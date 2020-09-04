Education
Four Things International Students Should Know About Studying In The US
Every year thousands of international students, full of dreams and hopes, travel to the United States of America for their higher education and better career opportunities. It is indeed an amazing feeling when your dreams come and you find your name on the acceptance list in a highly ranked college on the 美国大学排名. Student life in the US is usually very different from what most students are used to. Here are a number of little things you should know, which can help you along the way, as an international student.
Student Support Resources Come Handy
Most American universities have a great deal of campus resources available for their students. Affordable housing, healthcare, tutoring, transportation, childcare and even legal help etc are some of the most popular options students enjoy in the majority of schools. A number of institutions also have special support offices and services for international students to help them deal with paperwork, coping in a new country, community connection, support with English language and more. From career counseling to taking care of your mental health, there are a plethora of services you can enjoy, simply if you walk up to them and ask for help.
Courses Are Flexible
One of the most amazing feature of the US education system is the immense flexibility it offers its student. In most institutions students have the option of changing their subjects, even their majors, sometimes even as many times as they can within a stipulated time frame. You have the option of attending classes and figuring out if it is suitable for you. However, it is better to settle with a major sooner so that you have adequate time to study and get your grades. You can even change colleges and get your credits transferred.
American Education Is Quite Expensive
Education in the US is an expensive affair, and whatever you have estimated, it will always cost more than that. So make sure you save up some extra over your budget for unplanned expenses and exigencies at hand. However with scholarship, grants and financial aid it is absolutely possible to study without going broke. There are also several ways to save money such as buying used books, sharing reading material and splitting costs. Your student visa also allows you to get a job in the US, which can help pay for your expenses.
A Credit Card Is A Lifesaver
There will be multiple situations where you would require to make online payments, and while there are multiple options, nothings is as efficient and handy as a credit card. Once you are settled down get yourself a credit card from a US bank and start building up your credit scores early. This will help you get better loans in the future, if you are trying to get higher education, start a business or buy a house. Moreover, you will also earn tons of rewards and airline miles, which can be used to visit home and travel.
Studying abroad in the US can be a life changing experience. You get to enjoy freedom, learn making responsible decisions and build yourself a life on your terms, and these go a long way in making you a better person.
