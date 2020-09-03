Connect with us

7 Best SEO Strategies That You Should Follow In 2020

SEO: 75 percent of all those who search on Google never go past the first page, according to HubSpot. Your website, therefore, needs to appear on the first page of search engine results for your target keywords. If that doesn’t happen, you are losing so many visitors to your competitors.

  • Create Content with Search Intent in Mind

Also called user intent, search intent is the reason for every search. For your website to rank on the first page, you need to understand and satisfy the search intent, so Google will prioritize your website.

For informational searches online, Google shows blogs and videos to give you the info you need. If someone searches “buy cookies,” the first few search results will show eCommerce websites. Google seeks to understand what searchers want and delivers it to them. To that end, there are four search intent types including:

  • Navigational (for apps and websites)
  • Informational
  • Commercial (looking for products)
  • Transactional (wants to buy products)

Understand your audience or work with Boston SEO company to create content that aligns with their search intent.

  • Optimize Page Speed

data science

page speed

A slow website will chase away your visitors. There are many tools to help you track the speed of your website including Google’s PageSpeed Insights.

One of the main steps you can take is to compress the images to make them load faster. You can also try the following:

  • Reduce redirects
  • Reduce server response time
  • Delete unnecessary plugins
  • Enable browser caching

  • Understand and Implement E.A.T

EAT stands for expertise, authority, and trustworthiness. Google needs your content to show all these qualities for it to rank high. You can increase your authority and trustworthiness by writing guest posts, speaking at conferences, and garnering as many awards and recognitions as you can get. Google also considers the facts and the expert tips you share with your audience.

  • Create Content Clusters

There are many content creation tools including content calendars that you can use to get the best from your content. As the number of articles you write increases, you end up having so many articles on different topics. This confuses Google as the bots can’t tell exactly what your blog is all about.

When you have a lot of content that almost looks similar, but is not, your page rank for these two contents and the targeted keywords keep changing. To change this, cluster your content on groups of related content.

  • UX and Technical SEO

Enhancing user experience will give you more visitors than what other strategies will. You need to think about the experience your users get on the landing page and the experience after they leave. You need to personalize your website for returning customers.

Some of the things that can help enhance user experience include an easy to navigate the website, product or content suggestions, scannable content, fast loading pages, and using visuals.

  • Title Tags and Meta Description

According to Google, titles are very important as they give users a quick insight into what your page offers and whether that content is relevant to their search. Google shows the first 60 characters of the title. 

When creating a title tag, be sure to include your target keyword, match the search intent, do not create duplicate title tags, and do not stuff keywords. Meta descriptions are snippets that show what your content is all about. Make it less than 160 characters and keep it descriptive.

  • Linking

Internal and external links help your SEO efforts. When renowned blogs link to your website, Google bots will see your website as an authority in the industry. You can get these high-quality links through guest posts.

Internal linking also increases navigability and helps keep old posts fresh.

Conclusion

Whichever strategy you choose, always have the users in mind. Keeping the users satisfied is one way to have Google rank you high. You can focus on growing your business and let Boston SEO company handle ranking for you.

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

