Tech
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
A coordinate measuring machine is an excellent investment for any business that requires precise and accurate geometrical measurements.
For CMMs to work to their full potential, however, they need to be installed and taken care of properly. It is essential to facilitate the correct installation, environment, and maintenance to ensure your machine’s continued functionality.
When you invest in a CMM, be sure to keep these factors in mind to maintain the integrity of your metrology machine:
Installation
Make sure that your CMM is installed correctly and in a practical location. The key to coordinate measuring machine installation is installing your machine in a temperature-controlled space that is functional for both convenience and maintenance.
CMMs are commonly installed in a lab or on a factory floor. While machines placed on a factory floor will need more frequent maintenance, this location will make your equipment more accessible. If you have a smaller CMM, you can store it somewhere with less traffic.
Storage Temperature Requirements
Store your CMM in a temperature-controlled space. According to Quality Mag, CMMs must be stored at an ambient temperature between 18 and 22°C to maintain accuracy. The machine should be stored at a maximum relative humidity between 25-75% to prevent condensation and rusting. The maximum gradient should be at 1°C per meter vertical.
Calibration
Often, CMM manufacturers and retailers will offer machine calibration to ensure your machine’s accuracy and capabilities. Calibration compares your CMM’s measurements with the measurements calculated by a 100 percent accurate machine to identify any deviations or errors.
CMM calibration is crucial for preventative maintenance as it also involves the inspection of bearing conditions and drive components, verification of encoder gaps, filter checks, and thorough cleaning.
Air Quality
It is essential to maintain the indoor air quality of the space where you are storing your CMM. After all, a significant percentage of equipment breakdowns and additional maintenance costs are due to poor indoor air quality. The reality is that, when a machine is stored in a space with poor ventilation due to air pollution or humidity, it can compromise your equipment.
Humidity specifically can cause condensation and moisture that will compromise your machine. Poor indoor air quality as a whole can have detrimental effects on the overall functionality of your equipment.
Refurbishment, Retrofits & Upgrades
There are various ways you can upgrade your CMM to maintain its functionality and accuracy and meet any of your additional measurement needs:
Retrofits: You can retrofit your CMM with new parts to suit your growing measurement needs and meet any further expectations.
Software: Regularly update your machine’s software to improve its data reporting. Most CMM manufacturers come out with new software yearly, so it is essential to have the most modern software installed.
Refurbishment: You can have your CMM refurbished to improve any current parts that may have withstood any wear and tear over the years.
Laser Scanners: One of the most common upgrades made to CMMs is the adding of laser scanners. Laser scanners can be integrated to improve the machine’s flexibility as they make it easier to measure more delicate items. Businesses will often use CMMs with lasers to measure sensitive parts that could be damaged by probes.
Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Ageing at Home and Mental Health: Why Seniors Prefer to Stay Put
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
How to Become a Professional Guitarist
From boom to bust in the blink of an eye, a historic community
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Nancy: Republicans Are ‘National Enemies’
Mayor Wheeler Allows Portland to Burn because he has ‘nothing to lose’ in his opinion
National Dog Day: Send us photos of your Puppies
Pam Bondi uses the Own Slogan of Biden to expose his hypocrisy
Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
Five franchises that could sign Lionel Messi and four other teams (but not)
Where Lionel Messi might play next if he’s leaving Barcelona
Palantir Officially files IPO paperwork and plans to go public in a direct listing
Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
UPDATED: Falwell Jr. Jerry. Freedom University Disputes Resignation Following Sex Scandal
BLM Chief Fantasizes about baby strangling to death on umbilical cords
Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
Clinton Claims Biden Will not Give ‘Under Any circumstances’
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
Pelosi informs voting public To Forget Trump
NASA Claims 3 Inbound Asteroids This month has already been found
Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
UBL Killer Rob O’Neill is not permitted to suffer by wearing mask while eating cheese puffs. Delta Airlines Forbids
Virginia Announces Compulsory Vaccination Plans COVID-19 for All Residents
Newt Gingrich Tips Trump For ‘Dramatically Larger’ Trip Victory Over Biden
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
Generating real cash out of PKV games
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
What’s kratom: The popular opioid alternative
BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
How to Fix Iphone Restarting and Error 9006 Problems
Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
Trump says Biden wants to lock Americans with his three-month mask mandate
Joe Biden Sees the Potential in Kamala Harris
What we know about Elijah McClain’s killing
Chinese officials say Brazilian imported chicken wings tested positive for Covid-19
Google develops a global network for earthquake detection
The U.S Intelligence says Republicans are coordinating with Russia to reelect Trump
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- News3 weeks ago
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
- HEALTH3 weeks ago
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
- News3 weeks ago
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
- home decor3 weeks ago
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
- Entertainment3 weeks ago
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
- News3 weeks ago
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
- News3 weeks ago
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
- Sports4 weeks ago
Generating real cash out of PKV games
- Sports3 weeks ago
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
- Business3 weeks ago
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
- News2 weeks ago
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
- Tech3 weeks ago
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
- Conditions and Treatments3 weeks ago
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
- Entertainment3 weeks ago
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
- Tech3 weeks ago
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
- News3 weeks ago
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.