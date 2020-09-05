Exclusive: Nearly 700 U.S. Veterans Give Open Letter in Trump Support

This week, Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic writer, published a report citing unnamed sources that Trump did not want to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery on the 2018 Battle of Belleau Wood. The story quoted these unnamed sources and reported that Trump called the cemetery ‘complete with losers’ and referred to the fallen soldiers who died as suckers in Belleau Wood.

Around 674 veterans wrote in an open letter obtained exclusively from Breitbart News that their support for Trump, despite attacks by mainstream media, remains strong because of its record of supporting the U.S. military and ending the international war.

“Recent unfounded media attacks against President Trump from anonymity are yet another example of how deep critics of the president are willing to go down to divide the country and interfere in the election,” writes the veterans.

“Whoever knows President Trump saw his love and respect for our military and for our veterans. This is why we, veterans of all generations, write today reaffirming our support for President Trump.

In 2018, we immediately heard the same attacks after the President’s visit to Paris and they are now just as bogus as they were then. The false claims are based on a canceled visit by the President to a military cemetery, a “bad weather request” made on security and safety grounds. This was proved by White House’s internal emails from that time, as well as by US records. Navy which clearly explained the cancellation of the weather. Although the media relied on four unnamed sources to make the news, several more current and former officers of the White House went on and denied those groundless claims. These recorded voices include the President’s Secret Service Agent and John Bolton – the President’s outspoken critical – who described his book as “bad weather call” and who now claims that the President did not hear him say what he is credited to him. This story should not be taken seriously by anyone.

President Trump has always stood by our men and women during his presidency and looked after them as they returned to civilian life. President Trump has repeatedly shown his unwavering support for America’s service members from ground-breaking legislation that gives veterans real and enduring options in healthcare, to the greatest investment ever made in the US Military, to his strong resolve to avoid unnecessary wars and bring troops home. He has also spent several hours as President visiting battlefields and cemeteries, recognizing and supporting Gold Star families, thanking wounded veterans, and recognizing their sacrifice.

Veterans criticized the military and veteran record of Democrat nominee Joe Biden saying that “the mass media fired at this unfounded assault on President Trump because they know that Joe Biden’s record really doesn’t hold up to scrutiny and they try to deflect the American people from it.”

The veterans move on:

Under the Obama-Biden administration, the Veterans’ Service was a tragedy and our military was decimated. Today, Joe Biden has a radical socialist agenda that will further undermine America’s stability and world status. Joe Biden’s media friends know that he doesn’t deserve the love of service members of our country, so they have invented an utter lie in a futile assault on their rival.

The Americans have learned to minimize lies spawn by anonymous sources and paraded by a distorted media that aims to kill the President. The untiring efforts of President Trump to reinforce and support the military community are part of his incontrovertible record. He has done more for the workers and veterans of our country than any previous government. The group of veterans strongly opposes these lies from mass media and we stand now and on election day with our Commander-in-Chief.

Trump and the first lady Melania Trump called The Untrue Story of the Atlantic, and they are doing a lot of White House officials on the road. Officials include Karem Jordan, Miller Stephen, De Stefano Johnny, Sarah Sanders, Gidley Hogan, Bolton, and Dan Scavino.

American Veterans Open Letter by John Binder

“It was a completely fabricated story, and several people who were actually here confirmed that,” Trump said.

The story came when Trump vowed to send thousands of US troops from Afghanistan back home.

Contrary to Trump, who long opposed the Iraq War and Afghanistan invasion, Biden has sponsored a long list of US foreign interventions that sent US troops outside of the world without a timetable to return home.

In Afghanistan and Iraq, former President Bush led the US into combat, with over 4,500 Americans dying in Iraq — including over 3,500 killed in battle — and up to 205,000 Iraqi people dying in the combat since March 2003.

Overall, after the wars of 9/11 Bush in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, between 480,000 and 507,000 people died — including almost 7,000 American soldiers who had been stationed in the regions.

Biden voted in favor of the Iraq War and backed the creation of the US nation in Afghanistan. Biden also objected to the raid by Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, which argued that the risks were “too great.”