoder gaps, filter checks, and thorough cleaning.

Air Quality

It is essential to maintain the indoor air quality of the space where you are storing your CMM. After all, a significant percentage of equipment breakdowns and additional maintenance costs are due to poor indoor air quality. The reality is that, when a machine is stored in a space with poor ventilation due to air pollution or humidity, it can compromise your equipment.

Humidity specifically can cause condensation and moisture that will compromise your machine. Poor indoor air quality as a whole can have detrimental effects on the overall functionality of your equipment.

Refurbishment, Retrofits & Upgrades

There are various ways you can upgrade your CMM to maintain its functionality and accuracy and meet any of your additional measurement needs:

Retrofits: You can retrofit your CMM with new parts to suit your growing measurement needs and meet any further expectations.

Software: Regularly update your machine’s software to improve its data reporting. Most CMM manufacturers come out with new software yearly, so it is essential to have the most modern software installed.

Refurbishment: You can have your CMM refurbished to improve any current parts that may have withstood any wear and tear over the years.

Laser Scanners: One of the most common upgrades made to CMMs is the adding of laser scanners. Laser scanners can be integrated to improve the machine’s flexibility as they make it easier to measure more delicate items. Businesses will often use CMMs with lasers to measure sensitive parts that could be damaged by probes.

