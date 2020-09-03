Business
7 Best SEO Strategies That You Should Follow In 2020
SEO: 75 percent of all those who search on Google never go past the first page, according to HubSpot. Your website, therefore, needs to appear on the first page of search engine results for your target keywords. If that doesn’t happen, you are losing so many visitors to your competitors.
Create Content with Search Intent in Mind
Also called user intent, search intent is the reason for every search. For your website to rank on the first page, you need to understand and satisfy the search intent, so Google will prioritize your website.
For informational searches online, Google shows blogs and videos to give you the info you need. If someone searches “buy cookies,” the first few search results will show eCommerce websites. Google seeks to understand what searchers want and delivers it to them. To that end, there are four search intent types including:
- Navigational (for apps and websites)
- Informational
- Commercial (looking for products)
- Transactional (wants to buy products)
Understand your audience or work with Boston SEO company to create content that aligns with their search intent.
Optimize Page Speed
A slow website will chase away your visitors. There are many tools to help you track the speed of your website including Google’s PageSpeed Insights.
One of the main steps you can take is to compress the images to make them load faster. You can also try the following:
- Reduce redirects
- Reduce server response time
- Delete unnecessary plugins
- Enable browser caching
Understand and Implement E.A.T
EAT stands for expertise, authority, and trustworthiness. Google needs your content to show all these qualities for it to rank high. You can increase your authority and trustworthiness by writing guest posts, speaking at conferences, and garnering as many awards and recognitions as you can get. Google also considers the facts and the expert tips you share with your audience.
Create Content Clusters
There are many content creation tools including content calendars that you can use to get the best from your content. As the number of articles you write increases, you end up having so many articles on different topics. This confuses Google as the bots can’t tell exactly what your blog is all about.
When you have a lot of content that almost looks similar, but is not, your page rank for these two contents and the targeted keywords keep changing. To change this, cluster your content on groups of related content.
- UX and Technical SEO
Enhancing user experience will give you more visitors than what other strategies will. You need to think about the experience your users get on the landing page and the experience after they leave. You need to personalize your website for returning customers.
Some of the things that can help enhance user experience include an easy to navigate the website, product or content suggestions, scannable content, fast loading pages, and using visuals.
Title Tags and Meta Description
According to Google, titles are very important as they give users a quick insight into what your page offers and whether that content is relevant to their search. Google shows the first 60 characters of the title.
When creating a title tag, be sure to include your target keyword, match the search intent, do not create duplicate title tags, and do not stuff keywords. Meta descriptions are snippets that show what your content is all about. Make it less than 160 characters and keep it descriptive.
Linking
Internal and external links help your SEO efforts. When renowned blogs link to your website, Google bots will see your website as an authority in the industry. You can get these high-quality links through guest posts.
Internal linking also increases navigability and helps keep old posts fresh.
Conclusion
Whichever strategy you choose, always have the users in mind. Keeping the users satisfied is one way to have Google rank you high. You can focus on growing your business and let Boston SEO company handle ranking for you.
Four Things International Students Should Know About Studying In The US
7 Best SEO Strategies That You Should Follow In 2020
Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Ageing at Home and Mental Health: Why Seniors Prefer to Stay Put
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
How to Become a Professional Guitarist
From boom to bust in the blink of an eye, a historic community
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Nancy: Republicans Are ‘National Enemies’
Mayor Wheeler Allows Portland to Burn because he has ‘nothing to lose’ in his opinion
National Dog Day: Send us photos of your Puppies
Pam Bondi uses the Own Slogan of Biden to expose his hypocrisy
Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
Five franchises that could sign Lionel Messi and four other teams (but not)
Where Lionel Messi might play next if he’s leaving Barcelona
Palantir Officially files IPO paperwork and plans to go public in a direct listing
Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
UPDATED: Falwell Jr. Jerry. Freedom University Disputes Resignation Following Sex Scandal
BLM Chief Fantasizes about baby strangling to death on umbilical cords
Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
Clinton Claims Biden Will not Give ‘Under Any circumstances’
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
Pelosi informs voting public To Forget Trump
NASA Claims 3 Inbound Asteroids This month has already been found
Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
UBL Killer Rob O’Neill is not permitted to suffer by wearing mask while eating cheese puffs. Delta Airlines Forbids
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
Generating real cash out of PKV games
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
What’s kratom: The popular opioid alternative
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
How to Fix Iphone Restarting and Error 9006 Problems
BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
Trump says Biden wants to lock Americans with his three-month mask mandate
Google develops a global network for earthquake detection
Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
Chinese officials say Brazilian imported chicken wings tested positive for Covid-19
Everything You Need To Know About Demat Account Today
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
- News3 weeks ago
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
- News3 weeks ago
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
- home decor4 weeks ago
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
- HEALTH3 weeks ago
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
- Entertainment3 weeks ago
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
- News3 weeks ago
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
- News3 weeks ago
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
- Sports4 weeks ago
Generating real cash out of PKV games
- Sports4 weeks ago
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
- Business4 weeks ago
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
- News2 weeks ago
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
- Entertainment3 weeks ago
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
- Tech3 weeks ago
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
- News3 weeks ago
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
- Conditions and Treatments3 weeks ago
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
- A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago
Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.